‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was pretty lucky as a child, getting $0.50 a week for setting the table and putting away the clean dishes from the dishwasher five times a week. But I also had four siblings.

What did you get stuck having to do before getting your allowance, and what did you spend it on? I'll admit  that I hit a candy store every time.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I had to haul out the trash for my .50 a week

/We could still burn trash then
//I kept myself entertained
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My childhood chores were yard work and washing dishes. Hated cutting up dandelions. I got a quarter a week, but then again that was early 1960s. I could buy five candy bars and a pack of Marlboros for a quarter.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My allowance was not to have my ass best with a belt if the chores weren't done.

Allowance:  ability to sit down.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well chores were free when I was a kid. The ice cream man was a drive by. Nah did a lot of chores but once I actually got a buck off the old man. I waxed his  caddy, I was a kid and I thought it was an allowance.

/anyway I got a buck for handwash&wax of a fleetwood. Then zilch. He said he was not crazy.....
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lisa Frank stickers.

And one time I thought I'd be the most wonderful kid on the planet and I rode my bike to the shop it and I bought my mom most expensive chocolate bar that they have. I took that home to her and I was so proud.

Then I found out it was very bitter baking chocolate. Knowing my mom she probably made something out of it anyway but it kind of ruins the point.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Back before I got my paper route (age 12ish) I think I had an on again/off again allowance (something like $0.50-60/week - save half, able to spend half).  After I started earning money that kind of drifted away.  Don't really remember specific 'chores' pre se, but was expected to help out around the house.

Our kids otoh had chores/were expected to do things around the old homestead & also had an allowance not tied to working around the place. 1/3rd for immediate spending if wanted, 1/3rd for saving for 'need to build up a balance' purchases (such as an X-Box), 1/3 for charity/community spending.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My house was meticulous.

I would put a cracker on a plate and break it before I ate it.

Then wipe the dish off with the side of my hand and put it up.

Next morning all the dishes are done, I ain't lying I did it.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Didn't get an allowance.  I had to beg my parents to pay me for mowing the 1/2 acre yard with a push mower.  I really had no concept of $ and at 12 years old in the early 80s made a shiatty map of the yard on the computer (yes, early 80s) and portioned out the $5 they were going to give me to move the lawn. took me 2-3 hours to mow the lawn... didn't even bother to trim, or bag.  or ever rake leaves.  The Blades of the mower never got sharpened, and literally would run a mower until it broke.  one time the deck got so rusted that the Engine broke off from the deck and caused a screeching noise that damaged my hearing.

it wasn't until I as in my mid-20s that I realized my parents saw me more of a burden, and that they did the bare minimum for me, so they could enjoy the lifestyle they wanted. I also know, it could have been worse.  But my dad was so strict and had a bad temper I never felt the courage to ask for anything, or even help.

when I moved out my parents bought a used lawn mower riding tractor.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I got 4 bucks an hour for tying grapes.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No money, because "you live here, you contributed to the mess, you can help clean it up."

But, I also wasn't charged for all the food and utilities, clothes and transportation to a gazillion places.

My parents wanted us to understand that life isn't free and easy.  Lesson learned and I'm passing it on to my kids.  Not in the same way, but kids need the training.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No allowance so if I wanted spending money I picked green beans for 2 1/2¢ lb (5¢ lb if you worked the whole season) and strawberries (25¢ a flat/12 pint baskets to a flat). Or mowed our neighbor's yard which they alway let get wildly overgrown, and made the job even more difficult since they never had their mower blades sharpened. Kind of like mowing a bunch of tall grass with whirling butter knives. :/ Received a princely sum of 50¢ for that.

I hated having to mow that lawn, but my folks made me, saying it was unneighborly to refuse, especially since they seniors. I didn't dare talk back and ask them, "Why don't you mow the lawn then instead of making me do it?" because I knew I'd get in big trouble.
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: No allowance so if I wanted spending money I picked green beans for 2 1/2¢ lb (5¢ lb if you worked the whole season) and strawberries (25¢ a flat/12 pint baskets to a flat). Or mowed our neighbor's yard which they alway let get wildly overgrown, and made the job even more difficult since they never had their mower blades sharpened. Kind of like mowing a bunch of tall grass with whirling butter knives. :/ Received a princely sum of 50¢ for that.

I hated having to mow that lawn, but my folks made me, saying it was unneighborly to refuse, especially since they seniors. I didn't dare talk back and ask them, "Why don't you mow the lawn then instead of making me do it?" because I knew I'd get in big trouble.


Same here. At home I mowed the lawn in summer and shoveled the drive and walk in the winter. The allowance was not having to listen to the farking story of how my mother almost died giving birth to me.

In summer, I could also get 30 cents a dozen picking nightcrawlers, and the veterans clubs paid me 15 bucks every time they needed Taps played for a military funeral.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: strawberries (25¢ a flat/12 pint baskets to a flat).


My cousins always picked strawberries on our grandfather's farm.  I tried it once and made like 35 cents for two hours of work.  That was the first and last time.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No allowance but Mom would occasionally give us a couple of bucks here and there if her tips were good. I started babysitting at ten so I had my own money randomly with babysitting gigs. As for chores, my brother and I did most of the housework with Mom doing things on her days off.

My biggest chore was laundry, Mom would drop me and the dirty clothes off at the Laundromat then swing by later to pick me and all the clean things up. She didn't like doing laundry and it bugged her that I'd refolded all my things if she did them* so that became my chore. I'm still fastidious about folding.

*Yeah, I was 'that' kid. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

darkhorse23: My childhood chores were yard work and washing dishes.


