 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Anthony Brennan III, the hothead cyclist who assaulted a little girl posting BLM flyers, barfs up a few lines from the usual Sorry I Got Caught apology template   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
68
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1836 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2020 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I would have never gotten so angry if those people weren't there. So, I'm sorry that they were there."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That's not me. That's not who I am."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back in the day I was one of those vehemently opposed to the google glass stuff and the specture of how its always-recording and such.  These days, I'm beginning to understand why so many fought so hard for such technology to get into everyone's hands.

These people, these assholes, have always been here, we're just seeing them a lot more from the perspective of those they terrorize.  And that's a good thing.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Watching the video, I really wanted the second girl to roundhouse kick him right in the junk.

"Eight years of karate, biatch!"
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm sorry if I upset anyone."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Word up assholes. People will use their phones to record you when you are being an asshole.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.


Link?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.


Can you imagine what it must have been like to have to work with that jackwagon?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?


https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-a​r​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-ar​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/


Nice.

Assholes are finding out there are repercussions for being assholes.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
more info
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Brennan appears to have been fired by his employer in the wake of the arrest. A LinkedIn profile shows up in a Google search listing Tony Brennan as executive VP of a company called MadeToOrder, which makes branded promotional merchandise (the actual LinkedIn profile has been deleted.

Last night, MadeToOrder tweeted a statement saying that it had terminated an unspecified employee who "engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators."
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad I wasn't there because I would have ended up in jail for too long.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much for a relaxing bike ride in the country. Or an exercise to reduce stress.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"


Hey, he was saving that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So they had to take his mask off when he was booked?
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

solokumba: more info


sounds like a joke,a priest a lawyer and a racist......
 
crinz83
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"


the cdc actually recommends putting your bike helmet in a bag under the front porch to prevent the covid in your hair from spreading.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"


What was the street value of that bike helmet? Are the BEA going to get involved?
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Notabunny: SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-ar​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/


Well, there goes Dumps* unemployment number again.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"

Hey, he was saving that...

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Did they find the jar of pennies?
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corvus: Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.


Oppps wrong thread. hahaha
 
ecor1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Corvus: Corvus: Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.

Oppps wrong thread. hahaha


Still works. Mug shot from TFA shows dbag cyclist with the mask around his neck. But he was probably told to move it for the pics.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Corvus: Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.


Why bother with mug shots if you're just going to wear a mask in it?
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From the old cowboy movies, where the bad guys were shooting at a character's feet, and when the marshal comes up, "oh, we was just funnin' him".
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ecor1: Corvus: Corvus: Also you need to actually wear them on your face.

I am sick of seeing people just wearing them around their neck.

You're not suppose to keep taking them on and off and I see people forgetting or not knowing when they get close to people. Just keep it on when you go outside and might be around people.

Oppps wrong thread. hahaha

Still works. Mug shot from TFA shows dbag cyclist with the mask around his neck. But he was probably told to move it for the pics.


Lulz damn you!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry you were offended."
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought cyclists were a more protected class than cops.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "I would have never gotten so angry if those people weren't there. So, I'm sorry that they were there."


Jail him for life
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

solokumba: more info


solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"


"According to Det. Lopez, the police officer "asked if Anthony Brennan knew what this was about, he at first stated he did not."
"When they asked 'are you the bicyclist,' he said, 'My lawyer advised me not to speak about the subject,'" Jezic said."

"Jezic said his client had discarded the cycling shirt he was wearing in the video. "

"Jezic said his client brought police to the bicycle seen in the video, which was about four blocks away, locked behind a former office building."

Guy was actively hiding the evidence his crime. He hadn't done anything about turning himself in, even after telling his lawyer about it. Had he not been identified and arrested, he'd feel no remorse for his at all.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So who where twitterers doxxing when they claimed he was a hedge fund manager? Sucks to be that guy.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
maddermaxx:
Guy was actively hiding the evidence his crime. He hadn't done anything about turning himself in, even after telling his lawyer about it. Had he not been identified and arrested, he'd feel no remorse for his at all.

*For his actions at all.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Notabunny: SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-ar​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/

Nice.

Assholes are finding out there are repercussions for being assholes.


Anyone seen in public wearing a MAGA hat or carrying a pro-Trump sign should lose their job.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: I thought cyclists were a more protected class than cops.


Man Carrying Dog ON HIS BACK CHALLENGES Professional Cyclists in Colombia!
Youtube JsignrQ3Drk
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

solokumba: Meanwhile, Brennan appears to have been fired by his employer in the wake of the arrest. A LinkedIn profile shows up in a Google search listing Tony Brennan as executive VP of a company called MadeToOrder, which makes branded promotional merchandise (the actual LinkedIn profile has been deleted.

Last night, MadeToOrder tweeted a statement saying that it had terminated an unspecified employee who "engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators."


I'd bet there will be quite a few similar press releases by various companies between now and the election.

If it's this lit now what does five months from now look like?
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anthony Brennan the Turd?

/ got nothing'
// slinks away
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: solokumba: more info

sounds like a joke,a priest a lawyer and a racist......


...but they were all the same guy
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: I thought cyclists were a more protected class than cops.


I hope you wake up tonight doing what you did when you made this post. Which is just vomiting garbage.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: solokumba: more info

solokumba: Brennan led police to "a bag hidden under the front porch containing the bike helmet,"

"According to Det. Lopez, the police officer "asked if Anthony Brennan knew what this was about, he at first stated he did not."
"When they asked 'are you the bicyclist,' he said, 'My lawyer advised me not to speak about the subject,'" Jezic said."

"Jezic said his client had discarded the cycling shirt he was wearing in the video. "

"Jezic said his client brought police to the bicycle seen in the video, which was about four blocks away, locked behind a former office building."

Guy was actively hiding the evidence his crime. He hadn't done anything about turning himself in, even after telling his lawyer about it. Had he not been identified and arrested, he'd feel no remorse for his at all.


Hey, not everybody has space at their house to store their bike, sometimes you just have to lock it up somewhere else. Those biking shirts are one use only, they can't be washed. Helmet thing, that's just his fetish, why are you fetish shaming him?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: So who where twitterers doxxing when they claimed he was a hedge fund manager? Sucks to be that guy.


Well bring a hedge fund manager is a pretty pitiful existence.

Oh. Wait.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If people like this for really ashamed of their behaviour, they would turn themselves in and apologize right away. Instead they hope they don't get caught eventually when they do the issue an apology through their attorney.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: SpaceyCat: Notabunny: SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-ar​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/

Nice.

Assholes are finding out there are repercussions for being assholes.

Anyone seen in public wearing a MAGA hat or carrying a pro-Trump sign should lose their job.


I wouldn't hire them...
 
yahmule
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior."

So used to getting his way that he's trying to adminster his own sentence.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The third one is always shiatty, just like Star Wars.
 
yahmule
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: SpaceyCat: Notabunny: SpaceyCat: dildo tontine: Looks like his employer didn't buy the apology, they canned his ass.

Link?

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/man-ar​rested-in-viral-video-of-assault-over-​racial-justice-flyers-worked-for-pleas​anton-company/2304759/

Nice.

Assholes are finding out there are repercussions for being assholes.

Anyone seen in public wearing a MAGA hat or carrying a pro-Trump sign should lose their job.


They certainly lose the respect of any non-assholes in the vicinity.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.