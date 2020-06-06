 Skip to content
"Orange man arrested for making online threats to protesters"   (newstalk1230.net)
    Orange County Sheriff's Office, Locust Grove, Orange County, Virginia, 23-year-old Michael Hanson  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Orange COUNTY man.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Orange COUNTY man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drink!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What an Orange (county) man looks like.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do the DOJ finally did their job eh?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Orange Man Bad.
 
Dakai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disappointed it wasn't "him."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

2wolves: [Fark user image 850x425]
What an Orange (county) man looks like.


Nice.  It's good to see an incel in their natural habitat.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orange Lives Matter
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't get our hopes up like that, subby
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am disappointed.
I was hoping that the story was about ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TonySoprano [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't get my hopes up subby.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's an Orange County in Virginia? Does every state have an Orange County? Weird. Probably the Springfield syndrome.

/ Every state has a Springfield. Well, a lot of them do.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. fark those guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Orange man canned.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is 20 farkING 20.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There's an Orange County in Virginia? Does every state have an Orange County? Weird. Probably the Springfield syndrome.

/ Every state has a Springfield. Well, a lot of them do.


Fun fact: Both times I got married the wedding was in Orange County VA, even though I don't live there.

Now I avoid it entirely. Just in case.

/ Well, except for the wineries
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I vitamin C what they did there...
 
arcgear
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
orange county...?

california? new York?  i thought journos always started a story by naming a proper place
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I vitamin C what they did there...


2020 Libertarian UTOPIAN Black WRATH
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well played submitter.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: whatsupchuck: I vitamin C what they did there...

2020 Libertarian UTOPIAN Black WRATH


THIS IS MY farkING TRIP. DANCE AND LEARN OR FIGHT US.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Well played submitter.


I love that all I did was flip the script 😂
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

arcgear: orange county...?

california? new York?  i thought journos always started a story by naming a proper place


It says Locust Grove so I'm gonna go with Georgia.  But yes it seems no matter what Orange County you go to its full of conservative nutcases.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

arcgear: orange county...?

california? new York?  i thought journos always started a story by naming a proper place


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There's an Orange County in Virginia? Does every state have an Orange County? Weird. Probably the Springfield syndrome.

/ Every state has a Springfield. Well, a lot of them do.


I've understood it has to do with Northern Irish settlers.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sirrerun: arcgear: orange county...?

california? new York?  i thought journos always started a story by naming a proper place

[Fark user image image 311x235]


CAUCASITY
 
zeroman987
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

2wolves: [Fark user image image 850x425]What an Orange (county) man looks like.


Under 30 and balding. Master race everyone!
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zeroman987: 2wolves: [Fark user image image 850x425]What an Orange (county) man looks like.

Under 30 and balding. Master race everyone!


THIS. HST FTW.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: random words


Hey Monty, let's make a deal. Start making sense and we won't flag every one of your posts as spam.
 
Zagloba [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: new_york_monty: random words

Hey Monty, let's make a deal. Start making sense and we won't flag every one of your posts as spam.


Wasn't meth to blame last time?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: new_york_monty: whatsupchuck: I vitamin C what they did there...

2020 Libertarian UTOPIAN Black WRATH

THIS IS MY farkING TRIP. DANCE AND LEARN OR FIGHT US.


The Men Who Stare at Goats dance scene
Youtube RqlOAx0ID5E
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: new_york_monty: random words

Hey Monty, let's make a deal. Start making sense and we won't flag every one of your posts as spam.


No.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: 2wolves: [Fark user image 850x425]
What an Orange (county) man looks like.

Nice.  It's good to see an incel in their natural habitat.


But that looks nothing like my room...
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Listen to people who agree. Ask why.
 
ar393
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Alphax: Orange COUNTY man.

[Fark user image 410x205][Fark user image 279x203]


Years before I realized these guys were very close to me and not across the country.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It definitely seems like somebody in this thread either needs less drugs, or more...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: There's an Orange County in Virginia? Does every state have an Orange County? Weird. Probably the Springfield syndrome.

/ Every state has a Springfield. Well, a lot of them do.


As a side note, Orange County, VA is named for William IV, Prince of Orange.

Other Orange Counties are named for the fruit.
 
