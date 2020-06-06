 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Two Buffalo cops arrested and charged with assault after injuring 75 year old peace activist. Buffalo emergency response team inconsolable   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
135
    More: News, Police, Protest, police officers, Constable, Plea, Civil disobedience, Erie, Pennsylvania, members of Buffalo Police Department  
•       •       •

1634 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



135 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
put them in jail.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was bleeding from his ear.  Now I'm not a doctor, nor do I even play one on TV, but I'm pretty sure that's not good.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]


Stealing that
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.


"On their permanent record?" Not sure if that's really a thing anywhere, much less cop records.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]


So that's when you send a couple of senior plain-clothes officers in to escort him out of the area.  Perhaps nothing will make it look good, but cops dressed in riot gear looks extraordinarly bad.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.

"On their permanent record?" Not sure if that's really a thing anywhere, much less cop records.


With in human resources in the organization it is.  Additionally as a government entity, those records should be subject to public records requests.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's really quite amazing cops are ALMOST being held to NEARLY the same standards civilians are.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 The rest of the Buffalo riot force resigned, leaving Buffalo mostly riot free for at least one night.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vygramul: It's really quite amazing cops are ALMOST being held to NEARLY the same standards civilians are.


Look how much they biatch when it happens.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

So that's when you send a couple of senior plain-clothes officers in to escort him out of the area.  Perhaps nothing will make it look good, but cops dressed in riot gear looks extraordinarly bad.


I accidentally saw the video.  There was no excuse for what the police did.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: He was bleeding from his ear.  Now I'm not a doctor, nor do I even play one on TV, but I'm pretty sure that's not good.


I'm not a doctor either, but I have two doctors and three nurses in my family who all say that that was a head injury that he might not recover from. Bleeding that hard from the ear is a huge indicator.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: TWX: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

So that's when you send a couple of senior plain-clothes officers in to escort him out of the area.  Perhaps nothing will make it look good, but cops dressed in riot gear looks extraordinarly bad.

I accidentally saw the video.  There was no excuse for what the police did.


I'll never unhear the sound of his head cracking.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire every last motherf*cker showing their support outside the court house. Their loyalty stands with the thin blue line cult, not with the citizens they are sworn to protect.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Fire every last motherf*cker showing their support outside the court house. Their loyalty stands with the thin blue line cult, not with the citizens they are sworn to protect.


My stepdaughter was a cop in Asheville for years and years. What happened there over the weekend shows why she quit. She got sick and tired of the harassment and the Nazi attitude which they showed the world last weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

So that's when you send a couple of senior plain-clothes officers in to escort him out of the area.  Perhaps nothing will make it look good, but cops dressed in riot gear looks extraordinarly bad.


If he was such a problem and had refused to follow instructions then arrest him - i mean if what, 20 officers can't get a 75 year old man into cuffs and taken away without shoving him onto the concrete then they shouldn't be cops in the first place.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.

"On their permanent record?" Not sure if that's really a thing anywhere, much less cop records.


It is in China.

Trump would love to copy it, no doubt.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The rest of the Buffalo riot force resigned, leaving Buffalo mostly riot free for at least one night.


You'd think that outcome would be obvious. I mean, "riot" is right there in the name.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.

That's actually a pretty decent reason for resigning.

Also makes the Police Benevolent Association a pack of lying shiatstains, but that shouldn't surprise anyone at all.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

Stealing that


You mean looting that
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: swaniefrmreddeer: Fire every last motherf*cker showing their support outside the court house. Their loyalty stands with the thin blue line cult, not with the citizens they are sworn to protect.

My stepdaughter was a cop in Asheville for years and years. What happened there over the weekend shows why she quit. She got sick and tired of the harassment and the Nazi attitude which they showed the world last weekend.

[Fark user image image 425x196]


Ima borrow this if you don't mind?
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.

That's actually a pretty decent reason for resigning.

Also makes the Police Benevolent Association a pack of lying shiatstains, but that shouldn't surprise anyone at all.


holy fark, how could they ever cope?
no doctor or lawyer or any other profession could EVER operate under those circumstances!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Lambskincoat: TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.

"On their permanent record?" Not sure if that's really a thing anywhere, much less cop records.

With in human resources in the organization it is.  Additionally as a government entity, those records should be subject to public records requests.


should, but there are exceptions for employee confidentiality.

/tried to FOIA a settlement/payoff for discrimination and got stonewalled
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember guys, it's the cops who are the victims, not women who have destroyed eyes, gaping headwounds and severe bruises from rubber bullets being shot directly into their faces.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.

That's actually a pretty decent reason for resigning.

Also makes the Police Benevolent Association a pack of lying shiatstains, but that shouldn't surprise anyone at all.


What, they don't trust the public defenders? Why ever not?
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "
The spokesperson for the city and police department, Mike DeGeorge, initially said in a statement that the man "tripped and fell."
"Once the department became aware of additional video from the scene, they immediately opened an investigation," DeGeorge told ABC News on Thursday."


I'm just glad there are cameras on cellphones. It makes everything happening that much more transparent. Unlike those damn body cams that always seem to break.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, but why does it take time for this stuff?
If I ran up to a person in the street and assault them, I would likely be immediately arrested (even though I'm a white guy).
Fire and charge all the other cops who just stood and did nothing.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my therapist keeps telling me I need to get out more.

