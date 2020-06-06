 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944 a massed army of Antifa super soldiers stormed Normandy   (history.com) divider line
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size

Look at 'em. Being all violent and protest-ty and carrying guns and stuff.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saving Private Ryan: Fuck Hitler
Youtube AFPbhZgtdhw
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is how you headline. Kudos, subby.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was back when the U.S. funded terrorism.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't they just hear out the Nazis and maybe print an NY Times op-ed showing how Americans ideals are better and winning the fight that way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also. If it was necessary I'd like to think I'd have been able to do that. But fark, that first wave. Balls of farking steel on those guys.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright Stubby, I'm stealing this headline to send to intelligent friends, and maybe one or two morons. Good job. I'll give you attribution if you want to out yourself.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Also. If it was necessary I'd like to think I'd have been able to do that. But fark, that first wave. Balls of farking steel on those guys.


I knew a man who was in the second wave on Omaha beach. He described himself as a "scared farmboy."
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [YouTube video: Saving Private Ryan: fark Hitler]


Say it louder, Nazi scum.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hobnail: Gubbo: Also. If it was necessary I'd like to think I'd have been able to do that. But fark, that first wave. Balls of farking steel on those guys.

I knew a man who was in the second wave on Omaha beach. He described himself as a "scared farmboy."


If you weren't scared to shiat doing that, there was probably something wrong with you.

Still did it though.
 
eiger
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?
 
eiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: So much for the tolerant left!


F you!
 
eiger
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?


It's a joke. :You'll get over it.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eiger: Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?

It's a joke. :You'll get over it.


Only I get to use that defense.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Very fine people......on both sides!
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The antifa in 44 weren't trying to overthrow there own country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The antifa in 44 weren't trying to overthrow there own country.


Wanting police to not murder you because of the color of your skin is not trying to overthrow the country.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My uncle (and godfather) was on Juno Beach that day.  Another uncle was a pilot with the RCAF.  A third uncle was in a German P.O.W. camp.

Courage is being afraid, but going anyway.

I cannot imagine their fear, but I will be forever grateful and mindful of the courage.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hobnail: Gubbo: Also. If it was necessary I'd like to think I'd have been able to do that. But fark, that first wave. Balls of farking steel on those guys.

I knew a man who was in the second wave on Omaha beach. He described himself as a "scared farmboy."


They had to do it. There wasn't much disagreement about that at all.
We owe them so much.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Germans responded in kind

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lo, their mechas simply could neither outgun nor outwit Blazkowicz.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why couldn't they just hear out the Nazis and maybe print an NY Times op-ed showing how Americans ideals are better and winning the fight that way.


That was tried in 1938. It didn't work.
 
Keethera
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wrong.  the commies weren't at normandy

this is such a stupid meme that comes up.  those soldiers that you show were 1000% as racist as we are today and embodied what we now call white privilege.  if those soldiers were on the pol tab they'd be Trump trolls
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?


You may go f*ck yourself sir.

Not here. Not today.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bedford, Virgina.  Go here if you're ever in the region.

National D-Day Memorial
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: eiger: Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?

It's a joke. :You'll get over it.

Only I get to use that defense.


It's not a defense you needledicked slimeweasel.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Keethera: wrong.  the commies weren't at normandy

this is such a stupid meme that comes up.  those soldiers that you show were 1000% as racist as we are today and embodied what we now call white privilege.  if those soldiers were on the pol tab they'd be Trump trolls


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump has no public events scheduled today. Hiding in his bunker on the commemoration of D-day like a Nazi in a pillbox.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, I guess I will never understand the rightwing hatred of "Antifa."  Do they not understand that by deriding Antifa, they are saying that they are for fascism?
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The antifa in 44 weren't trying to overthrow there own country.


How about the ones in 1775?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NutWrench: [cdn.britannica.com image 850x674]
Look at 'em. Being all violent and protest-ty and carrying guns and stuff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You may go f*ck yourself sir.

Not here. Not today.


