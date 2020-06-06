 Skip to content
(CNN)   Karma Wins, Feel Good Edition   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great story, thank you subs!
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn good kiddo.  I hope his future shines.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I needed that.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DAMMIT, NOW YOU MADE ME SMILE.  *wipes a tear*
BAD SUBBY! BAD, BAD, BAAAAAAAAD SUBBY!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cold, charred, icy heart grew two sizes after reading that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: My cold, charred, icy heart grew two sizes after reading that.


throbbing?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good kid! A nice reminder that the greatest good is built from every act of kindness and selflessness...
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark normally assures me that karma doesn't exist.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Fark normally assures me that karma doesn't exist.


Good for you, russian bot.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am not usually one for human interest pieces but damned it that wasn't a lovely story. Good for that young man.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
White guilt felt doomed this kid with a pos Ford nightmare. Future headaches for the kid and a White gets to point at himself and say," look at what I did."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There hasn't been any trouble in Buffalo since the riot cops quit.   Weird.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
yes.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tpmchris: White guilt felt doomed this kid with a pos Ford nightmare. Future headaches for the kid and a White gets to point at himself and say," look at what I did."


As soon as I saw those tacky aftermarket headlights I had a thought similar.  However it's a great use of the car.  Give it to someone that needs it and the insurance kicked in by the other guy.  Awesome.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Fark normally assures me that karma doesn't exist.


Maybe not as a law of nature. But we can all actively try to make sure it does exist.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Medaille College just got a great student.  You go kick butt there, Antonio.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Helps to be reminded that people good things don't go always go unheralded.

Here is another positive link - remember to rest and recharge this weekend.

/subs
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even Walmart stepped up. They are offering him a job as a janitor, since Walmart employees are often expected to work 10 hour shifts for little or no pay.

Just kidding Walmart wouldn't really do that.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Helps to be reminded that people good things don't go always go unheralded.

Here is another positive link - remember to rest and recharge this weekend.

/subs


This is what happens when you get distracted while typing.

Let me try again:

Helps to be reminded that people who do good things don't always go unheralded.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bfh0417: Fark normally assures me that karma doesn't exist.


Ironic: Hero teen killed in high-speed car accident. "He had full coverage," his mother told the press. "He thought he could drive as fast as he wanted."
 
