 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   News: Two Ohio men found with a carload of knives, weapons, radios, gas masks and such. Fark: In NYC. UltraFark: Police were alerted by peaceful protesters of their presence   (abc7ny.com) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Different types of knives, New York City, types of different things, Protest, London, Attack, Executive Officer Capt. Melody Robinson, New York  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2020 at 9:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio is a plague on the nation
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have went to Vegas with that stuff.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The protest organizers should send the police a thank you note for their work in stopping them.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I commend the peaceful protesters that actually saw something and they said something," Robinson said. "You know we need more of that in this city, so we can come together as one. They definitely saved lives."


What all cities need more of is good cops who not only say something but do something when they witness police brutality, a the moment they see it. Arrest the bad cop right there at the scene if necessary.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk


You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The protest organizers should send the police a thank you note for their work in stopping them.


The police should send the protest organizers a thank you note for their work in stopping them.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot.  A fella could have a a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.


OAN will be sure to report then.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here in los Angeles, some chud was leaving boxes full of bricks and bottles of petrol in the more protest-y parts of the city

somehow doesn't surprise in the least

/don't know if this made it on the news.  my work sent email out to call the copshop immediately if more were found
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesters have been starting to get wise to the ANTIFA thugs and are now on alert.

The guy they arrested here had rocks in his back pack and is now facing federal charges. Protesters didn't like him either.


Media is still sucking ANTIFA cock, though,

Still would like to know where pallets of bricks have been coming from.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


What do you get when you find out your picante sauce was made in New York City?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arcgear: here in los Angeles, some chud was leaving boxes full of bricks and bottles of petrol in the more protest-y parts of the city

somehow doesn't surprise in the least

/don't know if this made it on the news.  my work sent email out to call the copshop immediately if more were found


Whereas in Richmond, people were leaving "goodie bags" of poisoned burn cream, milk with eye irritants, and water with laxatives and such for protestors to get sick with.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have to admire their resourcefulness with all that garden shed stuff!
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good job protesters. Good job Blue. Despite what gets the most attention, what most triggers our emotions, we'd all do well to remember that most people are decent, doing the best they know how in the circumstances they're in.
 
mjones73
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Protesters have been starting to get wise to the ANTIFA white supremacist thugs and are now on alert.

The guy they arrested here had rocks in his back pack and is now facing federal charges. Protesters didn't like him either.


Fixed that for you.
 
arcgear
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: arcgear: here in los Angeles, some chud was leaving boxes full of bricks and bottles of petrol in the more protest-y parts of the city

somehow doesn't surprise in the least

/don't know if this made it on the news.  my work sent email out to call the copshop immediately if more were found

Whereas in Richmond, people were leaving "goodie bags" of poisoned burn cream, milk with eye irritants, and water with laxatives and such for protestors to get sick with.


so much class

almost makes me want to go to the protests with a lawn chair and 6-pack.  watching people make a bafoon of themselves is quality entertainment--much similar to Japanese tv
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Autoerotic asphyxiation
 
dbeshear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk


Probably on Trump's payroll, the truth be told.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Specifically, the attacks that have left dozens of New York City police officers injured."

I'm sure none of the protesters were injured.  Almost sure.  Maybe.
 
kabloink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.


It's not like white supremacists are hard to spot. It seems like they always either get racist tattoos or they publicly state their beliefs on social media.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Protesters have been starting to get wise to the ANTIFA thugs and are now on alert.

The guy they arrested here had rocks in his back pack and is now facing federal charges. Protesters didn't like him either.


Media is still sucking ANTIFA cock, though,

Still would like to know where pallets of bricks have been coming from.


Home Depot, but that's not relevant...
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Sam Gamgee sighs in despair.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Charlie Bronson's always got rope...
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN commentators on Fox tomorrow.


FTFY
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: arcgear: here in los Angeles, some chud was leaving boxes full of bricks and bottles of petrol in the more protest-y parts of the city

somehow doesn't surprise in the least

/don't know if this made it on the news.  my work sent email out to call the copshop immediately if more were found

Whereas in Richmond, people were leaving "goodie bags" of poisoned burn cream, milk with eye irritants, and water with laxatives and such for protestors to get sick with.


In Pittsburgh it was a backpack with explosives in it.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/patch.co​m​/pennsylvania/pittsburgh/amp/28784347/​man-left-backpack-of-explosives-in-dow​ntown-pittsburgh-police
 
jayphat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Protesters have been starting to get wise to the ANTIFA thugs and are now on alert.

The guy they arrested here had rocks in his back pack and is now facing federal charges. Protesters didn't like him either.


