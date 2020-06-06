 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Man who regularly trains police on non-violent de-escalation repaid for his efforts by being shot in the groin with a rubber bullet for daring to try to get the police to de-escalate in public   (abc7news.com)
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When officers are intentionally maiming people (there was no other reason for this, rubber bullets are used in place of live rounds to protect officers only) then the whole police system needs tearing down, we need a complete overhaul - top to bottom.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rupture is code for blew up one or both of his balls. There is not a "Sorry, my bad" card that adequately covers that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wademh: I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]


Rubber bullets are meant to be shot at the ground and bounce up to hit the target. These assholes are aiming directly at the heads of people.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: wademh: I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]

Rubber bullets are meant to be shot at the ground and bounce up to hit the target. These assholes are aiming directly at the heads of people.


now that joke hits below the belt
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Desk duty? I'm not surprised, but the frequency of this shiat right now is beyond belief.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think that a group of people trying to prove that they don't need reform of any kind would stop tripping over their own dicks.

But again, this is the police we're talking about here...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow! My balls!
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why racial sensitivity training and racial bias training and diversity training will not be enough.  They don't need diversity training in police departments, they need ACTUAL DIVERSITY.  Cops need to be policing their own community, and they need to look like that community, if at least to make it harder for white supremacists to infiltrate their ranks.

The guy, i feel for him.  He got two shots in the balls.  The first with rubber bullets may leave him infertile.  The more painful one is being shiat by the people he used to teach deescalation and racial sensitivity to.  He didn't deserve either.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After Derrick's emergency surgery for a rupture, the doctors aren't sure they'll be able to have children."  Those poor doctors.  Who knew performing emergency surgery could affect your fertility?

Now that I have that out of my system...WTF!  Shouldn't it be the police officers' job to deescalate situations, not to shoot the people trying to deescalate?  Particularly not to shoot the people who had trained them on deescalation (apparently not well enough)?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disband or defund law enforcement.

They just don't get It.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Desk duty? I'm not surprised, but the frequency of this shiat right now is beyond belief.


They're going to run out of desks.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Directly aiming at a man's ability to have children is an attempt at genocide.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many balls of people who aren't friends with the chief of police did they shatter before they got to this guy?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katolu: Nullav: Desk duty? I'm not surprised, but the frequency of this shiat right now is beyond belief.

They're going to run out of desks.


Last I checked, desks are cheaper than mini-tanks, just saying.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a few bad apples™
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Directly aiming at a man's ability to have children is an attempt at genocide.


How fertile do you think he was going to be!?

[Insert Wilt Chamberlain Joke Here.]
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Desk duty? I'm not surprised, but the frequency of this shiat right now is beyond belief.


I'm wondering if PDs are starting to run out of desks.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For three years, Derrick Sanderlin has helped train new police recruits about implicit bias and procedural justice.


If you are training something for three years and you have not evaluated the results of that training in order to make adjustments to it to improve those results, then you are not a very good trainer. Applies to any training.

For this training specifically, if you fall into the above, you are a part of the systemic racism. Congratulations.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: wademh: I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]

Rubber bullets are meant to be shot at the ground and bounce up to hit the target. These assholes are aiming directly at the heads balls of people.


Fixed it for you.
 
floydw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: wademh: I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]

Rubber bullets are meant to be shot at the ground and bounce up to hit the target. These assholes are aiming directly at the heads of people.


They are not rubber bullets, they are 37mm baton rounds.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rga184: And this is why racial sensitivity training and racial bias training and diversity training will not be enough.  They don't need diversity training in police departments, they need ACTUAL DIVERSITY.  Cops need to be policing their own community, and they need to look like that community, if at least to make it harder for white supremacists to infiltrate their ranks.

The guy, i feel for him.  He got two shots in the balls.  The first with rubber bullets may leave him infertile.  The more painful one is being shiat by the people he used to teach deescalation and racial sensitivity to.  He didn't deserve either.


I don't understand.

Two of the four people involved in the killing that started this off were minorities, including one that was black.

But then you say 'cops need to be policing their own community'... That sounds like you are calling for racial segregation? Only white cops for white suspects? Black cops for black suspects?

Maybe I'm misunderstanding you?

