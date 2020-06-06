 Skip to content
(Salon)   What will happen at the conclusion of the protests?   (salon.com) divider line
21
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trump will be out of office
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cannibalism?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More protests.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Showers and a nap.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Celebratory intercourse
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First, Salon, when do you think they will end? And why?

40 million unemployed, who knows how many under employed, 400+ cop led violent episodes to be ajudicated, and still no changes on the horizon?  This is going to longer a while.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Snape kills Dumbledore.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Browning of America™ will continue as scheduled. That's what is going to happen. Beyond that, it's not in our hands to determine.

FTFA:  The next thing to know is that torn-apart cities prompt wealthy people to ask questions like, "Why would they tear their city apart?" as if it's really ours to begin with. They follow with questions like, "How can we use our money to fix the problems?" A lot of those rich people have halfway-good intentions. They are willing to put their money up in an effort to solve inequality's many related problems. But they rarely do enough research, and too often readily give money to up-and-coming oppressors who pair a great pitch with some nonprofit experience but no authentic connection to any oppressed community.

They need to talk with this woman here.

How Can We Win
Youtube sb9_qGOa9Go
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Puppies and rainbows?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno.  This one seems different than Ferguson or Baltimore.  Even seems different than LA.  Maybe it's the millions marching around the world that I'm focused on.  Maybe it's the fact that people are braving a deadly pandemic that's already killed nearly twice as many Americans as the Vietnam War.  Maybe it's that there's a doofus in the White House that's egging them on instead of trying to calm things down.

Maybe it's all of the above.  But this time, it feels real.  I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again.  I really hope I'm right this time.  Because black lives really do matter.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But what will happen after the protests stop?" is a question that depends on *why* the protests stop. And right now, man, I don't know.

They tried the iron fist; turns out that cracking senior citizens' skulls and blinding young women doing their shopping, all on readily-shared video, only causes support for the protests to swell in mass outrage rather than shrink in fear. They've tried to spark riots to turn property owners against the protests; but again, that's all on camera, so that just made the property owners demand the police stop inflaming peaceful protests. They've tried promises of small incremental changes like saying they'll tell their officers not to choke as many people as they used to; the protesters have correctly sniffed that out as bullshiat that could be rescinded at a moment's notice. They've tried calling out the army to crush the protests Tiananmen-style; the army has essentially refused to carry out those orders. The protesters demand real substantive irreversible change; the leadership refuses to grant it.

And of course, the difference here from previous protests is that 20% of the country is unemployed, the figure in black America is nearly twice that, and plenty of the people who are "employed" have shiatty part-time jobs on a minimum wage that can't sustain a human life on full-time hours.

So now, a week in with protests continuing to swell, with a perfect storm of systemic outrages and injustices, economic pressures and widespread desperation with a government refusing to provide aid on a misguided and hostile principle of only helping those who don't need it, a disaffected youth intelligentsia seeing no stake or future in the system and filtering radical ideas downwards, and an odiously corrupt and obstinate leadership exacerbating tensions while vacillating between crackdown and backdown responses too quickly to make either effective, well, this is literally the stuff revolutions are made of. This is 1789, this is 1848, this is 1917.

But of course it's also a bunch of years when there *weren't* major revolutions. Most of the time governments manage to find an offramp -- usually by offering a concession to one part of the revolutionary coalition, dividing the opposition and opening up a crack for a counterrevolutionary hammer blow. There are lots of ways this could be stopped by giving various concessions to various groups and renewing the crackdown against other groups, and each way would create a different "after" world.

And there's one way of ensuring this won't stop until the "after" is unrecognisably different to today, and that's to do nothing on the assumption that it'll all just somehow miraculously blow over.
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lesley Gore - Sunshine Lollipops And Rainbows (1965 )
Youtube gM-Vn_IZHx8
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing much but something
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just caught the documentary "Burn, Motherf*cker, Burn!" on  Showtime, which covered the Watts Riots through the Rodney King riots in L.A., and it made me sad that this has happened so many times before, so it will probably happen again and again.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks and Kayleigh Mecenany star in a reboot of Living Single available exclusively on Ivory, the new streaming service from OANN?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kudayta: I dunno.  This one seems different than Ferguson or Baltimore.  Even seems different than LA.  Maybe it's the millions marching around the world that I'm focused on.  Maybe it's the fact that people are braving a deadly pandemic that's already killed nearly twice as many Americans as the Vietnam War.  Maybe it's that there's a doofus in the White House that's egging them on instead of trying to calm things down.

Maybe it's all of the above.  But this time, it feels real.  I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again.  I really hope I'm right this time.  Because black lives really do matter.


Study up on fall of communism in Poland. Once the marches stopped and elections happened, we were blessed with 3ish years of multi-million percent hyperinflation, near total unemployment and what best can be described as anarchy in the streets.
I bought meat from an unrefrigerated shipping container converted to a 'store' with babushkas laying out their merger fruit and vegetable pickings and used wares on blankets in front of the container... and that was interspersed with the odd soldier sitting there, selling his gear and weapons.
This is different; the chasm between the affluent and the not is very colourful in it's physical representation. And the affluent don't understand that they should just stay quiet. Any indigence, of which there is lots, just fuels the anger. Anger that is backed with nothing left to lose. Even as now affluent (hard work and more hard work, when you start with nothing, you work harder), I remember that hopeless feeling, and I wholeheartedly support redress of these grievances.

Conclusion;- this may be the one that breaks Pax Americana.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Judging by previous huge protests? Prominent protesters will be arrested on trumped-up charges (which is already happening), more will die under shady-at-best circumstances after things have calmed down some, and the cops will do everything in their power to undo any change that happens as a result of the protests.

The key is to keep up the pressure so, at the very least, the last bit doesn't happen.
 
Cythraul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: Trump will be out of office


God I hope so.  If nothing else, at least I hope we'll get that.
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kudayta: Maybe it's all of the above.  But this time, it feels real.  I've been wrong before, and I'll be wrong again.  I really hope I'm right this time.  Because black lives really do matter.


The riots in 1967 and 1968 felt real. They were real. But nothing fundamentally changed.
 