Media is still sucking ANTIFA cock, though,

Still would like to know where pallets of bricks have been coming from.


From videos circulating, the back of police vehicles.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Different types of knives and weapons," Robinson said. "Point-to-point radios, gas masks. All types of different things that you won't bring to a peaceful protest."

The weapons no, but as a protester I'd find radios and gas masks quite useful.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.

Charlie Bronson's always got rope...


*shakes tiny fist*

Alright, get your farkin rope
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The CAUCASITY is what we STRUGGLE to end.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.


Were they dressed from head to toe in black?  I've been told by many people that ANTIFA members dress all in black.  It's the ANTIFA uniform.

If they were wearing Trump hats and Trump t-shirts, it's because those are ANTIFA members posing as responsible, peace-loving, tolerant, "All Lives Matter" Conservative Republicans, trying to pull off some false flag operation paid for by (((Soros))) and the Illuminati to discredit the GOP.

STUDY IT OUT, SHEEPLE!!
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And what powers do you think control the CAUCASITY
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Drying laundry?
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.

Drying laundry?


This love!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Cordage for running rigging, obviously.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


If D&D taught me anything it's that you always choose the class starter gear that includes rope.


You ALWAYS need rope
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Protesters have been starting to get wise to the ANTIFA thugs and are now on alert.

The guy they arrested here had rocks in his back pack and is now facing federal charges. Protesters didn't like him either.


Media is still sucking ANTIFA cock, though,

Still would like to know where pallets of bricks have been coming from.


I looked for ways to join this mythical "ANTIFA" and can't seem to find a  manner in which to do it. It's as if ANTIFA is some made up Boogey man that paranoid right wingers blame shiat for.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


Okay, Rambo.
 
Blink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.

If D&D taught me anything it's that you always choose the class starter gear that includes rope.


You ALWAYS need rope


10 ft pole.  Not sure where you carry that shiat, but a 10 ft pole = life in D&D.
 
geggy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: ToughActinProlactin: arcgear: here in los Angeles, some chud was leaving boxes full of bricks and bottles of petrol in the more protest-y parts of the city

somehow doesn't surprise in the least

/don't know if this made it on the news.  my work sent email out to call the copshop immediately if more were found

Whereas in Richmond, people were leaving "goodie bags" of poisoned burn cream, milk with eye irritants, and water with laxatives and such for protestors to get sick with.

In Pittsburgh it was a backpack with explosives in it.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/patch.com​/pennsylvania/pittsburgh/amp/28784347/​man-left-backpack-of-explosives-in-dow​ntown-pittsburgh-police


Someone tried to use bottles of molotov cocktail in Worcstah
 
rga184
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.


When did all the Fark independents start slithering back here?  It was nice for a while when there were only one or two and you could ignore them easily.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skinink: Rope. Why do you need to carry rope with them? Name one thing you need rope for.


You don't farkin' know what you're gonna need it for. They just always need it.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.


Either way, the Soros/Antifa part will be on Fox and ONAN 24/7 for a month.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Different types of knives and weapons," Robinson said. "Point-to-point radios, gas masks. All types of different things that you won't bring to a peaceful protest."

The cops bring them all the time.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder if they will actually get into trouble. Nothing there is particularly illegal unless they were brandishing. All they have to do is keep their mouths shut.

/My trunk actually didn't look too dissimilar last weekend when I was working on a project.
 
rga184
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: WastrelWay: eldoobie: Antifa members on the Soros payroll

/obviously
/jk

You may be kidding, but if it's true we will never know. On the other hand, if they are "White Supremacists," that will be on CNN tomorrow.

Were they dressed from head to toe in black?  I've been told by many people that ANTIFA members dress all in black.  It's the ANTIFA uniform.

If they were wearing Trump hats and Trump t-shirts, it's because those are ANTIFA members posing as responsible, peace-loving, tolerant, "All Lives Matter" Conservative Republicans, trying to pull off some false flag operation paid for by (((Soros))) and the Illuminati to discredit the GOP.

STUDY IT OUT, SHEEPLE!!


As the Antifa CFO, I can assure you the Antifa uniform is not black, but midnight dark per the Kinko's color wheel.  The black uniforms were pricier and so we went with midnight dark which is just a super super dark grey. Most people don't notice the difference, but as the CFO that keeps Antifa in the black, I sure do.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eddie_irvine: I looked for ways to join this mythical "ANTIFA" and can't seem to find a  manner in which to do it.


Stand in front of the mirror and say the word backwards 3 times
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.