Same.  Mowing and raking the lawn.  My mom didn't trust me with the dishes, though.  The money usually went straight to Farrell's for candy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Had a bunch of chores, but those were just expected, no flat allowance for most of my childhood. My dad (who mostly raised me and my brother as a single dad) would give us a few bucks if we offered to help out more than usual. Plus his way of getting us to do laundry was telling us anything he accidentally left in his pockets would belong to whomever did laundry. He would usually leave some change in his pants pockets but one time I found a fifty dollar bill, I didn't get to keep that.

One of my easier chores was polishing the wood furniture every Saturday. I was an easily distracted kid and usually watched the tv while aimlessly wiping down the tables and whatnot. One day my dad came in and asked me what the f*ck I was doing, still staring at the tv I say "polishing the coffee table" then I look down and something's off, instead of polishing the table the finish was gone from where I was just scrubbing, "uh, something's wrong with this polish I think...".

Turns out I had accidentally grabbed the oven cleaner instead of the furniture polish. He always bought the cheap cleaning chemicals from Family Dollar and their cans all looked the same, white with yellow caps, only the picture was different  (and text, of course). My dad loved that table, he refinished it but you could always tell where I had my fark up. Thankfully the absurdity of the situation made it funny to him and he laughed instead of giving me the belt. Just walked in to see me mindlessly watching tv while scrubbing the coffee table with oven cleaner.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lenny_da_Hog: Bathia_Mapes: No allowance so if I wanted spending money I picked green beans for 2 1/2¢ lb (5¢ lb if you worked the whole season) and strawberries (25¢ a flat/12 pint baskets to a flat). Or mowed our neighbor's yard which they alway let get wildly overgrown, and made the job even more difficult since they never had their mower blades sharpened. Kind of like mowing a bunch of tall grass with whirling butter knives. :/ Received a princely sum of 50¢ for that.

I hated having to mow that lawn, but my folks made me, saying it was unneighborly to refuse, especially since they seniors. I didn't dare talk back and ask them, "Why don't you mow the lawn then instead of making me do it?" because I knew I'd get in big trouble.

Same here. At home I mowed the lawn in summer and shoveled the drive and walk in the winter. The allowance was not having to listen to the farking story of how my mother almost died giving birth to me.

In summer, I could also get 30 cents a dozen picking nightcrawlers, and the veterans clubs paid me 15 bucks every time they needed Taps played for a military funeral.


Sister and I used to pick nightcrawlers too, but I alway made more than her because she'd get impatient and damage them. IIRC we were paid 35¢ dozen.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not an allowance per se, but my parents were pretty enthusiastic about me working as a teenager.  I mowed the lawn of the parents of a Grammy nominated musician as well as washed dishes that Jim Kelly ate off of.  Also my girlfriend got hit in the head by two different NHL players on different dates.

I got out of chores by pointing out that I had to go my real job.  My parents were very nice to me about that bullshiat.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh all of you are old.

I got $10 a week to take out the garbage, unload the dishwasher, tidy my room, and empty the bathroom trash cans.

I spent my money on CDs.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
new_york_monty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
new_york_monty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I was pretty lucky as a child, getting $0.50 a week for setting the table and putting away the clean dishes from the dishwasher five times a week. But I also had four siblings.

What did you get stuck having to do before getting your allowance, and what did you spend it on? I'll admit  that I hit a candy store every time.


Minimum wage was 3.50 when I started working at 14yo. I bought a car for $600 when I was 16
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

granolasteak: My allowance was not to have my ass best with a belt if the chores weren't done.

Allowance:  ability to sit down.


See, I got beatings and five bucks a week. It was shockingly good training for adult life.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pre-Monty Python: We Were So Poor
Youtube VAdlkunflRs
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My parents paid me to do chores only so they could enjoy watching me fark up and/or hurt myself.
It was like come kind of cheap afternoon comedy theatre for them.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
new_york_monty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gottagopee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cleaning and maintaining should not be paid; they're expected communal tasks, and should be expected.

Giving a kid money is a good idea. And I mean give it. No strings. No, "put it in the bank" or any conditions.

When our kid was 3, he got .50/week. When we'd walk around town he was permitted to buy what he could afford: gum, candy, a small toy. He learned, at 3, to manage his own money. If he bought that candy now, he couldn't afford that little truck he wanted. Sometimes that was ok, sometimes he really wanted that truck, and he learned to save.

By the time he was 5, we talked about what to do with money he saved - besides buying things. Saving just to save, donating, saving to buy gifts for others. He was getting about $3 or so a week by then. He sat up one night and saw a program on yellow fever and a project for prevention and treatment. The next day he'd designated money to be donated to that program. I was gobsmacked.

Learning by doing applies to money, too.

And paying them to do chores leads to either extortion ( "pay me more and I'll do it!" ) or simply preferring not having spending money rather than taking out the trash or washing dishes.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WE ARE AMERICAN.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: [Fark user image image 346x750]


WE ARE AMERICAN.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No allowance growing up but there was a huge delayed payout in life lessons when I got out on my own.  Dad was/is relatively handy and rarely paid skilled labor to fix things around the house.  From working on small engines to painting the house and rewiring he did a lot and I was a watchful eye and helping hand.  Mom raised 4 kids and everyone helped around the home with chores.  Laundry, window washing, scrubbing floors, cooking, gardening, dishes and so on.  We biatched as kids can about things that now seem trivial but mom and dad made the learning curve on being an adult in a clean maintained home easy.
/Thanks mom and dad, you did alright
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