Anyway, minority cops are just as likely to use force. I don't doubt that there are individual racist cops, but all of the actual studies I've seen conclude that race isn't really a factor:

A 2015 Justice Department analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. also found no evidence of racial discrimination in shootings. Any evidence to the contrary fails to take into account crime rates and civilian behavior before and during interactions with police.

People tend to look at arrest rates and conclude 'racism' to explain any difference; and like, fine. If you want to argue that hundreds of years of racism explains all of the statistical differences... Cool. But not racism of the police.

Whites in the US really do commit more crimes than Asians in the US. That's just a fact. And as a result, whites have more interaction with police.

static.prisonpolicy.orgView Full Size

You can't reasonably expect anyone to believe that racist white America likes Asians better than whites, right?

We do have problems with police, but it isn't racism.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: For three years, Derrick Sanderlin has helped train new police recruits about implicit bias and procedural justice.


If you are training something for three years and you have not evaluated the results of that training in order to make adjustments to it to improve those results, then you are not a very good trainer. Applies to any training.

For this training specifically, if you fall into the above, you are a part of the systemic racism. Congratulations.


You clearly have no idea how this works. Officers have to take a required class, whether they retain those abilities (or more importantly if they ever bother to utilise them) is an issue for the management of the police force itself.

Think of it like someone taking you on a class on how to wear a seatbelt properly, if after taking that class you don't bother wearing one, and no-one pulls you up on it, then it isn't the trainer's fault when you go flying through the windshield one day.
 
Mouser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Disband or defund law enforcement.

They just don't get It.


Says the person who won't be disproportionately affected by the lack of police presence.  Because hey, anarchy's fine as long as it's those peoples' houses that get looted and burned.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a learning opportunity for all involved, concerned.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mouser: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Disband or defund law enforcement.

They just don't get It.

Says the person who won't be disproportionately affected by the lack of police presence.  Because hey, anarchy's fine as long as it's those peoples' houses that get looted and burned.


You can't find a cop in Vermont outside of a city.
Carry concealed, no permit required.
There is no anarchy.
Never locked my doors.
Left my keys in the car in the drive.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: We do have problems with police, but it isn't racism.


When 20% of your population is black, but 40% of the people in jail are, you have a racism problem. I don't care HOW farking diverse your police force is.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll bet the second he's done with the training and leaves someone else walks into the room and tells the officers "Ok. You've had your 'sensitivity' training. You can pretty much ignore all of that. Alright, let's move on to learning about crowd control. As you can see Jim here is in full riot gear..."
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: rga184: And this is why racial sensitivity training and racial bias training and diversity training will not be enough.  They don't need diversity training in police departments, they need ACTUAL DIVERSITY.  Cops need to be policing their own community, and they need to look like that community, if at least to make it harder for white supremacists to infiltrate their ranks.

The guy, i feel for him.  He got two shots in the balls.  The first with rubber bullets may leave him infertile.  The more painful one is being shiat by the people he used to teach deescalation and racial sensitivity to.  He didn't deserve either.

I don't understand.

Two of the four people involved in the killing that started this off were minorities, including one that was black.

But then you say 'cops need to be policing their own community'... That sounds like you are calling for racial segregation? Only white cops for white suspects? Black cops for black suspects?

Maybe I'm misunderstanding you?

Anyway, minority cops are just as likely to use force. I don't doubt that there are individual racist cops, but all of the actual studies I've seen conclude that race isn't really a factor:

A 2015 Justice Department analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. also found no evidence of racial discrimination in shootings. Any evidence to the contrary fails to take into account crime rates and civilian behavior before and during interactions with police.

People tend to look at arrest rates and conclude 'racism' to explain any difference; and like, fine. If you want to argue that hundreds of years of racism explains all of the statistical differences... Cool. But not racism of the police.

Whites in the US really do commit more crimes than Asians in the US. That's just a fact. And as a result, whites have more interaction with poli ...


