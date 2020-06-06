 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Russian oil leak blamed on global warming. Keeping 21,000 tons of oil in a shoddily constructed tank had nothing to do with it   (usatoday.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many anuses were impacted?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And global warming has been blamed on the oil. What we have here is some sort of standoff.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was rusty on the exterior but seemed to hold up just fine before the permafrost melted.

/maybe don't melt the permafrost, idiots
//the royal 'idiots', not you there, kindly reader
///unless you drive a vehicle that only gets 18 mpg hwy, in which case your a idiot too
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: And global warming has been blamed on the oil. What we have here is some sort of standoff.


I'd like to build a wall around that oil slick.

The poor ecosystem, the birds unable to fly now.
 