Covid, riots. I am safe where I am.

/come on giant meteor!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]


That's a fun way to lose the next election.

Politically moronic to go up against Catholics and blacks at the same time in Buffalo.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEN POP!
GEN POP!
GEN POP!
GEN POP!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.


...and for lying on an official report.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, only caught because someone outside The Force caught it on video.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Fox News told me all police are first responder heroes that we must put up on a pedestal and protect from all liabilities. Why won't someone think of the FIRST RESPONDERS?!?
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: Lambskincoat: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

Stealing that

You mean looting that


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.


Umm, the first lie didn't work, why should I believe that this isn't a lie?
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Xai: FTA "Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown branded Gugino an 'agitator' Friday who was asked to leave the protest area 'numerous times'"

[Fark user image 680x308]

That's a fun way to lose the next election.

Politically moronic to go up against Catholics and blacks at the same time in Buffalo.


I mean I know the mayor is black, too.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: WickerNipple: Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.

That's actually a pretty decent reason for resigning.

Also makes the Police Benevolent Association a pack of lying shiatstains, but that shouldn't surprise anyone at all.

What, they don't trust the public defenders? Why ever not?


They probably make way too much to qualify for a PD.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A decent person wouldn't have shoved an old man to the ground in the first place much less made excuses for it.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate that the police on the ground are being put in a tough situation.  Being told to clear an area, when protestors do not want to be cleared, never looks good.  I think the problem here is equally in the approach (escalate, subdue, dominate, disperse) as it is with the execution of that approach.  I get why the 57 other members of the team quit.  From their standpoint, they were put in a no-win situation, then hung out to dry.

Hopefully this will result in more pushback 'Sir, I don't think tear gas is really necesary, why don't we just holster our weapons, put down our batons, and create a non-aggressive perimeter to prevent escalation, and then let the protestors protest'

yeah, right, who am I kidding.  These were black protestors, not 'fine people' in tacticool vests with full powered battle rifles, these protests clearly need to be broken up with extreme prejudice.
 
chapman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how they arrived at 2. But at least one deserves a long and uncomfortable sentence. I'd rather that they ring up all the idiots who blithely walked on by as well. The video is bad enough I actually have hope for a conviction if the jerk isn't smart enough to plea out.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: TWX: Good.

Now, if they weren't fired, fire them and document it in their employee records that they were fired for an aggravating act that resulted in being arrested and charged.

"On their permanent record?" Not sure if that's really a thing anywhere, much less cop records.


Are you saying that vice-principal was lying the whole time?!!
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

They could have arrested him.  They didn't have to bounce his head off the pavement.

I'm not anti cop.  We need the police to keep the predators in our society in check.

But hurting the frail like that is unprofessional, unamerican, unchristian, and unnecessary.
 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: What, they don't trust the public defenders? Why ever not?


Public defenders don't do civil suits, which should cost bad police mucho dollars.  Every police officer should have their own malpractice insurance coverage for civil suits.  The insurance companies could act to punish bad actors in the police force by increasing their rates so much that they would have no choice but to find a new profession.  With union insurance plan, it becomes much easier to hide the bad cops.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heartless. They are heartless f*cks. The literally don't have hearts.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: I appreciate that the police on the ground are being put in a tough situation.  Being told to clear an area, when protestors do not want to be cleared, never looks good.  I think the problem here is equally in the approach (escalate, subdue, dominate, disperse) as it is with the execution of that approach.  I get why the 57 other members of the team quit.  From their standpoint, they were put in a no-win situation, then hung out to dry.

Hopefully this will result in more pushback 'Sir, I don't think tear gas is really necesary, why don't we just holster our weapons, put down our batons, and create a non-aggressive perimeter to prevent escalation, and then let the protestors protest'

yeah, right, who am I kidding.  These were black protestors, not 'fine people' in tacticool vests with full powered battle rifles, these protests clearly need to be broken up with extreme prejudice.


Been seeing a couple articles claiming the police are worn down from beating everyone each night. All they gotta do is not beat people.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Members of the team are now saying they did NOT resign in solidarity, but rather because the city said it wouldn't be paying for any defense teams if things went bad and the officers would have to pay for their own representation.

That's actually a pretty decent reason for resigning.

Also makes the Police Benevolent Association a pack of lying shiatstains, but that shouldn't surprise anyone at all.


Weirdly, my company's legal team won't represent me, either, if I sexually harass or assault an employee - indeed, if I break the law while on company business, the company's more likely to provide evidence than assistance.

That's not a "pretty decent reason for resigning."
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Heartless. They are heartless f*cks. The literally don't have hearts.


*They

/Brainless f*ck
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MycroftHolmes: Hopefully this will result in more pushback 'Sir, I don't think tear gas is really necesary, why don't we just holster our weapons, put down our batons, and create a non-aggressive perimeter to prevent escalation, and then let the protestors protest'


This doesn't even enter into their mindset, because they're bullies. A bully can't handle someone standing up to them, much less protesting them in public for hours on end.

/you're going to make them cry!
//good
///police are traitors for taking down the American flag and replacing it with their own
 
Displayed 50 of 135 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.