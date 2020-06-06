 Skip to content
(CBC)   Yeah buoyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, Atlantic Ocean, Canadian Coast Guard buoy, Dave Hebert, Al Otis, courtesy of the Gulf Stream, bell buoy, buoy's adventure, mention of a JJ3 buoy  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know that about the ocean currents.

That actually explains a bit about the slave trade.  Ships depart Europe, get slaves in Africa, cross to the Caribbean and SE north america to drop slaves and take on trade, come up the eastern seaboard, do additional trading in the likes of New York or Boston for goods for Europe, and catch the gulf stream over back to Europe again, selling those goods to have money for more slaves.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I went through the same thoughts you evidently did.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We went over that in school and they definitely brought up the ocean currents.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yup, thought this was common knowledge
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May slave ships from the Bahamas and other Caribbean ports went fishing off Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. there is a whole oral history between the Miqmaw and the descendants of those enslaved sailors. When the Miqmaw share little pieces of those political and social histories, they are wonderful.

I wish Canada had patriated Turks and Caicos when Prime Minister Chretien tried, because we could have begun a whole new era by making that history, truly, meaningfully our own. Fight the power by giving power to the stories and opinions of the oppressed, and make the next generation of their families our leaders. Our Charter promotes that kind of political shift, if only we would try harder.
 
Any Pie Left [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bell Bouy; keep your lip buttoned-down.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buoy
Buoy, baby
Buoy
Buoy baby
Buoy, buoy baby
Won'cha let me take you on a sea cruise.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's depressing to know that a navigation buoy has had a better vacation than I ever could afford.
 
