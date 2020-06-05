 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Two of the officers charged in the death of George Floyd were rookies who had been on the force less than a week   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Associated Press, Criminal law, Rudy Giuliani, Judge, Police, ex-officer Thomas Lane, Earl Gray, ex-officer J. Alexander Kueng  
Asa Phelps
‘’ 4 hours ago  
huh two weeks and they were already bent
 
Butterflew
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.
 
PaulRB
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Black Lives Matter... for a rally in the stock market!
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LEO training programs need to be overhauled top to bottom.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Butterflew: Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.


This.

I feel really sorry for the one rookie. He's on video, twice, asking Chauvin if they shouldn't let him up and roll him on his side. Chauvin tells him to buzz off, twice.

I do have a bit of sympathy for him; it seems to me like he got sucked up into a shiat show that he had the training to know was wrong but no authority to stop from spiraling out of control.

I'm not saying he did enough - man died, so obviously not. But he seemed like he lacked malice and I would think manslaughter or felony assault would be more appropriate charge for him.

The other vet that said nothing? fark him especially.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 4 hours ago  

American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x531]


what does this mean?
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 4 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x531]

what does this mean?


it would take a while, but summarised, weed that shiat out while it's manageable and hasn't become entrenched and institutionalised.

i know i know, it's too late to take the extra eggs out of the basket after the horse has already bolted
 
croesius
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they put two rookies with two known Bad Apples?

I wonder what kind of values they were looking to instill in the trainees.
 
Ishmel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm from Minnesota and public radio here reported that Chauvin was their training officer.
 
edmo
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent


Not likely. I feel for them. A noob who's on probation and really wants to do well at their new job is not going to be comfortable with a lot of situations, especially something like that. I'll go further and say these guys are basically incapable of handling that situation at that point in their careers. That's as an extenuating circumstance as you'll ever see.

I know people are going to dump on them anyway but nothing is as simple as we like to pretend here on Fark.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no doubt in my mind that Chauvin was privy to exactly this type of behavior when he was also a suckling rookie.
And also totally expected not to suffer any fallout as his predecessors never did.
 
mjjt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another vicious police beating

https://imgur.com/gallery/VuMgigJ
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 hours ago  

American Decency Association: some_beer_drinker: American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x531]

what does this mean?

it would take a while, but summarised, weed that shiat out while it's manageable and hasn't become entrenched and institutionalised.

i know i know, it's too late to take the extra eggs out of the basket after the horse has already bolted


it's way too late. burn it all down. see?
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent

Not likely. I feel for them. A noob who's on probation and really wants to do well at their new job is not going to be comfortable with a lot of situations, especially something like that. I'll go further and say these guys are basically incapable of handling that situation at that point in their careers. That's as an extenuating circumstance as you'll ever see.

I know people are going to dump on them anyway but nothing is as simple as we like to pretend here on Fark.


I'm forced to agree. The psychological effects of the whole thing must be wreaking havock on them.
 
Recoil Therapy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent

Not likely. I feel for them. A noob who's on probation and really wants to do well at their new job is not going to be comfortable with a lot of situations, especially something like that. I'll go further and say these guys are basically incapable of handling that situation at that point in their careers. That's as an extenuating circumstance as you'll ever see.

I know people are going to dump on them anyway but nothing is as simple as we like to pretend here on Fark.


I really hope that one or both of the rookies don't eat a gun out of guilt over what happened.

Chauvin can of course, but I hope that he flinches at the last moment & horribly disfigures himself along with having to live in pain for the rest of his (hopefully many) days.

To the pain in other words...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's my first day
Youtube 9ZlOhSt_qW0


/I used to say that to customers at my old job almost every day, and I'd worked there for years.
//Former telemarketer.
///Sorry for calling you during dinner.
////It's my first day!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent


Not necessarily. They were just following along. They didn't kneel on the dude's neck, and I'm not sure why someone on the job for 2 weeks  is supposed to do when someone who has been there 18 years is farking up...
 
Mugato
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"There goes the next chief of police".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A corporate culture comes from the top down
 
lindalouwho
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: A corporate culture comes from the top down


Absolutely true.
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well now they're one day away from retirement.

Hey you 2 assholes. Pick up that can.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Elegy: Butterflew: Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.

This.

I feel really sorry for the one rookie. He's on video, twice, asking Chauvin if they shouldn't let him up and roll him on his side. Chauvin tells him to buzz off, twice.

I do have a bit of sympathy for him; it seems to me like he got sucked up into a shiat show that he had the training to know was wrong but no authority to stop from spiraling out of control.

I'm not saying he did enough - man died, so obviously not. But he seemed like he lacked malice and I would think manslaughter or felony assault would be more appropriate charge for him.

The other vet that said nothing? fark him especially.


he also did cpr on him
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Elegy: Butterflew: Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.
This.
I feel really sorry for the one rookie. He's on video, twice, asking Chauvin if they shouldn't let him up and roll him on his side. Chauvin tells him to buzz off, twice.
I do have a bit of sympathy for him; it seems to me like he got sucked up into a shiat show that he had the training to know was wrong but no authority to stop from spiraling out of control.

lindalouwho: edmo: Not likely. I feel for them. A noob who's on probation and really wants to do well at their new job is not going to be comfortable with a lot of situations, especially something like that. I'll go further and say these guys are basically incapable of handling that situation at that point in their careers. That's as an extenuating circumstance as you'll ever see.
I know people are going to dump on them anyway but nothing is as simple as we like to pretend here on Fark.
I'm forced to agree. The psychological effects of the whole thing must be wreaking havock on them..


