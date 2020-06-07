 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 788: "Y M C A".
    Contests  
posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2020 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Y M C A"

Description: Farkers, there's no need to feel down. Pick yourself off the ground, and show us photos that start with a Y, M, C, or A.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Wild Mushroom and Moss, Cloudcroft. I got two of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Yellow-rumped Warbler

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Mushrooms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Black-capped Chickadee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0714-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Copperhead on the Move
/Long Point Trail, Fayetteville, WV
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0499 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Cannonball Jellyfish
/Myrtle Beach, SC
//Edible, if you are adventurous.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0944 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Common Moorhen
/Florida Everglades
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meleagris gallopavo
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Activitsts, Philadelphia Black Lives Matter protest
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chocolate Chip Cookies, with bonus CSB:
When I was a kid and we asked my dad what he wanted for Christmas or his birthday, he'd say "A smile in the holly box," his way of saying he didn't need anything. It drove us nuts. We HAD to get him *something* - shaving cream, socks, anything so that he could open gifts like everybody else. Well, in 2015 I sent him this box with holly all over it and smiley face chocolate chip cookies inside, and a card that said "it's what you've always wanted!" He called to say he got the box, but didn't understand what I meant on the card. I had to walk him through it all, which took almost 10 minutes, but when he finally got it he laughed. Meanwhile, my spouse was five feet away, giggling like a lunatic. The Lesson: Being clever doesn't always work.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Angel
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
AmericaStrong flyover of Indianapolis
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Memorial Day Decorations
 
it's lisa e. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
he's doing the "Y" in the YMCA move.  does that count?
if not, then:

Youth
Menace
Cop Car on Fire
Arson

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
c.gaskelliana-1 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Cattleya orchid
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
anhinga-1 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Anhinga
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Rolex 24 2020-0033 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Corvette C8-R
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a Twofer.  C for Colorado River, M for Mesa (Grand Mesa)
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

American Avocet.
 
mmojo
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My daughter Citizen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Citizen eating sliced unicorn horn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masks by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
mmojo
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Citizen sticking it to the man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
what the other Mr Babyatemydingo calls leftovers:

Yesterday's Muck Cooked Again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Color-shifting film
Arrowleaf balsamroot
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yellow Cosplayer
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Metcalf Wildlife Refuge
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cautious Caballero
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One more time 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yellow Newspaper Tube

/my place of employment
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Montage of old photos

Top L to R - Mom and I by the sign near her hometown of Utica, IN (where she grew up), and me with two of my cousins

Bottom L to R - My late aunt, me, and Mom (and my aunt's dog), sitting in the backyard of my late grandparents' house, myself with the late Pat Paulsen

/Y, M, C, A...yep, I think I got 'em!
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Canyon - Caminito del Rey
 
flondrix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
M for Moonset
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
C for Crystals
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A for Artist at Work
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Four Leaf Clover
(found on the spot where my wife and I were married)
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coffee Cups, with Advertising (the Tribune one I got when I was a district manager there, and the Boeing one came from my late aunt's estate)
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Mushroom
 
