 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Man finds $850,000 worth of cocaine in a car he just bought at auction and does the right thing, no really   (msn.com) divider line
71
    More: Interesting, Lil Wayne, Drug addiction, Morphine, Methamphetamine, Automobile, Cocaine, United States, pharma bro Martin Shkreli  
•       •       •

1315 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cuts it in thirds and retires to the Bahamas?
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a genius - now a) they won't find the other $850k of cocaine he kept and b) he's got an excuse if the dogs go for him.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Turns in the $500,000 of cocaine to police?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.


Only for people who don't know how to keep their goddamned mouth shut.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it a police auction?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE

His life was not changed completely by that low driving car...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's more shocking, no black people died in this story.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well I dont have any of the cocaine, so I'll have to beg to differ, Subby.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farks Gaspar Gomez, and farks the farking Diaz brothers?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kicked up to Paulie?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Loaded up them bales in his pickim-up tru...

BadReligion[YouTube video: The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine]
His life was not changed completely by that low driving car...

Damn it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Immediately rounded up four $5000 a night escorts, and disappeared into a hotel for a month?

/Goes off to RTFA...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bowen: Loaded up them bales in his pickim-up tru...

BadReligion: [YouTube video: The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine]
His life was not changed completely by that low driving car...

Damn it.


Horton, that's some blow!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe just 100 grams off the top for personal use. I could use the money I save on food for rehab afterwards.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just hope he found the transponder and shut it off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ScrimBoy: Turns in the $500,000 of cocaine to police?


I was going to say turns in the $100K.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two chicks at the same time?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.
Only for people who don't know how to keep their goddamned mouth shut.


Oh I learned about that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez Subby, I saw nothing in the article about a weekend in Vegas.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Farks Gaspar Gomez, and farks the farking Diaz brothers?


My buddy's name is Gasper Gamez (close enough) and EVERY single time I hang out with him I quote that line at least twice.

He doesn't seem to want to hang out all that much for some reason.

/CSB
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many assholes disappointed .
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy's name is Gaspar, not Gasper.

/typo
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: What's more shocking, no black people died in this story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right thing is trade one of the packages for a nice safe. Put all the rest of the coke in the safe. Hide the safe, bolt it to the framing of your house.

Wait.

When the time is right, you'll know it. Listen, it's no skin off your teeth. It's not even an investment because you didn't have to risk any capital.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problems with cocaine is the expense, and the trafficking. This is guilt free coke. The kind of coke you spread thru strip clubs like it's Xmas. Or so I hear. I wouldn't know personally.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.


Yep. About 17 years ago a friend bought a police impound car at auction. It was a piece of shirt with a severely warped dash. When trying to run wiring for a stereo he found a half kilo of coke under the dash.

He related the story to me later, but it kinda went like this: 1, I could sell it, no I don't know enough or the right people. 2, I could keep it for personal use.... No, I'll end up dead (his girlfriend just had their child). 3, well, fork. I'll call the cops and ask how to turn it in.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: ScrimBoy: Turns in the $500,000 of cocaine to police?

I was going to say turns in the $100K.


Yeah, I wonder what they will do with that $1000.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Idiot.


Ok, how would you distribute all of that?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can, gratz.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the universe hands you money  you f*cking figure it out.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: When the universe hands you money  you f*cking figure it out.


Sure. It isn't money. It's a commodity.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: rosekolodny: Idiot.

Ok, how would you distribute all of that?


Everyone knows somebody.  The somebody knows someone else.

If it's free money and you can get out from under it for a quarter of what it's really worth, who gives a sh*t?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.


I would have turned in $825,000 worth of cocaine.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.

Yep. About 17 years ago a friend bought a police impound car at auction. It was a piece of shirt with a severely warped dash. When trying to run wiring for a stereo he found a half kilo of coke under the dash.

He related the story to me later, but it kinda went like this: 1, I could sell it, no I don't know enough or the right people. 2, I could keep it for personal use.... No, I'll end up dead (his girlfriend just had their child). 3, well, fork. I'll call the cops and ask how to turn it in.


I mean, that's the thing for me...if I suddenly found a kilo of coke, I would have no farking idea what to do with it.  I don't use coke anyway, and I certainly don't know anyone in that business.  If I tried to sell it on my own, it would look something like this (NSFW language):

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Nose clams
Youtube rARivPG7VzU
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.

Only for people who don't know how to keep their goddamned mouth shut.


So how exactly is one supposed to fence that much cocaine without a fairly likely risk of running into the exact people that are looking for their better part of a million dollars worth of cocaine?  It's not like it's going to be marked PROPERTY OF ZETAS on it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Doing anything with $850K of cocaine other than turning it in likely results in an early demise.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Should have never gone back with that water......
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd hesitate to turn it in because there's a greater than zero chance the cops might arrest me for drug trafficking and then seize all my stuff under civil asset forfeiture. Then you rot in jail for a couple years while they try to pressure you into signing a plea deal.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: When the universe hands you money  you f*cking figure it out.


If it were money, sure.  Money is not in of itself illegal to possess in any fashion. One could decide, for example, to get into a restaurant, or a laundromat, or a carwash, or any of a number of businesses that are still heavily cash-oriented and launder that money without a whole lot of trouble.  Could even do something like buy a rural plot of land through conventional means like a normal mortgage, and then build the house on it one's self with building materials and machinery that one pays cash for.  Or even start buying and selling used cars as a private-party side business, where a few hundred to a few thousand bucks different than the actual price ends up reported for tax purposes.

Cocaine and other illegal drugs though?  Forget it.  One would need to deal with pretty small-time dealers in order to avoid tipping off the cartels that there's a problem, and it's unlikely that any of the small-time dealers would have the money to take large volumes of drugs in any one transaction.  That means both more dealers and more discrete transactions, which means more opportunity for the cops accidentally find one if they're keeping tabs on those small-time dealers.  There's also the possibility that a small-time dealer's stopping using a previous middle-man would result in questions within those distributing the drugs as middlemen, which might invite them to conduct their own little investigation to see who's robbing them of sales.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Idiot.


rosekolodny: When the universe hands you money  you f*cking figure it out.


rosekolodny: baron von doodle: rosekolodny: Idiot.

Ok, how would you distribute all of that?

Everyone knows somebody.  The somebody knows someone else.

If it's free money and you can get out from under it for a quarter of what it's really worth, who gives a sh*t?


Hells yeah. Those are my smart votes.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I'd hesitate to turn it in because there's a greater than zero chance the cops might arrest me for drug trafficking and then seize all my stuff under civil asset forfeiture. Then you rot in jail for a couple years while they try to pressure you into signing a plea deal.


Hire a lawyer first, a good one.  Have that lawyer negotiate with the DA to get immunity before turning anything over, possibly even negotiating the turnover of the drugs as a dead-drop like a cash-rented storage unit.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well depending on what angle your looking from this might not he the right thing.  I'd say this was the wrong thing.  You could sell 3/4's of it and still have a good month in vegas.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Idiot.


Hey there, where have you been? Your absence has been noticed elsewhere.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: baron von doodle: rosekolodny: Idiot.

Ok, how would you distribute all of that?

Everyone knows somebody.  The somebody knows someone else.

If it's free money and you can get out from under it for a quarter of what it's really worth, who gives a sh*t?


Ok. You know a guy. Can that low end dealer turn $850k worth of coke? Unlikely.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.