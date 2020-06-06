 Skip to content
(BBC)   WHO says masks are necessary, apologizes for getting fooled again   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [s.hdnux.com image 501x602]


Now that's Good Infographicking.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On a website I saw some tests for various materials (yes, they were sellling masks or mask materials) and they said that a single sheet of paper decreased the amount of virus by about 20% (I forget the exact number, it doesn't signify a dried fig).

20% or ZERO percent protection. Your choice. Which do you wear, your foolish face as God made you or a single sheet of Bounty?

Hell, this is so easy even Donald Trump would toss you the Bounty.

I bought some masks, some expensive and "re-usable" and some surgical and not too horrifically over-priced, and I will wear them. I have experimented with lots of materials for making masks, and have found some materials that might "soup up" the N rating if combined with real masks that I know are so-so effective. Nylons are great for reducing the gaps and making masks fit better. Think "chunky girl" nylons or ask the advice of a statuesque drag queen, you may need a specific size for a good fit.

I bought the wrong blue shop towels, but in two or three layers, they should be great if I use them.

I ordered some cool cloth masks that look sort of Asian, but don't cost as much as the best cotton Japanese masks, the really cool ones.

Think layering. It works for dressing, it should work for masks if you are caught out without a pro N99 mask that fits like a face wash and looks totally clean room pure.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline made me giggle.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too many of my generation are on the magic bus (aka the short bus), and will ignore this.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FIRST BASE!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't figured this out yet, I can't farking help you. No one can. Fark only knows I've tried.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might be right but your credibility has taken a big hit by letting Twitler the Fake MD poison you.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing is masks are a good look for a lot of people. I'm surprised this didn't catch on sooner, in the non-muslin world anyway.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are getting a whole lot of value from the WHO on this....   they seem to be the Keystone Kops of world healthcare.  Peak inertia...totally useless.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are a sign of fear and weakness,not to mention the impact on marine life.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: The funny thing is masks are a good look for a lot of people. I'm surprised this didn't catch on sooner, in the non-muslin world anyway.


In that they can hide some very ugly people?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: Masks are a sign of fear and weakness,not to mention the impact on marine life.


Well, that's a stupid thing to say.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend's mom says, "Gauze is a great material for masks because it's super breathable."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my right to infect Meemaw so that when she dies I can sell her house and buy an F-150.  I just hope she hasn't reverse mortgaged it to Tom Selleck.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: macadamnut: The funny thing is masks are a good look for a lot of people. I'm surprised this didn't catch on sooner, in the non-muslin world anyway.

In that they can hide some very ugly people?


Works about as well as fatties thinking a giant shirt tricks people.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread got its quota of stupid quickly
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's my right to infect Meemaw so that when she dies I can sell her house and buy an F-150.  I just hope she hasn't reverse mortgaged it to Tom Selleck.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


She signs her SSI checks over to Old Glory in case the robots eat her Hydroxychloroquine.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, you won't be able to recognize people as well, which might have you going around asking "Who are you? Who? Who? Who? Who?"

/I really wanna know
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
MASKS ARE A SIGN OF MASKING AND MASKINESS
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm kind of bummed because I enjoyed the hypocrisy of people who were attacking WHO for their response and conspiracy with China while simultaneously posting their "masks not needed in public" guideline.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

macadamnut: The funny thing is masks are a good look for a lot of people. I'm surprised this didn't catch on sooner, in the non-muslin world anyway.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Xenolith0
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: If you haven't figured this out yet, I can't farking help you. No one can. Fark only knows I've tried.


Best be talking to some protestors / rioters then.oh, that's rigjt, two weeks ago the handwriting was over the black community being disproportionately affected. Now, not so much. See the Michigan Governor photo op. Virus can't touch you if you be perceived to be righteous. Lol.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bfh0417: FormlessOne: If you haven't figured this out yet, I can't farking help you. No one can. Fark only knows I've tried.

Best be talking to some protestors / rioters then.oh, that's rigjt, two weeks ago the handwriting was over the black community being disproportionately affected. Now, not so much. See the Michigan Governor photo op. Virus can't touch you if you be perceived to be righteous. Lol.


Hand wringing.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xenolith0: [Fark user image image 673x799]


Lol wut
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: On a website I saw some tests for various materials (yes, they were sellling masks or mask materials) and they said that a single sheet of paper decreased the amount of virus by about 20% (I forget the exact number, it doesn't signify a dried fig).

20% or ZERO percent protection. Your choice. Which do you wear, your foolish face as God made you or a single sheet of Bounty?

Hell, this is so easy even Donald Trump would toss you the Bounty.

I bought some masks, some expensive and "re-usable" and some surgical and not too horrifically over-priced, and I will wear them. I have experimented with lots of materials for making masks, and have found some materials that might "soup up" the N rating if combined with real masks that I know are so-so effective. Nylons are great for reducing the gaps and making masks fit better. Think "chunky girl" nylons or ask the advice of a statuesque drag queen, you may need a specific size for a good fit.

I bought the wrong blue shop towels, but in two or three layers, they should be great if I use them.

I ordered some cool cloth masks that look sort of Asian, but don't cost as much as the best cotton Japanese masks, the really cool ones.

Think layering. It works for dressing, it should work for masks if you are caught out without a pro N99 mask that fits like a face wash and looks totally clean room pure.


Even more importantly than preventing you from inhaling virus laden aerosols (which are submicron particles that are infuriatingly difficult to filter out), even a sheet of bounty or virtually any other mesoscopic mesh will be extraordinarily effective at preventing you from *exhaling* potentially virus-laden droplets, because they are generally much, much larger when they leave the mouth/nose - and proportionately easier to filter - and then shrink rapidly once they leave the 100% humid respiratory tract.

Wear a mask, stop the virus from spreading

But really though, who in the hell ever thought wearing masks wouldn't greatly slow the spread of a disease that spreads by droplets?
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corvus: Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.


I do feel there's a big difference in being inside vs out.

Inside, virus laden droplets aerosolize and then basically hang in the same volume and accumulate as the air is recirculated (see any number of studies finding mass infection/spreading but that it was overwhelmingly contained in a single room).

Outside, if you're in a low people density situation, any drops you exhale are diluted by turbulent airflow into a basically infinite volume so that spreading is far less of a concern.

It's not ZERO but when I'm walking or biking across a basically abandoned campus, no I don't put my mask on. Why? I'm either tens of yards away from people, or I'm biking past so fast I spend only a fraction of a second within 10 feet. Walking through a crowd, whole different situation...
 