You are attempting to reason with people who continually refer to police as a monolithic national structure, when in fact the police forces in question start and stop at the local level. You're never going to get through.
 
wood0366 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phenn: It's just a few bad apples™


Yep, they're just bad apples. Oh, you want us to do something about them? Well, what happens if we get rid of them and find more bad apples? What if we can't find good apples? Better to just have bad apples instead.

fark that noise. Imagine if we had that in the medical industry.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
THIS farkING ENERGY IS US
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wood0366: phenn: It's just a few bad apples™

Yep, they're just bad apples. Oh, you want us to do something about them? Well, what happens if we get rid of them and find more bad apples? What if we can't find good apples? Better to just have bad apples instead.

fark that noise. Imagine if we had that in the medical industry.


If you never had KOS, we never trusted you.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At this point I'm starting to wonder if cops are trying to get themselves all fired and thrown in jail.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: At this point I'm starting to wonder if cops are trying to get themselves all fired and thrown in jail.


WE KNOW. THEY DON'T.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wood0366: phenn: It's just a few bad apples™

Yep, they're just bad apples. Oh, you want us to do something about them? Well, what happens if we get rid of them and find more bad apples? What if we can't find good apples? Better to just have bad apples instead.

fark that noise. Imagine if we had that in the medical industry.


While the actual doctors, nurses, and medical care doesn't compare, the way we pay, and how much we pay, is somewhat comparable.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: At this point I'm starting to wonder if cops are trying to get themselves all fired and thrown in jail.


nah, that's why they always try to bully people who record them
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: wood0366: phenn: It's just a few bad apples™

Yep, they're just bad apples. Oh, you want us to do something about them? Well, what happens if we get rid of them and find more bad apples? What if we can't find good apples? Better to just have bad apples instead.

fark that noise. Imagine if we had that in the medical industry.

While the actual doctors, nurses, and medical care doesn't compare, the way we pay, and how much we pay, is somewhat comparable.


WE KNOW. WE HAVE THE ANSWER. SHUT THE HELL UP AND GRIEVE RADICALLY WITH US.
 
starlost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The owner had a "Blue Lives Matter" license plate frame.
He later said it was not in support of police, but to avoid speeding tickets.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rga184
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: rga184: And this is why racial sensitivity training and racial bias training and diversity training will not be enough.  They don't need diversity training in police departments, they need ACTUAL DIVERSITY.  Cops need to be policing their own community, and they need to look like that community, if at least to make it harder for white supremacists to infiltrate their ranks.

The guy, i feel for him.  He got two shots in the balls.  The first with rubber bullets may leave him infertile.  The more painful one is being shiat by the people he used to teach deescalation and racial sensitivity to.  He didn't deserve either.

I don't understand.

Two of the four people involved in the killing that started this off were minorities, including one that was black.

But then you say 'cops need to be policing their own community'... That sounds like you are calling for racial segregation? Only white cops for white suspects? Black cops for black suspects?

Maybe I'm misunderstanding you?

Anyway, minority cops are just as likely to use force. I don't doubt that there are individual racist cops, but all of the actual studies I've seen conclude that race isn't really a factor:

A 2015 Justice Department analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. also found no evidence of racial discrimination in shootings. Any evidence to the contrary fails to take into account crime rates and civilian behavior before and during interactions with police.

People tend to look at arrest rates and conclude 'racism' to explain any difference; and like, fine. If you want to argue that hundreds of years of racism explains all of the statistical differences... Cool. But not racism of the police.

Whites in the US really do commit more crimes than Asians in the US. That's just a fact. And as a result, whites have more interaction with poli ...


yeah dude, you totally got me.  segregation is completely and accurately what I was going for.  I wasn't trying to suggest anything silly like no longer having cops that are 90 percent white policing entire communities of color.  what i actually meant was that we need to have segregation, you totally figured me out.

\ wank off motion.
\\ in case the sarcasm didn't come through.
 
rga184
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starlost: The owner had a "Blue Lives Matter" license plate frame.
He later said it was not in support of police, but to avoid speeding tickets.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 282x179]


yeah, we once donated to a police fund of some type or other and got a bumper sticker.  Did it because we were told it would get you out of tickets.

hey, we were new to the country, OK?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Ow! My balls!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rga184: Fark_Guy_Rob: rga184: And this is why racial sensitivity training and racial bias training and diversity training will not be enough.  They don't need diversity training in police departments, they need ACTUAL DIVERSITY.  Cops need to be policing their own community, and they need to look like that community, if at least to make it harder for white supremacists to infiltrate their ranks.

