(Twitter)   Seattle PD tweets out a photo of an "improvised explosive device" they seized at a protest, forgets to remove the "candle" tag first   (twitter.com) divider line
17
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who throws a candle, honestly?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That video is disturbing.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Who throws a candle, honestly?


Catholic Nuns and Priests
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign. 

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all. 

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.
 
Joe USer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign. 

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all. 

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.


Use a candle plate is most likely what's written on the bottom.
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign.

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all.

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Azlefty: whither_apophis: Who throws a candle, honestly?

Catholic Nuns and Priests


Nuns when they sit and Priests when they fart.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, just find a reason to shut these peckerwoods up, Frank. Anything. That half-drank waterbottle is an improvised projectile. Paper balls and trash are 'potential incendiary devices.' Use your imagination."

--OK, we'll do that, but you gotta ask yourself, Joe, who throws a godd*mn candle/"
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Joe USer: vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign. 

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all. 

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.

Use a candle plate is most likely what's written on the bottom.


Doesn't seem unlikely.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign.

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all.

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


OK, Boomer.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign. 

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all. 

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.


Do you even know what a Roman candle farking looks like?
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Links to a YouTube video that contains the word "thier" in the marquee.

So... yeah.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vygramul: What's the second word?

Candle might be part of a phrase that means something other than a mere wax candle. Because "Roman Candle" is a type of candle that is not so benign.

This tag may not disqualify it as part of an IED at all.

Then again, maybe it does. But that pic isn't obviously one or the other.


It's a farking candle dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are you trying to tell me that Police may be disingenuous when reporting facts?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And it might not have even been thrown.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Given that the cops have already been shown to be liars I'm going to assume the above is what actually happened.
 
