(Yahoo) Meal Team 6 celebrates epic victory over AntiFa terrorist cell, which apparently were too scared by REAL MURCANS to even try to come and burn down their Applebee's
46
    More: Murica, Police, Klamath County, Oregon, Black people, Protest, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Klamath Community College, Douglas County, Oregon, White people  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They didn't show up because they don't exist
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, rednecks are hanging out in parking lots, and calling that "Defending the Fatherland" now?

Guess it keeps them off streets where they might actually meet up with people who they claim to want to defend against.

When I was a kid, we just hung out in the parking lot, drank a few furtive beers, felt up the girls that would let us, and make out in the back of a Pontiac...but hey, if your relationship is with your gun, then I guess you should show the old girl a night out every now and then...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is this I don't even
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you wanted to remake Blazing Saddles Klamath Falls could stand in for Rock Ridge
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would any civilized folk want to spend time in Klamath Falls?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well if course "antifa" didn't show up, they had a prior engagement standing around in front of the shop fronts with their guns and bats.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: When I was a kid, we just hung out in the parking lot, drank a few furtive beers, felt up the girls that would let us, and make out in the back of a Pontiac


NTTIAWWT, but grammatically, you and the guys made out with each other.  You said you all did A, B, and C, which means you drank, felt up the girls, then kicked the girls out and got frisky with each other in the car.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad to see that they found and beat back an adversary as real as their sense of object permanence.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So... a bunch of lackwits being taken in with a bit of lies on Facebook designed to make them look like fools, stood around like fools thinking they were being all "strong" and whatever are declare victory over the invisible foe that never existed in the first place?  Sure thing.

\I just defeated Godzilla and King Kong in a battle!
\\yes, I was playing Rampage
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: hubiestubert: When I was a kid, we just hung out in the parking lot, drank a few furtive beers, felt up the girls that would let us, and make out in the back of a Pontiac

NTTIAWWT, but grammatically, you and the guys made out with each other.  You said you all did A, B, and C, which means you drank, felt up the girls, then kicked the girls out and got frisky with each other in the car.


Your assumption is based on that "we" has gender. You never hung out with groups of boys and girls? Jeebus Frist man, we'd pile in the back of my buddy Wayne's station wagon, and you could get four folks in the front seats alone. I think the most we ever got into that damn thing was 19, but there was a lot of lap sitting, and a few in the cargo space behind the back seats, and one kid lying between them.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I am not one to spread false information,"

Says the guy spreading false information.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: hubiestubert: When I was a kid, we just hung out in the parking lot, drank a few furtive beers, felt up the girls that would let us, and make out in the back of a Pontiac

NTTIAWWT, but grammatically, you and the guys made out with each other.  You said you all did A, B, and C, which means you drank, felt up the girls, then kicked the girls out and got frisky with each other in the car.


Whatevs, Judgy McJudgyson.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: phalamir: hubiestubert: When I was a kid, we just hung out in the parking lot, drank a few furtive beers, felt up the girls that would let us, and make out in the back of a Pontiac

NTTIAWWT, but grammatically, you and the guys made out with each other.  You said you all did A, B, and C, which means you drank, felt up the girls, then kicked the girls out and got frisky with each other in the car.

Your assumption is based on that "we" has gender. You never hung out with groups of boys and girls? Jeebus Frist man, we'd pile in the back of my buddy Wayne's station wagon, and you could get four folks in the front seats alone. I think the most we ever got into that damn thing was 19, but there was a lot of lap sitting, and a few in the cargo space behind the back seats, and one kid lying between them.


Superior Van people SCOFF, SCOFF I SAY, at your 19! [Bong dives for 22!]
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fear is strong with these people. They actually believe that a bunch of scruffy hippies and gangbangers are going to pile into buses, travel into redneckistan, and start burning and looting? If they were actually stupid enough to do this, they would have a life expectancy measured in minutes.

In  my younger days, I lived in one of these neighborhoods. I picked my mother up at the airport and drove her to my house. When she looked down the street, she was horrified:

"I don't know why you don't get robbed"!
"How many of these houses do you think have guns"?
She looked down the street again...
"All of them".
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walter Mittys of the world unite. Years from now they'll have memorials for the lives lost in the food court next to the bowling green.

