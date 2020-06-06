 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Suspect arrested in Madeline McCann disappearance. Not that one. Not that one either (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
soupafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is her reign as World Hide and Seek Champion over?
/I'll see myself out.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Right now, I suspect they'll pick someone already incarcerated or dead. Or both.

/I'm leaning to this being a cold Case rather than protecting someone rich/powerful
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Germans.
I KNEW it.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this the part where the McCanns can now sue the F out of all the tabloids?
 
