A Pittsburgh man who was seen on video placing a backpack full of homemade bombs downtown has been charged. Apparently 10 more backpacks have been found
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm getting blocked because I'm in California.
Yes, I have no VPN today.

Copy pasta somebody?
Please.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cops in toronto are leaving handy piles of rocks where protesters are expected to pass
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: I'm getting blocked because I'm in California.
Yes, I have no VPN today.

Copy pasta somebody?
Please.


A Pittsburgh man has been charged with a federal crime after police said he placed a backpack containing several homemade bombs in Downtown Pittsburgh on May 31.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Saturday that Matthew Michanowicz, 52, of the city's Duquesne Heights neighborhood, was charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device. He was arrested Friday by Allegheny County sheriffs.
Pittsburgh police responded Monday morning to an open area at 2 PNC Plaza where PNC security personnel reported seeing a "military, green backpack" by a bicycle rack.
The police's bomb squad found what they referred to as three suspected "homemade Molotov cocktails," identified in arrest papers filed against Michanowicz as "spent OC vapor grenades," which contained a fluid that was leaking out of at least of the devices.
"All three devices had wicks attached to them, which were held in place by what appears to be spray-foam insulation," according to the arrest papers .
Surveillance footage provided by PNC showed a man with the backpack was riding a blue bicycle with a red handlebar pouch. On Wednesday , a Pittsburgh police officer spotted a man on a bicycle matching that description "in the exact location where the bag had been discovered" on Monday, according to federal officials.
After initially releasing Michanowicz, the officer was directed to detain him for questioning. Police said Michanowicz told them he had visited the area to look at the aftermath of earlier protests, but said he never had any destructive devices.
Authorities searched Michanowicz's Republic Street home Thursday. They say it turned up a bundle of the same type of fuse as those on the bombs, a can of spray foam and a syringe containing a liquid whose odor was consistent with the bombs.
Investigators also allegedly found 10 more backpacks similar to the bag left Downtown.
"Once again, we see that certain participants in the protests in Pittsburgh were only present to serve as agitators and to incite violence. Let's call them what they are: criminals," Brady said in a statement released Saturday. "They have no intention of peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights; they seek only to incite and destroy.
"Michanowicz brought a backpack full of homemade Molotov cocktails to downtown Pittsburgh. He wasn't there to protest; he was there to engage in violent attacks."
If convicted, Michanowicz faces up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. A court date has not yet been set.
"I hope that any organizers or protesters who are participating consistent with the First Amendment will help identify and stop agitators who seek to manipulate their protest for violent ends," Brady said. "Rest assured that we stand ready to prosecute such provocateurs federally."

And the picture of the bad Edgar Winter cosplayer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: blender61: I'm getting blocked because I'm in California.
Yes, I have no VPN today.

Copy pasta somebody?
Please.

Thanks. Your a good man.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This here rworded jackwagon is looking at serious federal time. As he should be.
If he gets off with ten years he'll be lucky.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: Thanks. Your a good man.


Cheers and thx
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: blender61: Thanks. Your a good man.

Cheers and thx
[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


No worries.
Nice hat.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't he charged with terrorism?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: This here rworded jackwagon is looking at serious federal time. As he should be.
If he gets off with ten years he'll be lucky.


Or given a free pass by Barr and a medal by TwoScoops* .
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: blender61: This here rworded jackwagon is looking at serious federal time. As he should be.
If he gets off with ten years he'll be lucky.

Or given a free pass by Barr and a medal by TwoScoops* .


Get this rotten asshole out of my city.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lock him up with this other Pittsburgh douche.

Bartels is facing charges of institutional vandalism, rioting and reckless endangerment. According to police, he's responsible for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh police car against the wishes of peaceful protesters.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Why isn't he charged with terrorism?


He's white, and probably wanted to bomb the protesters.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok, boomer.
 
boozehat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blender61: I'm getting blocked because I'm in California.
Yes, I have no VPN today.

Copy pasta somebody?
Please.


Same boat.  Apparently news on a news site cant be shared to the public?
 
ditka80 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From the look of his mugshot his momma was an albino raccoon.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A Pittsburgh man who was seen on video placing a backpack full of homemade bombs downtown has been charged. Apparently 10 more backpacks have been found  at his house

FTFY subby, way to fearmonger and make it appear they found backpacks all over town with bombs in them. They found 10 more of the same backpacks at his house. From your headline, it implies that they found them all over town, or something, which is gonna freak people the fark out.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did Gary Busey fark a hobbit?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rebelyell2006: Clarence Brown: Why isn't he charged with terrorism?

He's white, and probably wanted to bomb the protesters.


These guys got charged with terrorism:
https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2020​/​06/03/us/ap-us-american-protests-terro​rism-charges.html
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: blender61: I'm getting blocked because I'm in California.
Yes, I have no VPN today.

Copy pasta somebody?
Please.

And the picture of the bad Edgar Winter cosplayer:
[Fark user image image 431x287]


There were no George Floyd protests at the time, were there?

/looking at the timeline for those Proud Boys provocateurs
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a shame. I generally prefer my bombs how I prefer my coffee...

Arabic
 
