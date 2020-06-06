 Skip to content
(Slate)   The George Floyd protests on Saturday were great and these photographs proved it   (slate.com) divider line
13
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The amount of international protest is striking.  I mean, I never would have expected the people of Warsaw to protest in such massive numbers on our behalf.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw this pic earlier from Kirkwood, MO, in south St. Louis County.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And one in Florissant.. getting multiple marches in the same area code.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Great" meaning "large" or "immense"?

/ We use it in the laudatory sense
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. The inauguration of Dr Don had hugely bigger crowds, and the lying Liberal media had Shrillary's personal Photoshop team make the camera angles add a thousand folk. Sad.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hung out for a bit at Niagara Square (Buffalo) on Saturday afternoon. The mood was somber, but chill. Lots of cheering when passing cars honked, and a chant broke out once in a while, but quiet mostly. There was minimal police presence.Two cars at the edge of the square, and nobody got out of them while I was there. I would say between 150 and 200 people total. A thunderstorm broke out, so I left, because I'm a delicate flower and I had my camera. I must have fudged up the timing, because on my way home I easily saw at least 200 people heading toward Niagara Square carrying signs and walking with a purpose. It was beautiful.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fox said there's were only a couple 1000 in DC looks more than that.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I feel like this quarantine has massively exasperated the protest. After all, a lot of people and the lower income brackets are currently out of work. They have nothing else to do, they've been stuck inside for weeks.

normally, this kind of rage and indignity blows out over a weekend or whatever, because people still have to have jobs and go to work. But with so many people not going to work... This can just keep going.

it was a really bad time to have such a badly mangled government response to this extra crisis on top of the existing crisis. This isn't just going to go away.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Such huge numbers in London and Paris, this year will be one for the books for sure.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: The amount of international protest is striking.  I mean, I never would have expected the people of Warsaw to protest in such massive numbers on our behalf.


The ones in Australia were for mixed reasons. The international day of protest was used to highlight the problems that black Australians have with the criminal justice system, as well as to show solidarity for the victims of police brutality in other countries. They were mainly to do with the fact that Australian aborigines are the highest incarcerated group of people in the world, and they die at greater rates in prison than non-Aboriginal Australians (rates per person in prison).

One poor bloke, David Dungay, was crushed and asphyxiated by prison guards for eating a biscuit. He was recorded as saying, "I can't breathe." That was 2015 and no one was charged for it.

https://theconversation.com/i-cant-br​e​athe-australia-must-look-in-the-mirror​-to-see-our-own-deaths-in-custody-1398​48
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: Fox said there's were only a couple 1000 in DC looks more than that.


Soros's buses arrived.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably a higher turnout than the Trump inauguration.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chawco: I feel like this quarantine has massively exasperated the protest. After all, a lot of people and the lower income brackets are currently out of work. They have nothing else to do, they've been stuck inside for weeks.

normally, this kind of rage and indignity blows out over a weekend or whatever, because people still have to have jobs and go to work. But with so many people not going to work... This can just keep going.

it was a really bad time to have such a badly mangled government response to this extra crisis on top of the existing crisis. This isn't just going to go away.


The over abundance of available time due to the Corona virus conditions may play into this.   But I think the death of George Floyd may be the 'straw' that broke the camel's back (I'm not trying to diminish the significance of the death of a human being with 'straw', I simply can't think of a better analogy).

There have been many instances of police brutality over the recent years, or situations like the death of Ahmad Arbury.  People are just sick of it.

I hope this is more than just a flash in the pan.  It fills me with hope to see such large and diverse protests against police abuse of power.   I hope this movement's energy can be channeled into real change focused on reforming the criminal justice system.  Or at least that everyone participating in this movement will vote come November.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.