The guy, i feel for him.  He got two shots in the balls.  The first with rubber bullets may leave him infertile.  The more painful one is being shiat by the people he used to teach deescalation and racial sensitivity to.  He didn't deserve either.

I don't understand.

Two of the four people involved in the killing that started this off were minorities, including one that was black.

But then you say 'cops need to be policing their own community'... That sounds like you are calling for racial segregation? Only white cops for white suspects? Black cops for black suspects?

Maybe I'm misunderstanding you?

Anyway, minority cops are just as likely to use force. I don't doubt that there are individual racist cops, but all of the actual studies I've seen conclude that race isn't really a factor:

A 2015 Justice Department analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department found that white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects. Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. also found no evidence of racial discrimination in shootings. Any evidence to the contrary fails to take into account crime rates and civilian behavior before and during interactions with police.

People tend to look at arrest rates and conclude 'racism' to explain any difference; and like, fine. If you want to argue that hundreds of years of racism explains all of the statistical differences... Cool. But not racism of the police.

Whites in the US really do commit more crimes than Asians in the US. That's just a fact. And as a result, whites have more interaction with poli ...

yeah dude, you totally got me.  segregation is completely and accurately what I was going for.  I wasn't trying to suggest anything silly like no longer having cops that are 90 percent white policing entire communities of color.  what i actually meant was that we need to have segregation, you totally figured me out.

\ wank off motion.
\\ in case the sarcasm didn't come through.


LOVE LIKE THIS
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What amazes me is how blatant cops are about this. They really don't seem to care who sees them doing stuff. Perhaps that's because they know that they can take nine minutes to kill a man in public view and bystanders would rather film it for social media than do anything to help the victim.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starlost: The owner had a "Blue Lives Matter" license plate frame.
He later said it was not in support of police, but to avoid speeding tickets.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 282x179]


The old "friends of the police fund" sticker thing has been around for years and years and years. I guess you need to upgrade to the platinum "We are the Law" version these days.

/and then the drones will take over traffic duty
//better get your "Skynet did nothing wrong" stickers ready
 
phenn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wood0366: phenn: It's just a few bad apples™

Yep, they're just bad apples. Oh, you want us to do something about them? Well, what happens if we get rid of them and find more bad apples? What if we can't find good apples? Better to just have bad apples instead.

fark that noise. Imagine if we had that in the medical industry.


You.... realize I was being sarcastic?
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: What amazes me is how blatant cops are about this. They really don't seem to care who sees them doing stuff. Perhaps that's because they know that they can take nine minutes to kill a man in public view and bystanders would rather film it for social media than do anything to help the victim.


COPS FOLLOW. fark THEM IN PARTICULAR.
 
rga184
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: starlost: The owner had a "Blue Lives Matter" license plate frame.
He later said it was not in support of police, but to avoid speeding tickets.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 282x179]

The old "friends of the police fund" sticker thing has been around for years and years and years. I guess you need to upgrade to the platinum "We are the Law" version these days.

/and then the drones will take over traffic duty
//better get your "Skynet did nothing wrong" stickers ready


Hey, Skynet has to worry about making a mistake and Mrs. Skynet coming home a widow.  Lay off, Skynet's job is hard.

THIN SILICON LINE!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xai: KungFuJunkie: wademh: I think there's been a perversion of Mr. Fred Rogers' message
[i.imgflip.com image 850x478]

Rubber bullets are meant to be shot at the ground and bounce up to hit the target. These assholes are aiming directly at the heads of people.

now that joke hits below the belt


That joke makes me testy. You should be sacked for saying it, since I can clearly see you're nuts.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rga184: Trocadero: starlost: The owner had a "Blue Lives Matter" license plate frame.
He later said it was not in support of police, but to avoid speeding tickets.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 282x179]

The old "friends of the police fund" sticker thing has been around for years and years and years. I guess you need to upgrade to the platinum "We are the Law" version these days.

/and then the drones will take over traffic duty
//better get your "Skynet did nothing wrong" stickers ready

Hey, Skynet has to worry about making a mistake and Mrs. Skynet coming home a widow.  Lay off, Skynet's job is hard.

THIN SILICON LINE!


WE ARE LITERALLY THESE FORCES. WTF DO YOU THINK WE DO THIS FOR.
 
