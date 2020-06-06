 Skip to content
"Racism is so American that when they see me protesting it, they think I'm protesting America" - Anonymous sign seen at protest. Civil Unrest, Day 12
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do we have an estimate for DC protest numbers?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Xzano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cheers Subby, not HoTY, but a very good one none the less,

/Now if Hair Furor strokes out this tonight, then it would be HotY.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Iamos: Do we have an estimate for DC protest numbers?


34 people.  Far less than the 28 million that came to throw roses at the inauguration of President Donald JOHN AND NOT HUSSEIN Trump.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what the actual shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size


/jfc that's insane
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I stuck that on my Facebook. The haters can't argue that one.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Iamos: Do we have an estimate for DC protest numbers?


A bunch.

dynaimage.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: I stuck that on my Facebook. The haters can't argue that one.


Me too.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what the actual shiat

[Fark user image image 800x600]

/jfc that's insane


Someone is a chicken shiat little biatch.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joey Bologna. Joey Bologna. Joey Bologna
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Iamos: Do we have an estimate for DC protest numbers?

A bunch.

[dynaimage.cdn.cnn.com image 850x566]


Another view:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.

Here are a few pictures.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DC George Floyd Protest Live (June 6, 2020)
Youtube uWWdlV4WrGg

Kittykat lounge dc feed, moshpxt is up as well but signal has been unreliable.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what the actual shiat

[Fark user image 800x600]

/jfc that's insane


It shouldn't say "The White House", it should say "Trump". His advisors talked him out of it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Very nice pics, thank you.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ani Di Franco - 'Tis of Thee
Youtube 8D5yI1m69O4


"My country 'tis of thee
To take swings at each other on the talk show TV
Why don't you just go ahead and turn off the sun
'cause we'll never live long enough
To undo everything they've done to you"
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: I stuck that on my Facebook. The haters can't argue that one.


Which is crazy, since there has been other forms of protests in our history that were also considered un-American.  Like all those "commie-hippies" who protested the Vietnam war.  Granted, that is the current place we're at.  I'm just pointing out no matter what the subject, protesting in America short of wage increases is un-American.  So there you go, protest bad things, un-American; protest not making more money as a union worker, American.

/okay, there are also protesting against normal things like pets, and eating meat, that just illogical.

/okay, there are also protesting against normal things like pets, and eating meat, that just illogical.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what the actual shiat

[Fark user image image 800x600]

/jfc that's insane


America. Land of the free. Home of the brave...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
[Fark user image image 425x318]


In glad to see a lot of masks in the crowd there.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]


This is what protests look like when right wing thugs and white nationalists aren't trying to turn them into riots.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Protesting?  No.

Burning shiat down?  GTFO.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what the actual shiat

[Fark user image image 800x600]

/jfc that's insane


Thank God Esper and Milley grew a f*cking pair this week.

/Mattis got to them
//Good

/Mattis got to them
//Good
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: CipollinaFan: I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x566]

[Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Very nice pics, thank you.


I'm happy to share. I can't wait to see the pictures from everyone else who went in the next few days.
 
anwserman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Iamos: Do we have an estimate for DC protest numbers?


There are dozens of people there! DOZENS!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Protesting?  No.

Burning shiat down?  GTFO.


I don't see anything going up in flames except GOP talking points.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
easily a couple hundred thousand. been watching since around noon. even the mayor came out and made a speech.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The DEA Has Been Given Permission To Investigate People Protesting George Floyd's Death


https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​j​asonleopold/george-floyd-police-brutal​ity-protests-government
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: edmo: I stuck that on my Facebook. The haters can't argue that one.

Which is crazy, since there has been other forms of protests in our history that were also considered un-American.  Like all those "commie-hippies" who protested the Vietnam war.  Granted, that is the current place we're at.  I'm just pointing out no matter what the subject, protesting in America short of wage increases is un-American.  So there you go, protest bad things, un-American; protest not making more money as a union worker, American.

/okay, there are also protesting against normal things like pets, and eating meat, that just illogical.


The irony being is our country is built on protesting.  Protesting, riots, and vandalism was the catalyst to the revolutionary war.  The above mentioned actions caused the british to start attacking coastal towns and that caused the people to take up srks against the monarchy.

Over stamp taxe increase which evolved to taxation without representation.

It is in the DNA of the USA to protest.  It's what founded this country.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shastacola: The DEA Has Been Given Permission To Investigate People Protesting George Floyd's Death


https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/j​asonleopold/george-floyd-police-brutal​ity-protests-government


I'm waiting for the Branch Dildonians to condemn this heinous government intrusion into the loves of private citizens

Gonna be here while I think

Woke Twitch has had coverage from all over through the afternoon, awesome to see. Most looked like a big street party, would have been awesome to have been involved

Soon :)

Hope everyone is well, cheers to another non-violent night
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
C'mon, everyone knows there's racism in most countries in one form or another, right?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: I stuck that on my Facebook. The haters can't argue that one.


