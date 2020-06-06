 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Man steals bulldozer to drive to the city to protest   (omaha.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Cass County, Nebraska, 39-year-old man, Cass County, Coroner, State, Communication, rural Murray, false information  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2020 at 12:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was he trying to get to L.A.? Cause that way is a lot better than going through Mississippi...

/So I hear
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Was he trying to get to L.A.? Cause that way is a lot better than going through Mississippi...

/So I hear


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I didn't do it, I swear."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This killdozer reboot is lame.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried to kiiiiiill me with a forklift
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funny how those radical rioters and antifa don't do this.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Killdozer Helicopter News Footage
Youtube PZbG9i1oGPA
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was it an E-share bulldozer or a regular one?
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that would take care of any pissant Challengers that want to start some shiate
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The article says he was going there TO protest. I don't believe that. Methinks the reporter is twisting things. I think he wanted to kill protestors. I would bet money on that.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.