Apparently one of them was Hmong. A member of the Hmong community there in Minnesota said that you shouldn't judge him as a bad cop because as a minority, he should have been to first to speak up--but as a minority who would never have the nerve to speak up over a big aggressive white guy.

I would have intervened, even as a bystander, but then, I already knew that I am completely unsuited to be a cop.
 
koder
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a part of me that wonders whether this was simply part of the initiation--a show of force about how things are done.  Once they're complicit, they have a choice: either keep their mouth shut or be bounced off the force early, before they're believable and before they have power.

White supremacists are known for doing this in their gangs; initiates are coaxed into witnessing, and then eventually doing, increasingly immoral and then illegal things. Anyone speaking up is cut loose and ostracized.
 
AirForceVet
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Elegy: Butterflew: Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.

This.

I feel really sorry for the one rookie. He's on video, twice, asking Chauvin if they shouldn't let him up and roll him on his side. Chauvin tells him to buzz off, twice.

I do have a bit of sympathy for him; it seems to me like he got sucked up into a shiat show that he had the training to know was wrong but no authority to stop from spiraling out of control.

I'm not saying he did enough - man died, so obviously not. But he seemed like he lacked malice and I would think manslaughter or felony assault would be more appropriate charge for him.

The other vet that said nothing? fark him especially.


I nonconcur on not showing the second rookie mercy.

Both were only on active duty for a very brief time. Both were in the role of deference to the more senior cops. They probably lacked the experience to realize their actions were contributing to George Floyd's death. Their actions were not as obvious as shooting Mr. Floyd in a cold-blooded manner. They honestly could have thought they were restraining him, not killing him.

So I have reasonable doubt they meant George Floyd's death.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishmel: I'm from Minnesota and public radio here reported that Chauvin was their training officer.


Brutal. That really complicated things.

On the plus side, we just found something we can all obsessively argue and relitigate ad nausem for the next year or so until the trial.
 
corq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishmel: I'm from Minnesota and public radio here reported that Chauvin was their training officer.


I should be shocked at how these behaviors perpetuate within the culture, but this explains just about everything.
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Elegy: Butterflew: Oh so Chauvin was showing off and playing Alpha cop. Good to know.

This.

I feel really sorry for the one rookie. He's on video, twice, asking Chauvin if they shouldn't let him up and roll him on his side. Chauvin tells him to buzz off, twice.

I do have a bit of sympathy for him; it seems to me like he got sucked up into a shiat show that he had the training to know was wrong but no authority to stop from spiraling out of control.

I'm not saying he did enough - man died, so obviously not. But he seemed like he lacked malice and I would think manslaughter or felony assault would be more appropriate charge for him.

The other vet that said nothing? fark him especially.


I'm gonna disagree. He knew what he was doing was wrong. And he still went along with it. Twice he suggested that they turn him on his side because he specifically knew that keeping someone on their stomach that long under restraint can be fatal. But then he went along, even after George Floyd stopped breathing and they couldn't find a pulse, he stay holding him in place for over two more minutes. And all that time he knew it was wrong and could be fatal.

What's the most important aspect of police reform that we need? It's the courage to stand up to your fellow officers. It will never be possible to root out every racist, every bully, so that no officer ever abuses his authority. But to reduce the problem, we need to break the US versus THEM mentality where police always close ranks to support each other. Cops must, absolutely must be willing and ready to turn on bad cops. Anything else will always return to corruption.

All that said, if he pleads guilty, and publicly admits that he knew better, he could belatedly be a powerful force for good and police reform. Too late for George Floyd, but maybe not for the rest of us.
 
BadReligion
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So they just got out of training? That makes them doing nothing even worse, Use of force training should be fresh in their minds.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent

Not necessarily. They were just following along. They didn't kneel on the dude's neck, and I'm not sure why someone on the job for 2 weeks  is supposed to do when someone who has been there 18 years is farking up...


Then they had no business being in the streets in a police uniform.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadReligion: So they just got out of training? That makes them doing nothing even worse, Use of force training should be fresh in their minds.


Or they had finished the classroom portion and had moved on to on-the-job training. It could be a case of the senior officer telling them "forget all that book stuff, here's how it really works". Let the courts sort it out.
 
Bajtaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Asa Phelps: huh two weeks and they were already bent

Not likely. I feel for them. A noob who's on probation and really wants to do well at their new job is not going to be comfortable with a lot of situations, especially something like that. I'll go further and say these guys are basically incapable of handling that situation at that point in their careers. That's as an extenuating circumstance as you'll ever see.

I know people are going to dump on them anyway but nothing is as simple as we like to pretend here on Fark.


They also had been on the job over a year, not 2 weeks. 2 weeks is what their lawyer said, at the end of the article the author mentions they aren't quite sure where he came up with that number. They both started Feb 2019.

"Both Lane and Kueng had more experience than Gray claimed, according to The Associated Press. The officers' records indicate that they had joined the department in February 2019 and became full officers in December of last year, the AP reported. "
 
pacified
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Murder in your first week. Hope they rot in jail
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TFA: Two of the ex-Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's death were rookies with less than one week's time as full-fledged officers, a defense attorney representing one claimed in court Thursday.

It's important to note that distinction. The article buries it, but notes:
The officers' records indicate that they had joined the department in February 2019

In other words, they were promoted and less than a week later, participated in the murder of George Floyd. They were not "rookies with less than one week" on the force. To blatantly misrepesent that is to show that the journalist has no sympathy for the decesased.
 
