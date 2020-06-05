 Skip to content
"Protesting is never a disturbance of the peace. Corruption, injustice, war and intimidation are disturbances of the peace."― Bryant McGill. Civil Unrest, Day 11
126 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 8:52 PM



bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good evening everyone.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like heavy rain in DC tonight, FYI.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Be careful out there.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My Violent Heart
Youtube EGzivsBduDc
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey all, hope y'all are well

Friday night, expect we may see an uptick in participants tonight.

Let's hope for more nonviolent events as has been the trend.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least they locked up Bethesda Biff. And, yes... He was a cop
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For some reason I saw "Bryant Gumbel" and was proud of him for that brief moment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm having liver and onions. Came from our own cow.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: At least they locked up Bethesda Biff. And, yes... He was a cop


Which one was he?  Too many assholes to keep track of lately.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: For some reason I saw "Bryant Gumbel" and was proud of him for that brief moment.


Yeah. I had to look up Bryant McGill and is seems that he is an author of many anodyne aphorisms that our politicians will adopt and recite. However, they don't really mean jack.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: I'm having liver and onions. Came from our own cow.


I would like to have a cow that produced onions.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This didn't get a thread but share the fark out this, this is how the Fox News is valuing black lives:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've only gone out for 3 nights and I'm already exhausted.
 
