Fark Ready Headline: Drunken Attleboro man broke into zoo because he wanted to 'look at the monkeys'   (whdh.com)
    Attleboro, Massachusetts, Capron Park Zoo, Joseph Villa, break-in  
MarkLWilliams [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was born in that town. There was a gibbon who loved to whiz on unsuspecting people walking by his enclosure. Vicious little Farker too.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!  I used to work with that asshole.  He was fired.... for being drunk on the job. See he hasn't changed...
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Drunken Attleboro is my favorite British documentary narrator.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The correct answer is that the monkeys want to see me.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 348x436]
[Fark user image image 348x257]


Looks like the secret child of John Belushi and Kelsey Grammer.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would You Like To Buy A Monkey?
Youtube CAFpRHqK28Q
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Csb:

I used to play pool for beers with this character that told me he took a chick home one night, and she had two pet monkeys.

Apparently when they started to make out on the couch the monkeys got jealous and the started flipping around in front of him while spraying with urine and feces until he was totally covered in it, he said the smell and taste of it (lots hit his face) was atrocious.

He said he still got laid though, I never asked if he bathed first.

/csb
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aw yeah.  They all want a little piece of me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's as valid a reason as any.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait.... someone actually got through all that new fencing around the White House?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sprockets: Would you like to touch my monkey?
Youtube DLlbWiTo_wQ
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wanna see the lion
I wanna see the tiger
I wanna see the chimpanzee
The chimpanzee wanna see me ... all right
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: Csb:

I used to play pool for beers with this character that told me he took a chick home one night, and she had two pet monkeys.

Apparently when they started to make out on the couch the monkeys got jealous and the started flipping around in front of him while spraying with urine and feces until he was totally covered in it, he said the smell and taste of it (lots hit his face) was atrocious.

He said he still got laid though, I never asked if he bathed first.

/csb


Didn't matter.  Had sex
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here we "come"
Shootin' off our seed
Can't stop us from killin'
All the kittens we need

HEY HEY WE'RE THE MONKEYS
People say it makes hairy palms
But we're too busy fappin'
To ask you for your alms
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CAFpRHqK​28Q]


Uma..Oprah..Oprah..Uma
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Csb:

I used to play pool for beers with this character that told me he took a chick home one night, and she had two pet monkeys.

Apparently when they started to make out on the couch the monkeys got jealous and the started flipping around in front of him while spraying with urine and feces until he was totally covered in it, he said the smell and taste of it (lots hit his face) was atrocious.

He said he still got laid though, I never asked if he bathed first.

/csb


That is definitely taking "the s**t I put up with to get laid" to a new level...
 
