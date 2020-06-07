 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Austin PD apparently thought nobody would notice when they wrote fake letters from the public saying how much people love them   (twitter.com)
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy
3 hours ago  
Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.
 
EvilEgg
2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.


You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?
 
ralphjr
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
Wow that's pathetic.
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  
If you look at the "you"s there are even more.

Between this and the seattle pd calling a candle an ied, the C student meme should be D, at best.

F*cking idiots.
 
FarkingReading
1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.

You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?


I swear to God that I don't! Why do people keep asking me this every Sunday morning?!?!?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
1 hour ago  
I've lived in Austin over 20 years, and while I think it's a cool city, there's been race relation problems with the police for as long as I remember. They keep changing the head of the police thinking they'll clean things up, but it never happens. IMO it's built into the police mindset, they'll protect each other over the people no matter what.
 
Cythraul
1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.

You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?


You get used to it after a while.  And it takes less time and energy if you use baby oil.
 
NephilimNexus
1 hour ago  
Was it the yellow crayons or the numerous misspellings consistent with 6th grade dropouts that gave it away?
 
new_york_monty
1 hour ago  
TRUMP KNOWS NOT WHAT HE DID. GOD SAID. OH REALLY 😏
 
MegaLib
1 hour ago  
Defund the Police.  We need to hire large numbers of unarmed social workers / EMT's with financial resources for drug and mental health treatment, and to assist with vocational / educational assistance and housing security
 
TheEdibleSnuggie
1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.


What a waste of a cramped hand.
 
squidloe
1 hour ago  
That's pathetic. Not unbelievable, though.
 
new_york_monty
1 hour ago  
FOLLOW
 
Vacation Bible School
1 hour ago  

holdmybones: If you look at the "you"s there are even more.

Between this and the seattle pd calling a candle an ied, the C student meme should be D, at best.

F*cking idiots.


Don't forget about Milwaukee's Molotov Water Filter
 
Boo_Guy
55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I am dissapoint son
 
ubermensch
55 minutes ago  
It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.
 
LordOfThePings
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnarlywizzard
52 minutes ago  
I drive past a police station on my way to work and someone put this sign in front of it. I had to look twice, I coulda swore it said "Herpes Works Here," and now that's all I can see
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
52 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: holdmybones: If you look at the "you"s there are even more.

Between this and the seattle pd calling a candle an ied, the C student meme should be D, at best.

F*cking idiots.

Don't forget about Milwaukee's Molotov Water Filter


Hahahaha I had to look that one up.

A Molotov cocktail in a plastic bottle that "didn't ignite". Seems legit.
 
EvilEgg
51 minutes ago  

ubermensch: It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.


Then it would still be a lie, trying make one person look like a group. One old white lady doesn't make a movement
 
edmo
48 minutes ago  
In college, there was this rich kid for Chicago that nobody quite liked. Apparently that was a theme in his life. He once tried to pay people to come to a party he was having. Pretty pathetic. Most people wanted to like him but he could be stupid arrogant and just caustic for no reason. It was like he was real good at keep people at bay and then complained no one wanted to be near him.

No idea why he came to mind.
 
BitwiseShift
48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've lived in Austin over 20 years, and while I think it's a cool city, there's been race relation problems with the police for as long as I remember. They keep changing the head of the police thinking they'll clean things up, but it never happens. IMO it's built into the police mindset, they'll protect each other over the people no matter what.


APD  once had a shootout with the Travis County sheriff's deputies.  Guess which group had mandatory random drug tests.
 
Boo_Guy
47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: ubermensch: It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.

Then it would still be a lie, trying make one person look like a group. One old white lady doesn't make a movement


Stop feeding her so much cheese then.
 
KarmicDisaster
46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: ubermensch: It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.

Then it would still be a lie, trying make one person look like a group. One old white lady doesn't make a movement


Like the One Million Mom group.
 
eclecticman666
41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: EvilEgg: ubermensch: It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.

Then it would still be a lie, trying make one person look like a group. One old white lady doesn't make a movement

Stop feeding her so much cheese then.


Dagnabbit... I was going to make a eat more fiber joke.
 
Diagonal
40 minutes ago  

Cythraul: EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.

You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?

You get used to it after a while.  And it takes less time and energy if you use baby oil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
40 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: EvilEgg: NewportBarGuy: Hahahaha... some cop's wife or mother has a cramped hand this morning.

You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?

I swear to God that I don't! Why do people keep asking me this every Sunday morning?!?!?


Hey!  I'm from Reading!
 
Tenatra
35 minutes ago  
I'm more curious of the kerning gone wild on this one.

Fark user image
 
tpmchris
34 minutes ago  
Self-love (no, not the kind you're thinking of) is the 1st step into recovery.
 
new_york_monty
29 minutes ago  
GODSLAW. EXIST.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
26 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You have any idea how tiring it must be to give an entire police department a hand job?


I'm not answering that.
 
Jairzinho
18 minutes ago  
Not a single address, return address or stamp on any of the envelopes. Each one delivered in person apparently. That's a lot of appreciation!
 
new_york_monty
16 minutes ago  
I AM ORDER.
 
WelldeadLink
12 minutes ago  
Teacher should have had the students also write on the envelopes.
 
new_york_monty
5 minutes ago  
#US
 
BeesNuts
5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: If you look at the "you"s there are even more.

Between this and the seattle pd calling a candle an ied, the C student meme should be D, at best.

F*cking idiots.


And they only got the D's by cheating off their smart friend.  Who then went to college to become an engineer or doctor or something.  So now they have to find a new smart friend to cheat off of.  Only trouble is, their only friends are cops.
 
BeesNuts
4 minutes ago  

MegaLib: Defund the Police.  We need to hire large numbers of unarmed social workers / EMT's with financial resources for drug and mental health treatment, and to assist with vocational / educational assistance and housing security


This guy gets it.
 
NINEv2
less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: ubermensch: It's possible that the type of person who writes thank you letters to cops might write thank you letters to every cop she had an interaction with. And since so few people write thank you letters to cops, hers will be a large portion of those shown.

Everything doesn't have to be a conspiracy.

Then it would still be a lie, trying make one person look like a group. One old white lady doesn't make a movement


No, but it can make a million moms.
 
new_york_monty
less than a minute ago  
KNOW. BE. EXIST. farkYOUFIGHTME. I LOVE YOU.
 