Truly legends in their own minds.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Forks, Washington, locals felled trees with chainsaws to block a road, fearing that a bus filled with antifa was headed to town.

So heavily trolled. I honestly have to hand it to whoever wound them up so much, that's good work.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why has the Good Lord blessed these people with so much empty space in their skulls?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in elementary school -- I think 5th grade or so -- there was a rumor circulating during recess that a rival school challenged us to a rumble at a neutral site after school (a nearby park). We got really excited about it and it's all anyone could talk about all day. When the 3:00 bell rang, about 50 of us gathered together and went to the neutral site like a war party.

We got to the space and waited for the other school to show up. 3:30 came and they didn't show. We waited until well past 4:00 and still they didn't show. Eventually we got bored, gave up and left. We figured they must have chickened out.

Looking back on that event, I don't know who started the rumor (no one ever confessed) but it was obvious that it was complete bullshiat. There was no evidence that the other school was even aware of a rumble, much less wanted one.

That's what this reminds me of. A bunch of hyped up militia jackholes suckered into believing rumors about Antifa on the Internet, and acting upon it. But there's no evidence that Antifa is even aware of their town, much less would care enough to come and trash it. It wouldn't surprise me if it was the Russians spreading this nonsense.

Black Bloc only attacks large urban targets (like high density cities), and they don't travel via buses. And they're not funded by Soros. They're syndico-anarchists, they don't really need any funding.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: When I was in elementary school -- I think 5th grade or so -- there was a rumor circulating during recess that a rival school challenged us to a rumble at a neutral site after school (a nearby park). We got really excited about it and it's all anyone could talk about all day. When the 3:00 bell rang, about 50 of us gathered together and went to the neutral site like a war party.

We got to the space and waited for the other school to show up. 3:30 came and they didn't show. We waited until well past 4:00 and still they didn't show. Eventually we got bored, gave up and left. We figured they must have chickened out.

Looking back on that event, I don't know who started the rumor (no one ever confessed) but it was obvious that it was complete bullshiat. There was no evidence that the other school was even aware of a rumble, much less wanted one.

That's what this reminds me of. A bunch of hyped up militia jackholes suckered into believing rumors about Antifa on the Internet, and acting upon it. But there's no evidence that Antifa is even aware of their town, much less would care enough to come and trash it. It wouldn't surprise me if it was the Russians spreading this nonsense.

Black Bloc only attacks large urban targets (like high density cities), and they don't travel via buses. And they're not funded by Soros. They're syndico-anarchists, they don't really need any funding.


After seeing how ginned up people got, I expect to see scenes like this play out all the way until November in Rural America. I wouldn't be surprised if there were staged "attacks' as well.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They didn't show up because they don't exist


That and who wants to waste the time going to a place full of rednecks like Klamath Falls? They wonder why jobs won't move there, but they act like this.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Applebee's 2020: The Battle Of Whiskey Bacon Burger.

I wasn't there when the first rascal scooters pulled into the parking lot, but I was the first to laugh my ass off.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They know we stopped off at the DQ for milkshakes, right? We're arriving at 4:30 AM everywhere, all hopped up on sugar and with frozen brains.

Or are we?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Antifa didn't show up to my house today. Epic victory for me. Thank God I have my AR, M1 Garand, Smith and Wesson model 19, Winchester 94, and Walther PPQ*

*Actual guns owned by Frank N Stein.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In case they get tired of standing in the street like dumbases I'd just like to say that I've got antifa-repelling rocks for sale for only $649 each.  Each rock gives off bad vibes which only liberals can detect, and is effective to about 50 yards.  It doesn't just work on antifa, it also works on hippies, democrats, RINOs, (((fake news media))), and other urban undesirables.  Get yours today while supplies last!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somewhere out in St. Petersberg, Russia, Putin's trolls are laughing their asses off and giving each other high-fives.
 
don't understand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Master Race, ladies and gentlemen!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"They had heard that antifa, paid by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, were being bused in from neighboring cities, hellbent on razing their idyllic town."

and...

"As you can tell, we are ready," one armed man said in a Facebook Live with 124,000 views. 'Antifa members have threatened our town and said that they're going to burn everything and to kill white people, basically."

