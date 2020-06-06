 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   President Madagascar: No lollipop for you   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Andry Rajoelina, Madagascar's education minister, Albert Camille Vital, Madagascar's president, Madagascar, African countries, Madagascar's National Medical Academy, President Andry Rajoelina  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Artemisinin may actually protect against coronavirus infection.  That doesn't mean you should drink it all the time.  That highly reactive peroxide bond demolishes malaria but I bet it demolishes you if you take it regularly in quantities high enough to deliver prophylactic effect.  It's half-life is very short.  3x daily dosing might work in the short run, but in the long run I'd expect unforeseen consequences.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
sucker
 
