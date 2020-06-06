 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Auschwitz survivor to protesters as she shows her tattoo, "They're all sons of biatches", she said. "You should see what they did to my brother"   (twitter.com) divider line
55
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1405 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*twitch*
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
damn right, hero tag. don't be a nazi coont
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: *twitch*


I'm with you.  Gotta let it go, just this once
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: I'm with you.  Gotta let it go, just this once


It's Noah's typo though.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: dildo tontine: *twitch*

I'm with you.  Gotta let it go, just this once


This is what I get for being lazy and copy/paste.

/no grammar nazis allowed in this thread
//or regular nazis
///why is this something I have to post in 2020?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's tougher than I'll ever be, or ever was.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Naido: dildo tontine: *twitch*

I'm with you.  Gotta let it go, just this once

This is what I get for being lazy and copy/paste.

/no grammar nazis allowed in this thread
//or regular nazis
///why is this something I have to post in 2020?


Thanks mods
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a woman who saw what fascists do when they get power.

Never again. Not just no more Holocausts. No more fascists. It got tried. It came to its logical conclusion. Never again. Never. F*cking. Again.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.


Weren't the troops at Normandy "Anti-fa?"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Earguy: Devolving_Spud: To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.

Weren't the troops at Normandy "Anti-fa?"


Depends on which troops you're referring to.

:D
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Naido: dildo tontine: *twitch*

I'm with you.  Gotta let it go, just this once

This is what I get for being lazy and copy/paste.

/no grammar nazis allowed in this thread
//or regular nazis
///why is this something I have to post in 2020?


Wasn't yours, as stated above it came from Original.  Just having fun regardless, congrats on the green
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them, but if I did I would have to ask.
I have barely even been around Jewish people in my life.

I love antifa. Since they're not real, they can be anything. I"m a member of Anonymous too, to use my leet hacking skills.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them, but if I did I would have to ask.
I have barely even been around Jewish people in my life.

I love antifa. Since they're not real, they can be anything. I"m a member of Anonymous too, to use my leet hacking skills.


I'm thinking an "ANTIFA Inside" rip-off of the Intel logo would look nice in my yard.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They made him fix the cable??
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OG Antifa
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: *twitch*


Not now.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them, but if I did I would have to ask.
I have barely even been around Jewish people in my life.

I love antifa. Since they're not real, they can be anything. I"m a member of Anonymous too, to use my leet hacking skills.


733...4? 1?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)


When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them, but if I did I would have to ask.
I have barely even been around Jewish people in my life.

I love antifa. Since they're not real, they can be anything. I"m a member of Anonymous too, to use my leet hacking skills.

733...4? 1?


25 or 6 to 4?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them  . . .


It's actually a bit rare, as it was only Auschwitz that did that.
 
Edopode
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is a woman who saw what fascists do when they get power.

Never again. Not just no more Holocausts. No more fascists. It got tried. It came to its logical conclusion. Never again. Never. F*cking. Again.


For reals.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)

When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.


Holocaust survivors won't be around much longer.  Won't be around to put personal account to the far-away horror in a history text.  Likewise the D-Day survivors.

I hope we are not doomed to repeat any of that.
 
lefty248
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.


Yes, yes it is.
 
geggy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Bonzo_1116: Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)

When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.

Holocaust survivors won't be around much longer.  Won't be around to put personal account to the far-away horror in a history text.  Likewise the D-Day survivors.

I hope we are not doomed to repeat any of that.


Holocaust survivors are making interactive 3-D holograms to preserve their stories, even after they're gone.

Holocaust survivors preserved in hologram
Youtube cThsZ-paonI
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lefty248: Devolving_Spud: To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.

Yes, yes it is.


some shiat is as old as cain and abel.


fighting evil is one of them.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't realize there were any Holocaust survivors still alive. I wonder how many of them there are?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dustman81: SansNeural: Bonzo_1116: Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)

When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.

Holocaust survivors won't be around much longer.  Won't be around to put personal account to the far-away horror in a history text.  Likewise the D-Day survivors.

I hope we are not doomed to repeat any of that.

Holocaust survivors are making interactive 3-D holograms to preserve their stories, even after they're gone.

[YouTube video: Holocaust survivors preserved in hologram]


Spielberg has used the money he made from Schindler's List to finance several projects to record testimonials from Holocaust survivors.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great.  Now everyone knows her PIN number.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I didn't realize there were any Holocaust survivors still alive. I wonder how many of them there are?


Children were also in the camps. The youngest ones (kids who were 5 and under when the camps were liberated) would be right at or close to 80.

Roman Polanski was hidden with family friends to avoid the camps when he was 12 or 13. His mother and teenage sister both died at the camps.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I didn't realize there were any Holocaust survivors still alive. I wonder how many of them there are?

Children were also in the camps. The youngest ones (kids who were 5 and under when the camps were liberated) would be right at or close to 80.

Roman Polanski was hidden with family friends to avoid the camps when he was 12 or 13. His mother and teenage sister both died at the camps.


