(Peoria Journal Star)   Nurse now looking for a job after commenting on Facebook that "Protesters make great hood ornaments"   (pjstar.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Facebook:  Allowing idiots to out themselves since 2004

The hood ornament comment is especially loathsome in light of that poor gal that run over in Charlottesville.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that, and yet they take offense when you jump onto their hood.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's right but for wrong reasons:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we walked past the hospital in the Oakland protest, there was a throng of health workers out front cheering us on, while we cheered THEM on.

It was fantastic to see.

Also, idiots on FB are gonna be idiots on FB.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How do those social media privacy settings work?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get me 5 ccs of schadenfreude, stat!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Isn't it incredible how many Trump supporters are violent sociopaths who advocate violence and killing, funny how i haven't yet heard of a single antifa or whatever supporter posting crap like this.
 
macprince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess that kind of comment doesn't play in Peoria.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
XKCD_Free_Speech.png

Seriously, folks, if you're going to be assholes, you're going to have to learn once again to keep it to yourselves.

Yes, the GOP empowered assholes - bigots, nutcases, racists, sexists, conspiracy crazies, and the like - to vote, first for Dubya and then for Trump, and attack anyone at which the assholes were pointed by the GOP.

But, the GOP's now feeling buyer's remorse. We have Rick Wilson pleading with folks to not be quite so overt in their hate and fearmongering. We have elderly GOP senators "concerned" about how their latest monster has turned on Democrat & Republican alike, because they dared to speak against the monster. We have "moderate Republicans" - y'know, the ones that still believe you're going to burn for eternity in Hell because you're all Godless, but don't mind throwing your charities a bit more cheddar because it makes them feel better - whining about how they "struggle" to support the GOP because the GOP's about three days away from using live ammo on peaceful protestors lest the president feel scared about hearing their voices from blocks away.

So, for the GOP's sake, won't you please go back in your boxes until they call on you again, until the Republicans can use your hate and fear to enrich the "right" people, designated by the GOP, instead of the cult leaders & monsters you seem to hold dear?

Assholes.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pro tip: when people like that yell "freedom of speech/association/etc," remind them that everyone else has that freedom as well, and most of us don't want to be around those vile farkers, including their former employer(s).
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But she's sorry you were offended. That's not who she is. Her comment was taken out of context...
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This needs to be repeated. Just look at all the damage Republicans have done hiring those racist cops in Democrat-controlled cities!

/eyeroll
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Protesters Republicans make great hoods ornaments
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This week has been so great for unemployment! :D
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got a job for her, if you know what I mean. My garden needs to be weeded. That is not a euphemism.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know what would make a good hood mascot? A silver Head of Medusa. Persius optional.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Even with those enabled people are having their friends or just acquaintances turn them into their employer. It's amazing to see so many people report these racist a-holes. Plus there are tons of people who just to stupid to realize their name is attached to what they wrote and all of their posts are public.
 
puffy999
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hood ornaments were nice once.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/i/status/12687014​4​4607270917
 
atedogonce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like she accidentally took the Hypocritical Oath.

She was just a misspelling away from being a decent human being.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jerks being jerks , like this is reveiling news
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Smart enough to become a nurse, stupid enough to do something like that. I'll never understand that, AND there seems to be a never ending supply of them. Weird.
 