Here's the pic I found on Twitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: what the actual shiat

[Fark user image image 800x600]

/jfc that's insane


It is the Trump Administration. The whole notion of "President Trump" was insane when he announced. But here we are
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not threadjacking - replying to the awesome quotations that have been used for the civil disobedience threads. And also as a "Thank you" to ZZ9 plural and others, for all the great links, found in real time.

Some quotations I like. They guide me regularly, but this selection is, IMHO, really useful for white people who are trying to work for social change in the midst of the pandemic and the corruption and the police violence of 2020.

"It was this misinterpretation that caused Nietzsche, who was a philosopher of the will to power, to reject the Christian concept of love. It was this same misinterpretation which induced Christian theologians to reject Nietzschean philosophy of the will to power in the name of the Christian idea of love. Now, we've got to get this thing right. What is needed is a realization that power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anaemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice."
-Martin Luther King Jr. (1986). "A Testament of Hope." Harper and Row: New York, 247.

"The personal is political. There is a deep relationality that links the struggles against institutions and struggles to reinvent our personal lives, and recraft ourselves."
-Angela Y. Davis. (2016). "Freedom is a Constant Struggle." Chicago: Haymarket Books, 106.

"Then do you think there is something to facts?"
"Of course. but facts can only lead us to visions. Some of us, at least, were born to see visions."
-George Bowering. (1983). "Burning Water." General Publishing Ltd.: Toronto, 15.

Everything the power of the World does is done in a circle. The sky is round, and I have heard the Earth is round like a ball, and so are all the stars. The wind, in its greatest power, whirls. Birds make their nests in circles, for theirs is the same religion as ours....From childhood to childhood, and so it is in everything where power moves."
- Black Elk of the Oglala Lakota, quoted in Lisa Monchalin. (2016). The Colonial Problem: An Indigenous Perspective on Crime and Injustice in Canada, 33.

Most of the time
you will be the "it"
being let go of.
- Lenore Kandel. (1995). "In Transit" in "Beat Voices: An Anthology of Beat Poetry." New York: Beach Tree, 104.

"There will be no new concepts in any form of media once this administration is complete, all time will be spent pondering, reenacting, interpreting what has happened like Rabbis over a Torah. I'm not even sure if I'm joking anymore."
-"neil jung" the Farker, in this thread:
http://www.fark.com/comments/9861976/​1​12976994#c112976994

You might think love of humanity in general was safe, but it isn't. If you leave out justice you'll find yourself breaking agreements and faking evidence in trials 'for the sake of humanity,' and become in the end a cruel and treacherous man."
― C.S. Lewis, The Case for Christianity (YOINK from internet).

"This is what makes it possible, for example, for graduate students to be able to spend days in the stacks of university libraries poring over Foucault-inspired theoretical tracts about the declining importance of coercion as a factor in modern life without ever reflecting on the fact that, had they insisted on their right to enter the stacks without showing a properly stamped and validated ID, armed men would have been summoned to physically remove them, using whatever force might be required."
-David Graeber (2019). The Utopia of Rules: On Technology, Stupidity, and the Secret Joys of Bureaucracy. London: Melville House, 58.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At This Very Moment: in the White House
Fark user imageView Full Size

I gotta get out there!
NO Donny!  They'll tear you apart!
It don't matter.. they're my people, they NEED me
What a guy...
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: I was at DC today and the protest almost felt like a street festival with the music , speeches, and everyone out in the community supporting each other and the cause.

Here are a few pictures.


Hope you don't get sick.  No sarcasm.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image image 751x769]


Holy shiat

It's well known everywhere in Texas if you're black you don't let the sun set on you in Vidor

For real y'all don't know how big a deal that is
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nas is like [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh things are quiet in my part of the BX

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worth it. Fark the GOP. They weren't going to play nice regardless.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anwserman: [Fark user image image 425x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: The DEA Has Been Given Permission To Investigate People Protesting George Floyd's Death


https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/j​asonleopold/george-floyd-police-brutal​ity-protests-government


and this too 
https://www.univision.com/local/nueva​-​york-wxtv/protesters-are-being-interro​gated-by-fbi-agents-about-their-politi​cal-views-video?utm_campaign=univision​NY&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitte​r&fbclid=IwAR2M2EbxNNZ6Q0_CANOWA4YYSD4​hCx48ijCvJBgP0iEjgkp-Vj69CDkp9LE
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Global racial discrimination. America is not even the worst.

Link

Link
 
gregz18
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: shastacola: [Fark user image image 751x769]

Holy shiat

It's well known everywhere in Texas if you're black you don't let the sun set on you in Vidor

For real y'all don't know how big a deal that is


There are some towns and cities that have had protests that I never thought would do such things.  I am pleasantly surprised...so far.  (Let's see what happens.)
 
