(Twitter)   The Big Bad Seattle PD is no match for protesters wielding their deadly umbrellas   (twitter.com)
1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2020 at 8:38 PM



4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
derpes_simplex
4 hours ago  
Go Go Puget Brella!
 
anuran
4 hours ago  
Oh, my Gawd! They're bumbershooting!
 
Alphax
3 hours ago  
Well, Seattle should have a nice supply of umbrellas on hand.
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
Good job, people. Let's keep pushing them until they break. Then we'll run them down and smash their systems completely.

I'm off to write my congresscritter. They really pay attention to you when you give them money, I have noticed.
 
Recoil Therapy
2 hours ago  
The police are very lucky that at assorted protests that someone hasn't emerged with a unifying voice to turn the mob into a cohesive unit.

A simple chant of "One step forward" with everyone moving on "step" would quickly overwhelm/push waay back the police lines

/The downside of course with shoving the police around is the potential of one coward that panics and opens fire on the crowd
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: The police are very lucky that at assorted protests that someone hasn't emerged with a unifying voice to turn the mob into a cohesive unit.

A simple chant of "One step forward" with everyone moving on "step" would quickly overwhelm/push waay back the police lines

/The downside of course with shoving the police around is the potential of one coward that panics and opens fire on the crowd


Kent State.
 
ktybear
1 hour ago  
I really like the 'white shield' idea as well
 
Valacirca
43 minutes ago  
I keep hoping for someone to cosplay as The Penguin in Seattle.
 
KarmicDisaster
42 minutes ago  
Harmless umbrella?

farm9.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
edmo
42 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The police are very lucky that at assorted protests that someone hasn't emerged with a unifying voice to turn the mob into a cohesive unit.

A simple chant of "One step forward" with everyone moving on "step" would quickly overwhelm/push waay back the police lines

/The downside of course with shoving the police around is the potential of one coward that panics and opens fire on the crowd


Potential? There's cops out there that shiat their pants when the see dark skin.
 
holdmybones
38 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Harmless umbrella?

[farm9.staticflickr.com image 640x480]


This almost couldn't have been intentional.

I love this place.
 
kdawg7736
34 minutes ago  
Rihanna approves.
 
jtown
33 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy
27 minutes ago  

edmo: Recoil Therapy: The police are very lucky that at assorted protests that someone hasn't emerged with a unifying voice to turn the mob into a cohesive unit.

A simple chant of "One step forward" with everyone moving on "step" would quickly overwhelm/push waay back the police lines

/The downside of course with shoving the police around is the potential of one coward that panics and opens fire on the crowd

Potential? There's cops out there that shiat their pants when the see dark skin.


Well yes, but those tend to be (in 'normal' times) when the officer is off by himself & is horribly outnumbered when one black guy walks by across the street.  Here at least he's in the middle of a mob of his own, hopefully reigning in the panic a bit (narrator: It won't, such a tiny coward never should have become/stayed a policeman)
 
BitwiseShift
25 minutes ago  
Why is it demonstrators can clear out the secret imbedded fifth column of agents provocateur and accelerationist bomb throwers from their ranks, yet the police departments can't do the same with it's white power extremists?


Maybe the demonstrators aren't paid enough and the cops are paid too much.   Maybe the police union lawyers aren't paid enough and will be changing clients fairly soon.
 
macadamnut
23 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead "Take a Step Back-Box Of Rain"
Youtube A9msLwh-wp4
 
Valacirca
22 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Why is it demonstrators can clear out the secret imbedded fifth column of agents provocateur and accelerationist bomb throwers from their ranks, yet the police departments can't do the same with it's white power extremists?


The cops have no interest in doing the latter.
 
ArcadianRefugee
22 minutes ago  
I'd run, too.

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
16 minutes ago  
Bus Stop- The Hollies - 1966
Youtube It75wQ0JypA
 
Straight Outta Hate
14 minutes ago  
I doubt the umbrellas have much to do with it.
The crowd was too big to contain and was pushing forward.
 
IamTomJoad
10 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: if you ever need an umbrella while in Seattle, wait for a clear day and walk into any nice restaurant and tell the staff you think you might have left your umbrella the other day.

They have one sitting in lost and found.
 
Boo_Guy
8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I'd run, too.

[img.cinemablend.com image 336x450]


If Milla is behind that I wouldn't.
 
sirrerun
8 minutes ago  
Umbrellas?
So, basically, a typical day in Seattle.
 
Straight Outta Hate
4 minutes ago  

sirrerun: So, basically, a typical day in Seattle.


Old joke about how to tell the weather in London that fits for Seattle.
When it is sunny it is about to rain.
When it is cloudy it is raining.
 
punkwrestler
3 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well, Seattle should have a nice supply of umbrellas on hand.


But it's always so arid there! Why would they need them?
 