The wrong Polanskis died.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
David Jon Kassan has spent the last few years painting survivors. 
Painting a Life | documenting an approach to painting david kassan
Youtube TMX_FH10DlI
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dustman81: SansNeural: Bonzo_1116: Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)

When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.

Holocaust survivors won't be around much longer.  Won't be around to put personal account to the far-away horror in a history text.  Likewise the D-Day survivors.

I hope we are not doomed to repeat any of that.

Holocaust survivors are making interactive 3-D holograms to preserve their stories, even after they're gone.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cThsZ-pa​onI]


I went to the Holocaust museum, maybe 25 years ago, with my girlfriend.  It's an amazing place, but it's a rough walk.  Nothing's sugar-coated.  Very intense.

They have these little alcoves here and there, if you need to sit and take a break.  Towards the end, we sat down in one for a few minutes to decompress.  A young girl with pale skin, dark hair, and (I'll say it) kinda big nose poked her head in to look around the alcove.  We nodded to her.  She nodded back.

I turned to my girlfriend and whispered, "Boy, there sure are a lot of Jewish people here."  That's why when I'm in an interview and they ask me my biggest weakness, I say, "My sense of humor."
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every cop everywhere is a son of a biatch?

If only there were some kind of solution to this problem, one with a certain sense of finality.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guess it ain't hard to recognize when fascists are in power when you've walked in her shoes.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them  . . .

It's actually a bit rare, as it was only Auschwitz that did that.


It was Auschwitz and its two satellite camps, Birkenau and Monowitz, and if I remember correctly it was over 400,000 people that they tattooed.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never seen anyone with that tattoo on them, but if I did I would have to ask.
I have barely even been around Jewish people in my life.

I love antifa. Since they're not real, they can be anything. I"m a member of Anonymous too, to use my leet hacking skills.


Met an old couple back in the 70s with tattoos. Went to school with a few kids whose grandparents were survivors. Attended a workplace meeting with the subject of Big Sonia. So, met just a very few. Y'all should see the Big Sonia doc if you haven't. Meeting her was weird, powerful.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Great.  Now everyone knows her PIN number.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I went to the Holocaust museum, maybe 25 years ago, with my girlfriend.  It's an amazing place, but it's a rough walk.  Nothing's sugar-coated.  Very intense.


I visited Dachau back in 1989, and it left me visibly shaken. At one point I left the group I was with and found myself in a peaceful little garden. As I was in the garden trying to regain my composure I noticed here was a wall that had been eroded but it was really odd as the erosion ran horizontally. And then I saw the sign. It was the pistol execution range and the erosion was caused by all the bullets. It is an absolute miracle that I did not throw up at that point.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dustman81: SansNeural: Bonzo_1116: Recoil Therapy: She's more awesome/badass than I'll ever be.

/a very nice lady lived across the street where I was growing up, I used to do yard work for her.  One day she came out to help me while wearing a short sleeve shirt.  After asking about the numbers on her arm ... man did I get an education that day (age appropriate discussion about the horrors - probably in Jr High at the time)

When I was in elementary school, an old lady came in to show her tattoo and tell her story.  Most of her siblings and her parents didn't make it out.

It really helped focus the mind for history class, that's for f*cking sure.

/It made learning about Manazar even more horrifying when we got to that in 8th grade.

Holocaust survivors won't be around much longer.  Won't be around to put personal account to the far-away horror in a history text.  Likewise the D-Day survivors.

I hope we are not doomed to repeat any of that.

Holocaust survivors are making interactive 3-D holograms to preserve their stories, even after they're gone.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cThsZ-pa​onI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank you for that link, I never knew such a thing existed...  This is something I'd love to see IRL
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I didn't realize there were any Holocaust survivors still alive. I wonder how many of them there are?

Children were also in the camps. The youngest ones (kids who were 5 and under when the camps were liberated) would be right at or close to 80.


I think it's also worth noting the children that got out pre-war in the Kindertransport.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I didn't realize there were any Holocaust survivors still alive. I wonder how many of them there are?

Children were also in the camps. The youngest ones (kids who were 5 and under when the camps were liberated) would be right at or close to 80.


Robert Clary is one of those still with us:

Robert Clary on his duty to talk about his experiences during the Holocaust
Youtube GFTPkOWE9RY
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image 425x188]


Dear Donald Snowflake, etc,

This is the US of A. You are not our boss. You WORK FOR US, AND YOU'RE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. Our ROI is negative. There's the dumpster....
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Earguy: Devolving_Spud: To the gunhumpers, covidiots, branch dildonians, cosplaytriots, and the rest of the deplorables:

THIS WOMAN IS SO MUCH MORE BAD ASS THAN YOU.  FULL STOP.

And when you call me or anyone else "Antifa", it's a badge of honor, not an insult.

Weren't the troops at Normandy "Anti-fa?"


There was a heated debated about this in today's D-Day anniversary thread, actually.  It was as civil and well reasoned as you'd expect from a 400+ post Fark Politics Tab thread.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
was he bitten by a moose ?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.