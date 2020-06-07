 Skip to content
(VVNG.com)   Man charged with hate crime after committing hate crime against himself. Ooh... sick burn, dude   (vvng.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I asked myself why you would do this, but I realized if he pulled it off then he would be a guest of honor on Laura Ingraham.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many victims.
cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so pwned. I hope more of them don't destroy their own property and kick their own asses. I would be so triggered! Obama would hate it, too.
 
Lady J
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I feel so pwned. I hope more of them don't destroy their own property and kick their own asses. I would be so triggered! Obama would hate it, too.


This. Had we but world enough and time we could just let the stupid burn itself out. They'll take us with them at this rate though.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read some of the other headlines ... wtf is wrong with that place?
 
terminalx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All these years I thought Subway was mediocre at  best but all these people keep craving food at 2AM on the night of a blizzard. I should really check out their food again.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Couldn't he just stick to shoving dildos up his ass to own the libs?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look at what YOU made me do to MYSELF! It's all your fault!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I read some of the other headlines ... wtf is wrong with that place?


The air is a little thin up in the High Desert
 
Veloram
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fight Club was not a how-to guide
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.wltx.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

vvng.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]


Getting?

Dude always has been.

Jason Mewes has shown more dramatic range and ability to play diverse characters.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, it's totally Bevers!
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't it amazing that these are all right-wingers? I mean what are the odds!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Trumper mascot, ladies and gentlemen!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Price is right losing horn
Youtube 9Jz1TjCphXE
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: Isn't it amazing that these are all right-wingers? I mean what are the odds!


...I'll tell Jussie Smollett that he's a right-winger now...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The brains of conservatives are farked up.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
mediad.publicbroadcasting.netView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I read some of the other headlines ... wtf is wrong with that place?


Meth. Lots of it.

/ Hicktorville.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/​m​uslim-woman-reported-trump-supporter-a​ttack-made-story-article-1.2910944
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This guy looks like me!

I take offense to this. Let me just dig up some old shiat to own the libs....
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Xai: Isn't it amazing that these are all right-wingers? I mean what are the odds!

...I'll tell Jussie Smollett that he's a right-winger now...


You know I'll admit I'm wrong on that one, I totally forgot about that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: This guy looks like me!

I take offense to this. Let me just dig up some old shiat to own the libs....


Making up crimes isn't about the politics of it.

It's simply the most corrosive thing someone can do. It makes it harder for the real victims of crime to get justice.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x467]
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/m​uslim-woman-reported-trump-supporter-a​ttack-made-story-article-1.2910944


Are you defending this guy's behavior?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.


Is whataboutism a crime?
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
VVNG's website IS a hate crime.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Graffito: gar1013: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x467]
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/m​uslim-woman-reported-trump-supporter-a​ttack-made-story-article-1.2910944

Are you defending this guy's behavior?


No, but this thread immediately decided that there's only one type of hoax.

You should read my other posts where I point out that people who commit hoaxes should do some serious time.

Making false claims managed to make the Ten Commandments. That's telling.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: gar1013: Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.

Is whataboutism a crime?


Look at the second post and tell me what that has to do with the alleged criminal that is the subject of the article.

Then come back to me with your whining.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]


It looks like baby heuy with a beard and hat glued on.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Porous Horace: I read some of the other headlines ... wtf is wrong with that place?

Meth. Lots of it.

/ Hicktorville.


This. Meth in abundance in the So Cal High Desert.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]

It looks like baby heuy with a beard and hat glued on.


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait. The imaginary black guys were hurling racial slurs? Lol

If you've never seen this racial slur laden SNL skit with Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor, you're gonna be surprised. It's hilarious, but you could never do it today

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/word-association/n8615
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Gentlequiet: gar1013: Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.

Is whataboutism a crime?

Look at the second post and tell me what that has to do with the alleged criminal that is the subject of the article.

Then come back to me with your whining.


So far in this thread, your posts make up about 30% of the count but add nothing to the content.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Wait. The imaginary black guys were hurling racial slurs? Lol

If you've never seen this racial slur laden SNL skit with Chevy Chase and Richard Pryor, you're gonna be surprised. It's hilarious, but you could never do it today

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-liv​e/video/word-association/n8615


The 1970s were the golden age for comedic talent.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: gar1013: Gentlequiet: gar1013: Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.

Is whataboutism a crime?

Look at the second post and tell me what that has to do with the alleged criminal that is the subject of the article.

Then come back to me with your whining.

So far in this thread, your posts make up about 30% of the count but add nothing to the content.


You know what's really funny...

You probably don't even know who the absolute worst person in all the photos posts was.

Hint:  it's a white woman with glasses.

So explain to me how her case is "whataboutism"
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
why do i picture him with a bit of straw between his teeth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]

It looks like baby heuy with a beard and hat glued on.


I was gonna ask if the beard was the hate-crime.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Veloram: Fight Club was not a how-to guide


Counterpoint. It actually was
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: middlewaytao: Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]

It looks like baby heuy with a beard and hat glued on.

I was gonna ask if the beard was the hate-crime.


Beards are played out anyways.

It was fun while it lasted.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Snapper Carr: Wow.

Seth Rogen is really getting desperate for attention

[vvng.com image 850x425]

Getting?

Dude always has been.

Jason Mewes has shown more dramatic range and ability to play diverse characters.


Minor Thread Jack. Seth Rogen is not a great actor, and he's fully aware of that. He's also a producer voice actor and writer. He has a net worth of 60 million dollars. I think he's doing okay
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Making up crimes is bad. If you make a claim of a false crime, the sentence should be the same as if you committed the crime.


What if you fake your own murder, in a state with a death penalty?
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So many victims.
[cbsnews3.cbsistatic.com image 850x446]


My friend's son dated that woman for a short time right before her face-carving "assault". He said she had mental problems (obviously).
 
terminalx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