Wow - wtf.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's easy to get misled on the internet, especially when so many fraudsters take advantage of appeals to authority and appeals to emotion.  Confirmation bias is an easy thing to manipulate, and isn't centered in one political party.  What's hard, though, is admitting when you've been caught up in a ruse and accepting you've made a mistake.   It is my observation that, with the collective narcissism that is Trumpism, it's damn near impossible for these people to admit they could be wrong.  Their fragile egos just won't let it happen.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey Klamath Falls, Antifa always first slips in some of best people to figure out who will resist them. Two of Antifa's best agents are in this photo. Hopefully you won't get paranoid trying to figure out which two

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: In Forks, Washington, locals felled trees with chainsaws to block a road, fearing that a bus filled with antifa was headed to town.

So heavily trolled. I honestly have to hand it to whoever wound them up so much, that's good work.


War of the Worlds.

See, if you had public education...
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ahahahahahahaha!
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I'm glad to see that they found and beat back an adversary as real as their sense of object permanence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
don't understand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The second guy to the guy on his right:

"Daddy, not now, we're in public."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Congratulations, folks. Best case scenario, you just made your town safe for fascists. Be sure to alert the chamber of commerce.

Don't forget the snipe hunt next week at red herring farm!
 
Creidiki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If someone threw firecracker these people would Darwin each other.
/ I can smell their feat from another continent.
// Or is it bullshiat
/// whynotboth.jpg
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: "Peaceful protests 150 miles north in Eugene, Oregon, had been followed by a fire in the street and looting."

For context, in Eugene the fire in the street part also happens from time to time when the Ducks win/lose a big game.  Like throw an old couch in the small residential street roundabout in the university neighborhood and light it up type fire.  Probably happens in other college towns too.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They didn't show up because they don't exist


This is their tiger rock.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the stupidity that we're up against; people that believe Soros spends his money funding protests and propaganda for the "deep state", and that QAnon is a patriot that wants only the best for America, have absolutely no self-awareness.  They do not care if the government is tyrannical as long as it's their tyrannical government.

And they can vote.

/It's depressing as fark
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hmm.. I've seen this before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was planning on traveling all the way from the godless desert to bring my antifas to (checks notes) Klamath Falls, but decided those fat red neck bastards have it bad enough as it is with their diabeetus, heart disease and rampant fetal alcohol syndrome so my services were not needed. Murdering them would be the humane treatment but my AntiFah training has chilled my blood so I'll let them live...

George is pissed but we'll see next time, K Falls... NEXT TIME
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:
Frederick Brigham, 31, Klamath Falls resident and musician who goes by "Wreck the Rebel," said he never thought Black Lives Matter protests would come to his town. As one of the few black men who lives there, he felt compelled to attend.
But the presence of armed people who clearly did not support their group was chilling.
"It felt like walking through an enemy war camp," he said

Frederick B is a hero in his own small way. I hope he has some friends to stay with, before he becomes a martyr. :(  That marine from Utah could inspire a marine from Oregon to go stand next to his front door, for example.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
By the way, all kidding aside those assholes really showed their true colors chanting "USA!" and "Go Home!" at the peaceful protests.

I'm sure they were all super butthurt about being told to stay home during the state mandated quarantine, too.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Antifa didnt sho.. i can't. I just can't finish that sentence. It is so head shakingly sad people believe the antifa bullshiat.

So anyway, here I am hanging out with my wife, kids and about 150 other people holding signs and chanting in Beaver Dam. In the hour and a half before we marched, about 50% of the cars passing would honk, throw us peace signs, Maybe 10% ashats driving by. We did get a few middle fingers, one lady yelled 'go home', and about 10 sped up and stayed as close to the curb as they could while driving past, luckily not hitting anyone...

From talking to the organizer, after yesterday's sign and march, a few people who left their cars in that lot got keyed. (Strip mall with businesses shuttered) Mrs.4335 drove to our end point instead of me walking back afterward to get the car. Heat Is not her friend. She would not have made it that many miles.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know people like this.  You would be unpleasantly surprised to find out just how badly they have been frightened. When this kind of social disorder first occurred back in the 60s, a lot of people were World War II combat veterans. They didn't scare easily. Things are different today. People today have been fed a steady diet of right-wing fear and rage. They have been literally terrorized. And if you threaten them, they are going to lash out.

I thought that this split in the country ended with the 60s. Nope, the 60s are back.
 
