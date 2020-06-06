 Skip to content
(CNN)   Catholic Bishop kneels in solidarity with George Floyd. Two days later: "Um, Bishop Seitz... your boss is on the phone, and he sounds happy"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
45
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


Tom Lehrer - The Vatican Rag - fabulous version - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube pvhYqeGp_Do
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


No ringtone. You hear the call in your heart.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


I'd use the last couple of seconds of this clip:

Family Guy - Angry Pope
Youtube C5vuAjrHjQ8
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....

[YouTube video: Tom Lehrer - The Vatican Rag - fabulous version - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967]


If you are or were Catholic, that's hilarious.
+1
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.


I've heard about him going out at night dressed as an ordinary priest and ministering to the poor of Rome.  I don't know if he's still able to do that now that people know he does it, but it'd be nice to think that he's still able to.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


Jaws theme
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does God need with a telephone?

/DNRTFA
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the Pope isn't an American citizen......I'd vote for him as President now thats the way to hold a Bible!!!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Catholic church is still a scumbag organization. One nice gesture does not undo all of the shiatty things they've done. Now if they would stop protecting pedophiles, that would be a step in the right direction, among other things.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that man and his wooden chair have made lasting good impressions of Catholicism.  if only other religions would take note and move into the current century

perhaps things are the way they are because people generally abhor change
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have any time for the church, and really, Fark the church.

But this Pope does genuinely care, so I'll give him that.

/I might make an exception for Jesuits in my Fark the church attitude
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/georg​e​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.


Agreed.  I don't agree with him on plenty of issues but at least he seems to have tried to get the Church focused on compassion and love rather than orthodoxy and judging others.  Benedict was the very incarnation of the out of touch Church.  Francis gives the impression that he at least tries to lead by example.

/Still not going back to any organized religion but he makes it less embarassing to have been raised Catholic
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Dudereno: What does God need with a telephone?

/DNRTFA


Bringing people to his office tends to be permanent, except if your his son of course, nepotism exists everywhere.
 
Talondel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rantyyustinadewi.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.


Yeah, the kind of guy you could shelter pedophiles with, pay their victims some hush money and relocate him to a new diocese to do it all over again.  A real stand up fella.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not sure it makes up for the kiddy diddling shenanigans. But its a start I suppose.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rcain: Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/george​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are


Wow! Excellent find!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: The Catholic church is still a scumbag organization. One nice gesture does not undo all of the shiatty things they've done. Now if they would stop protecting pedophiles, that would be a step in the right direction, among other things.


... yet they're also the largest non-government provider of education and medical services in the world.  Don't get me wrong, I'm a lapsed catholic for a reason *no child rape in my case, just thought the whole thing was stupid*, but like... they actually do a lot of good.  Yes they've also got their problems.

If religion is the opiate of the masses, they're a bagel with poppy seeds compared to the Southern Baptists' Heroin and the Jihadist asshole's Fentanyl.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pope Francis: "Fantastic work. I would hug you if I could, brother Seitz."

Bishop Seitz: "... no homo?"

Pope Francis: "No homo, brother."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: The Catholic church is still a scumbag organization. One nice gesture does not undo all of the shiatty things they've done. Now if they would stop protecting pedophiles, that would be a step in the right direction, among other things.


Unfortunately, the pope is a single man.  He may be the highest authority in the catholic church, but it takes time to address 2000 years of rot and corruption.  Especially when some of the people affected by such sweeping changes are members of the Arch-Dioscy, meaning second in power only to the pope, and possibly more so, if you consider political alliances.

And that is based on the simple idea that these bastards aren't believers, but politicans.  If they are still true believers... well, imagine the absolute shiatstorm massive sweeping changes would have...  and how many fractures the church would undergo.  It would destroy the catholic church, which is someone the pope mist not do.

So, baby steps.  He is chipping away at the corruption, he is openly challenging bigotry, and hipocracy.  The pope is an old man, facing 2000 years of dogma and embedded corruption.  You will have to forgive him for not waving a magic wand and fixing *everything* in one go.

Any more than an American President can magically cure corruption and bigotry in the US with a wave of *his* hand.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a lapsed Lutheran, I'm okay with the Pope using his position for advancement of social progress. There's plenty of other issues with his Church, but y'know, we pick the battles and allies that get us where we need to go.

We'll gore that ox when we get to it.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


He told me to dedicate this one for him

Community - I'm as High as Hell (And You're About to Get Shot)
Youtube iYGoDqIG_yk
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.

Yeah, the kind of guy you could shelter pedophiles with, pay their victims some hush money and relocate him to a new diocese to do it all over again.  A real stand up fella.


Previous asshole was in charge of that particular department (literally).  Current church policy is offering up a hell of,a lot of the pedophiles on a sharpened stake.

