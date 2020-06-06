 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The US Marines have discovered that the Union won the Civil War   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, they posted this a few hours ago?  Really?

Better late than never, but about 150 years late.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.

It's about time.

F*CK your "heritage".
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How are violent extremist and racial groups co-opting a flag created specifically to support violent extremist and racial groups?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, a history of hatred isn't something that should be celebrated.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Anenu: Good, a history of hatred isn't something that should be celebrated.


But "culture and heritage"
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Anenu: Good, a history of hatred isn't something that should be celebrated.

But "culture and heritage"


Butt culture and heritage.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So when does the US Army figure it out?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: phalamir: Anenu: Good, a history of hatred isn't something that should be celebrated.

But "culture and heritage"

Butt culture and heritage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: How are violent extremist and racial groups co-opting a flag created specifically to support violent extremist and racial groups?


If kneeling at a national symbol is disrespecting it, what is flying the colors of insurrectionist murderers and slavers?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guess the Pentagon has been watching the news after all...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go stand near your local tattoo shop and watch the cash flow in.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alphax: So, they posted this a few hours ago?  Really?

Better late than never, but about 150 years late.


You have no sense of the length of the Heavenly philosophical conundrum underlying the nature of our very existence. Nobody farking cares about you. Just DO THE RIGHT THING.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alphax: So, they posted this a few hours ago?  Really?

Better late than never, but about 150 years late.


They're probably surprised they had to tell people this was a problem.  Every rule and law wasn't created just incase someone will do it, it is after some moron does it.  In which case, kind of nice people weren't stupid enough to do it 150 years ago.  Would've gotten them shot.
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Jarhead" isnt just a cleaver name
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do you wear that shirt, Johnny?  You do know that the South lost the war....and you live in Minnesota. Yet here you are with that shirt.  And a tat.  And that flag on your pickup...
'Cuz I'm a rebel, baby
What are you rebelling against?
Equal rights and fair treatment for others.
 
