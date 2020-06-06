 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cop seriously injures protestor, arrests him and refers him for prosecution. The prosecutor reviews the evidence and Officer Bologna is now charged as it turns out the cops story was... Bologna   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - 1979 - My Bologna
/I hope the farker is jailed for a looooooooong looooooooong time.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the Commissioner's name is Outlaw.  It's like Lazy Town PD.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's go ahead and start the riot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got a case like this going on in Atlanta. Cops pulled people out a car and tazed. D.A. filed charges (without telling the police command beforehand). One of the officers involved has been tied to at least three deaths.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: We got a case like this going on in Atlanta. Cops pulled people out a car and tazed. D.A. filed charges (without telling the police command beforehand). One of the officers involved has been tied to at least three deaths.


That's a DA to keep re-electing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charging police with assault is an assault on the police.  The police will tell you that.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]


Clearly this is not an issue of a few bad apples, they all think this kind of behaviour, causing serious injuries to the people they are sworn to protect is acceptable.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges.

This is the exact reason people are upset. Talk about tone deaf. The thin blue line bullsh*t has to stop.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]

Clearly this is not an issue of a few bad apples, they all think this kind of behaviour, causing serious injuries to the people they are sworn to protect is acceptable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not the sharpest tool in the shed, and even I assume everyone around me has their cameras up and running all the time.  Maybe I'm just paranoid or a secret AW and think my life is camera worthy.

How damn stupid are these idjits that keep filing bogus reports?  You're mean and cowardly enough to smack protesters and have them arrested with false charges.  You then compound the situation with filling out forms.  This is not a misstated single item you moron, this is premeditated assholism.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges.

This is the exact reason people are upset. Talk about tone deaf. The thin blue line bullsh*t has to stop.


It's like the police can't help themselves. That's just how they've always been and they can't figure out why people are angry about them assaulting and killing people they've been trained and conditioned to see as the enemy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my bologna has a first name, it's e-x-c-e-s-s-i-v-e
my bologna has a second name, it's f-o-r-c-e
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police union defending Bologna claims he had "milliseconds" to react. Whether or not it's laudable that Bologna hit a person in the back of the head before his victim could cringe away is one thing. But it ignores what happened next:

Bologna lied about what happened, arrested his victim, and tried to get him prosecuted. And he had plenty of time to get his lie straight.

The violence in the heat of the moment is bad, but it's the cold decision to ruin a man's life just to cover up has actions that make this reprehensible.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges."

The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges.

This story is everything you need to know about how toxic police culture is.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bad news libz: this guy just said he'd go on a hunger strike till all charges are dropped. Betchu thought these protests would end with a quick victory. Welp, too farking bad; I hope you're ready for a two year ordeal, because this guy doesn't need to ever eat again for the rest of his natural life.  QED, ANTerrist!
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Byno: [Fark user image 850x465]

Bad news libz: this guy just said he'd go on a hunger strike till all charges are dropped. Betchu thought these protests would end with a quick victory. Welp, too farking bad; I hope you're ready for a two year ordeal, because this guy doesn't need to ever eat again for the rest of his natural life.  QED, ANTerrist!


My god... this hunger strike could go on for decades...
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]


Somethin' nice and friendly, and it goes a little somethin' like this.

/F12
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't that police offer in NY who maced a bunch of people out of nowhere also named Bologna?

(Probably not the only police office who's done that of course)
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, "Deputy Inspector Anthony Bologna"

https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​1​/oct/18/occupy-wall-street-pepper-spra​y-officer
 
zeroman987
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Byno: [Fark user image 850x465]

Bad news libz: this guy just said he'd go on a hunger strike till all charges are dropped. Betchu thought these protests would end with a quick victory. Welp, too farking bad; I hope you're ready for a two year ordeal, because this guy doesn't need to ever eat again for the rest of his natural life.  QED, ANTerrist!


Where the fark is his chin
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges."

Are you going to believe us or your lying eyes?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image image 425x732]


Man, what a bunch of thugs.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Bologna, a police officer for more than 30 years, was "engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision," the union said."

HAHAHA*GASP*noidon'tthinkso
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Byno: [Fark user image 850x465]

Bad news libz: this guy just said he'd go on a hunger strike till all charges are dropped. Betchu thought these protests would end with a quick victory. Welp, too farking bad; I hope you're ready for a two year ordeal, because this guy doesn't need to ever eat again for the rest of his natural life.  QED, ANTerrist!

My god... this hunger strike could go on for decades...


Nah, he lacks self-control. I give it 4 hours max.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Another Government Employee: We got a case like this going on in Atlanta. Cops pulled people out a car and tazed. D.A. filed charges (without telling the police command beforehand). One of the officers involved has been tied to at least three deaths.

That's a DA to keep re-electing.

That's a DA to keep re-electing.


We really need a website with a list of who to re-elect or not (hire, or not), and why. Like vote tracking for Congresscritters, but for cops, DAs, judges, lawyers, etc..
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't it funny how criminals and cops sound exactly the same when they are facing consequences? Example:

"Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges."
The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges.'
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]


Isn't this the same FoP that said they wouldn't defend any of the other 57 members of the team because it'd break the FoP's bank?

https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/​e​xclusive-two-buffalo-police-ert-member​s-say-resignation-was-not-in-solidarit​y-with-suspended-officers

Gosh, where did all the FoP's money go?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police vowed in a statement to "vigorously defend Bologna against these baseless allegations and charges."

The police union said they were "disgusted" to learn about the charges.

This story is everything you need to know about how toxic police culture is.


This.  It is toxic.
 
phenn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm kinda liking that they stacked the charges. Would they have done the same if these protests were not getting international attention?

That was rhetorical, obviously.  ;-)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm all for unions as a union person myself but I'm starting to think there shouldn't be one for police since it's costing lives and they seem to be enabling bad apples quite regularly.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wood0366: Elegy: Let's go ahead and start the riot:

[Fark user image 425x732]

Isn't this the same FoP that said they wouldn't defend any of the other 57 members of the team because it'd break the FoP's bank?

https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/e​xclusive-two-buffalo-police-ert-member​s-say-resignation-was-not-in-solidarit​y-with-suspended-officers

Gosh, where did all the FoP's money go?


Wait, no, it isn't. My bad.

All these bastiches are starting to meld together in my head.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I haven't seen anyone vigorously defend bologna like this since Oscar Meyer got caught putting hog snouts in the meat grinder.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cop's name is Bologna. Commissioner's name is Outlaw. *snerk*  You can't make this stuff up and be believable.
 
Greil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The police aren't catching on but more than a few other officials are. We didn't even have to burn a city to get this charge leveled.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.