You have to remember, one of their highest laws is the sanctity of confession.  If one of those child diddlers confesses and begs forgiveness, they cannot do squat legally...  and if they violate that, they throw the whole damned church out the window.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone bashing Pope Francis better make sure both their eyes are beam-free.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

electricjebus: eddie_irvine: The Catholic church is still a scumbag organization. One nice gesture does not undo all of the shiatty things they've done. Now if they would stop protecting pedophiles, that would be a step in the right direction, among other things.

... yet they're also the largest non-government provider of education and medical services in the world.  Don't get me wrong, I'm a lapsed catholic for a reason *no child rape in my case, just thought the whole thing was stupid*, but like... they actually do a lot of good.  Yes they've also got their problems.

If religion is the opiate of the masses, they're a bagel with poppy seeds compared to the Southern Baptists' Heroin and the Jihadist asshole's Fentanyl.


... yet they are also the perpetrators of innumerable suffering around the world by not providing reproductive information within said education and discouraging birth control with the treat of eternal damnation. And, the amass great (tax free) wealth while those in their care live in poverty and squalor - Mother Teresa, scumbag extraordinaire, said of them "The world gains much from their suffering".

Fark them with a rusty spike.
 
zekeburger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


Who the let the dogs out?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 This used to be a Traditional role for the church before the bishops went over to the dark side because of abortion

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fruitloop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rcain: Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/george​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are


fark em.

Scathing Atheist Diatribe 381
Youtube Su03zmOfn8Q
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jayfurr: SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.
I've heard about him going out at night dressed as an ordinary priest and ministering to the poor of Rome.  I don't know if he's still able to do that now that people know he does it, but it'd be nice to think that he's still able to.


It must get boring just sitting on a golden throne and praying all day long.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Everyone bashing Pope Francis better make sure both their eyes are beam-free.


I'm not the head of a centuries old, rich as hell, international organization that covers up child diddling.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: electricjebus: eddie_irvine: The Catholic church is still a scumbag organization. One nice gesture does not undo all of the shiatty things they've done. Now if they would stop protecting pedophiles, that would be a step in the right direction, among other things.

... yet they're also the largest non-government provider of education and medical services in the world.  Don't get me wrong, I'm a lapsed catholic for a reason *no child rape in my case, just thought the whole thing was stupid*, but like... they actually do a lot of good.  Yes they've also got their problems.

If religion is the opiate of the masses, they're a bagel with poppy seeds compared to the Southern Baptists' Heroin and the Jihadist asshole's Fentanyl.

... yet they are also the perpetrators of innumerable suffering around the world by not providing reproductive information within said education and discouraging birth control with the treat of eternal damnation. And, the amass great (tax free) wealth while those in their care live in poverty and squalor - Mother Teresa, scumbag extraordinaire, said of them "The world gains much from their suffering".

Fark them with a rusty spike.


You're assuming the rest of humanity is any better... spoiler alert, we're mostly not.

Pedophilia is actually no more common in the Catholic church than it is in most other religions, or jobs where people are put in charge of children *coaches, teachers etc...*.  The church tried to hide that fact and paid dearly for it... as it should.  That ruins their credibility as a moral authority... as it should.

They've got these cultish beliefs in procreation and the point of sperm that are mostly ignored by Catholics in the developed world but are somewhat taken seriously in the undeveloped world... as an excuse to not wear a rubber.

Again, how many hospitals and universities near you are named after some saint?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


It's every sperm is sacred.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rcain: Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/george​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are


You'll never guess the reason why there are Baptists and Southern Baptists. Okay, it's not that hard to guess.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


Psalm 69?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


It's gotta be like a prayer by Madonna.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: rcain: Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/george​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are

Wow! Excellent find!


Have Francis kneel in front of an American flag. Force those Pope Palatine followers to choose.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd make this my "Pope" ringtone:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEvy8​m​ROAj0
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: This Pope Francis guy seems a lot better than a lot of those other Popes. Not perfect, but a guy you could have a beer with.


I understand he's more of a scotch guy.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If one of those child diddlers confesses and begs forgiveness, they cannot do squat legally... and if they violate that, they throw the whole damned church out the window.


They can make absolution conditional on confession to the secular authorities. Without absolution a Catholic cannot take communion, and that's a very big deal indeed.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now I kinda want to know what ringtone do you use on your cell for when the Pope calls....


Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Official Audio)
Youtube QkF3oxziUI4

Low hanging fruit is positively subterranean.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: rcain: Meanwhile in MAGA county, the Evangelicals are having none of these highfalutin liberal hijnks!
https://baptistnews.com/article/george​-floyd-and-white-evangelical-america

Shows you just how "christian" they are

You'll never guess the reason why there are Baptists and Southern Baptists. Okay, it's not that hard to guess.


One fixes the cable and one doesn't?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