It was a joke. You'll get over it.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My grandfather who fought in WW2 was nothing like today's "anti-fascists", stop with that silly comparison.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Keethera: wrong.  the commies weren't at normandy

this is such a stupid meme that comes up.  those soldiers that you show were 1000% as racist as we are today and embodied what we now call white privilege.  if those soldiers were on the pol tab they'd be Trump trolls


Anti-fascism and anti-racism aren't inhenrently the same thing, but don't let that stop you from trying to make shiat soup out of this thread.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My dad landed at Utah Beach. The next day. So, not that significant, but pretty good.

I never understood what the German plan was at Utah Beach. "Oh, they'll never land at a fairly level, lightly defended beach. Where's the glory?"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Yeah, I guess I will never understand the rightwing hatred of "Antifa."  Do they not understand that by deriding Antifa, they are saying that they are for fascism?


It's just the latest boogeyman. There has to be some reason conservative ideas fail so much so there must be a vast invisible conspiracy working against them. It couldn't be they just suck.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?


Antifa means anti-fascist, the opposite of what you're saying. And you're a jerk for suggesting ALL of those brave men were like that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: My grandfather who fought in WW2 was nothing like today's "anti-fascists", stop with that silly comparison.


Hi there Mr Brees.
 
eiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keethera: wrong.  the commies weren't at normandy

this is such a stupid meme that comes up.  those soldiers that you show were 1000% as racist as we are today and embodied what we now call white privilege.  if those soldiers were on the pol tab they'd be Trump trolls


My God, are you suggesting that white Americans in 1944 were terrible racists? I had never heard that before. You should write a book about that. I'm not aware of anyone ever pointing this out before and surely the people making these jokes have no idea!

Did anyone try to resist this racism? How successful were they? You would think someone who led such a movement might have a national holiday and statues in their honor.

Jesus, lighten up Francis.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Yeah, I guess I will never understand the rightwing hatred of "Antifa."  Do they not understand that by deriding Antifa, they are saying that they are for fascism?


"Antifa" is just a propaganda name. Kind of like how Best Korea calls itself a democratic republic, or how the Nazi party was a socialist workers party.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image 850x574]
Bedford, Virgina.  Go here if you're ever in the region.

National D-Day Memorial


Yeah, but then  you would be in Virginia.
I would rather be in New Orleans.
https://www.nationalww2museum.org/med​i​a/press-releases/national-wwii-museum-​celebrates-living-history-air-sea-land​-festival
 
wild9
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why couldn't they just hear out the Nazis and maybe print an NY Times op-ed showing how Americans ideals are better and winning the fight that way.


They did that the first two years.  "Rich man's war!  Poor men fight!" and all that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Yeah, I guess I will never understand the rightwing hatred of "Antifa."  Do they not understand that by deriding Antifa, they are saying that they are for fascism?


Most of them have no idea what it means, other than Trump saying antifa is bad and needs defeated.
Until this president, I honestly did not know that there are so many stupid people. So many.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: My grandfather who fought in WW2 was nothing like today's "anti-fascists", stop with that silly comparison.


Fighting against an oppressive regime with a mentally unstable strongman as it's head☑

Fighting to defend the oppressed☑

Fighting for the freedom and very lives of those oppressed☑

Supportive of black people...

Oh.   I see what you mean now.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Frank N Stein: Same antifa who returned from the war and enforced Jim Crow and fought for segregation?

Antifa means anti-fascist, the opposite of what you're saying. And you're a jerk for suggesting ALL of those brave men were like that.


If you think that's what I suggested then I'm sorry. But with the history of racism in this country, the racism of the greatest generation can't, and shouldn't, be ignored. We don't have to condemn them, nor should we. But acknowledging that fact is important to realize how we got here.

I wouldn't have mentioned any of this in this thread if subby hadn't opened that particular line of dialogue with his headline.
 
eiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If this is going to be a SERIOUS HISTORY thread maybe it would be worth pointing out that the anti-fascism of the World War II period and the rhetoric it produced as part of wartime American propaganda, as well as the ways that African-Americans made use of that rhetoric, is often pointed to us an important basis for the success of the post-World War 2 Civil Rights Movement.

Basically, more white Americans than you might expect were open to the notion that, if what the Nazis were doing was bad, then maybe racist structures at home were also bad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
