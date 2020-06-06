 Skip to content
(CNN) God bless you Sesame Street
    Hero  
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
I want to live on Sesame Street.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I want to live on Sesame Street.


I don't.  The current voice of Big Bird bothers me a lot.  It's like when they couldn't get the voice right of Pilot when they made Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars.  Which is amusing because it was a Henson production as well.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
Not all streets are like Sesame Street.

Truer words....
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

ginandbacon: I want to live on Sesame Street.


eat some mushrooms and anywhere can be sesame street.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Good on them.  They making the world better a better place.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 hours ago  

jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]


What the fark?
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]


You know, I never thought about it, but maybe this is why the president donates his paycheck.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]

What the fark?


Know there's evil lurking in the heart of Ernie.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Black people are people in your neighborhood
In your neighborhood, In your neighborhood
They are people that you meet,
When you're walking down the street
They are people that you meet each day!

Suck an egg, wacist!
 
gadian [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
Yo, if you need to have hard conversations with kids about lots of things, like DV, homelessness, drug abuse, death, etc, the sesame workshop has got you covered.  There are some really good resources available.
 
thealgorerhythm
37 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

CNN: "Not all streets are like Sesame Street. ... What we are seeing is people saying 'enough is enough.' They want to end racism." @Elmo's dad Louie explains why people are protesting across the US. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet https://t.co/1efrMAzZ8V


And that's why we don't visit grandpa any more.
 
Begoggle
35 minutes ago  
By the time they are Boomer age, the kids will turn into bitter hateful people.
 
khitsicker
34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]

What the fark?

Know there's evil lurking in the heart of Ernie.


I thought Burt was the evil one?
news.bbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
puffy999
34 minutes ago  

jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
Oscar the Grouch isn't racist...he hates everyone.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
When the police say they just "tickled" Elmo and he got those bruises and broken bones from playing too hard.

They're lying!
 
JJRRutgers
32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
31 minutes ago  
It's a UN meeting with the kids my kid is going to daycare with and later on to school with. But one day he's going to ask me what 'racism' is. After I explain it I fully expect him to say "I don't get it".
 
floor
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  

jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: By the time they are Boomer age, the kids will turn into bitter hateful people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
25 minutes ago  
I kinda figured the American cultural inclusiveness is why the GOP tried to defund them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
22 minutes ago  

Toxophil: I kinda figured the American cultural inclusiveness is why the GOP tried to defund them.


They are HBO these days?
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  
dasg7xwmldix6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Steampunk Gallagher
21 minutes ago  

puffy999: jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]

[media.giphy.com image 341x321]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: By the time they are Boomer age, the kids will turn into bitter hateful people.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Well, to be fair, Boomer never got over finding out she was a Cylon.
 
TheSpartanGrant [recently expired TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: By the time they are Boomer age, the kids will turn into bitter hateful people.


Not if we can do better.
 
BafflerMeal
20 minutes ago  
Except Elmo. He's the worst.
 
MurphyMurphy
18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember, Kids,

Form a 2 man column behind Snuffleufugus.

Shields, horses, tear gas?
It won't matter!
...That's the power of friendship.
 
flondrix
17 minutes ago  
A pity you have to be a paying subscriber to HBO to see Sesame Street these days.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oscar the Grouch isn't racist...he hates everyone.


He's a homeless guy with untreated anxiety issues. He doesn't need hate, he needs UBI
 
macadamnut
16 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Except Elmo. He's the worst.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: jbc: [images7.memedroid.com image 700x718]

What the fark?

Know there's evil lurking in the heart of Ernie.


 Bert taught  him



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
16 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oscar the Grouch isn't racist...he hates everyone.


Oscar isn't ever gonna forget that time the slumlord Ronald Grump held him up for 40 bags of trash in order to let out of his lease early.
 
Fart_Machine
15 minutes ago  
cdn.trendhunterstatic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
12 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [cdn.trendhunterstatic.com image 478x345]


BLUE LIVES MATTER
 
kling_klang_bed
11 minutes ago  
Not the first time Sesame Street teamed up with celebrities to gave us some valuable, life saving lessons in controversial ways:

Chappelle's Show - Kneehigh Park Pt. 1 (ft. Q-Tip)
Youtube vAjMXH5JQiY
 
batlock666
11 minutes ago  
Sesame Street isn't what it used to be:

Grouch (Joker Parody) - SNL
Youtube kqpak5lFxvs
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
All that's needed is a Sesame Street themed Fight the Power video.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys | Sabotage | Sesame Street Mashup
Youtube ZNomhZFaWWI
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

flondrix: A pity you have to be a paying subscriber to HBO to see Sesame Street these days.


It's still on PBS, just on a big delay.  My DVR has Mondays episode as originally aired 7/13/19
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

TWX: ginandbacon: I want to live on Sesame Street.

I don't.  The current voice of Big Bird bothers me a lot.  It's like when they couldn't get the voice right of Pilot when they made Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars.  Which is amusing because it was a Henson production as well.


IIRC, they lost the Auto-tune settings for Lani Tupu's Pilot voice when they cancelled Farscape and never got it right.
 
