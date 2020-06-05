 Skip to content
(Twitter)   They came at him in waves yet he battled on, alone   (twitter.com)
51
    Strange, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To protect his virginity.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sharknado the rebirth
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's the new Best Korean Chief of Defense Staff doing his bit against Poseidon
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's a sushi chef that takes eating locally to new extremes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rescuing mermaids.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Zatoichi learns to swim.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He studied the blade.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever it is, he's gonna lose
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LARPer on holiday?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sea is the only worthy opponent left
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
King Xerxes whipping the sea after his defeat by Greeks?
King Canute punishing the tides for not doing what he wanted them to?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size

/I have no idea what this is from
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an old school technique for practicing balance while striking. If you have to wear a life jacket to do it, though, you've already failed.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be like water, my friend.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that Link as ChuckECheese and thought "Sounds about Right..."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a basement wizard if I've ever seen one.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Competitive bread slicing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was really floundering.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Dana White changed Fight Island to UF-Sea he decided he had to expand his skill set if he wanted a shot. Fighting islands was no longer enough.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's training to repel waves of antifa.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: [tse2.mm.bing.net image 250x193] [View Full Size image _x_]
/I have no idea what this is from


Super Golden Friends
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments: current events.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 corners rotate to 16 corners which equal to 4 corner days. You cannot measure time from one corner.
Support time cube or be cursed!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Calypsocookie: [tse2.mm.bing.net image 250x193] [View Full Size image _x_]
/I have no idea what this is from

Super Golden Friends


Awesome. Thanks!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby merely adopted the neckbeard, wave fighter guy was born into it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he's training to fight the corona. He was training against solids last week. This week is liquids. Once he can defeat gas, he is ready.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We laugh now because like the Tao, the water must part. But steel is not like the Tao.

When the first tank tries to run him over, his bokken will sever it like cordwood.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Aquaman and his little fishes too!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fish aren't going to filet themselves.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof that drugs are what makes life fun.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car was already waxed and the fence was painted, so Mr. Miyagi told him to trim the waves.
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's an old school technique for practicing balance while striking. If you have to wear a life jacket to do it, though, you've already failed.


Username checks out, raises questions...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Trump battling the media! And just about as successful.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice cutback, bro
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nazi Surfs Must Die!
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Water, man's ancient and ultimate foe.  We've been battling water for centuries.  Even though we came out of the water, water is a merciless enemy.  A huge wave of water killed off the mighty dinosaurs after a meteor crashed into the planet.  God sent oceans of water raining down from the heavens and saved only Noah and his small clan.  The water, without remorse, killed off many baby kittens on that dreadful day even though they were innocent of mans wickedness. Water has no feelings and kills without regret.  We've tried bombing it with our nuclear weapons.  We've tried poisoning it with our toxic brews.  We throw rocks at it.  We empty our bowels in it.  We put it through our bodies and yet it still survives. Beware, you can drowned in a small glass of it.  Alex Jones and a host of others tried to kill it with shot guns to no avail. We try to freeze it to death but it just melts.  We try to heat it up but it just turns to steam and back to it's natural state.  It's like Odo but many times more powerful.  It lands on our metals and rusts them away.  The dreadful creatures that thrive in water also make it a deadly adversary. Finally, one man can stop the water alone. He enters the watery domain with only his samurai skills and two scabbards.  He stands strong and brave in the riptide putting an end to the water madness.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nada Surf - Hi-Speed Soul
Youtube rZwdFHOca8s
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Water, man's ancient and ultimate foe.  We've been battling water for centuries.  Even though we came out of the water, water is a merciless enemy.  A huge wave of water killed off the mighty dinosaurs after a meteor crashed into the planet.  God sent oceans of water raining down from the heavens and saved only Noah and his small clan.  The water, without remorse, killed off many baby kittens on that dreadful day even though they were innocent of mans wickedness. Water has no feelings and kills without regret.  We've tried bombing it with our nuclear weapons.  We've tried poisoning it with our toxic brews.  We throw rocks at it.  We empty our bowels in it.  We put it through our bodies and yet it still survives. Beware, you can drowned in a small glass of it.  Alex Jones and a host of others tried to kill it with shot guns to no avail. We try to freeze it to death but it just melts.  We try to heat it up but it just turns to steam and back to it's natural state.  It's like Odo but many times more powerful.  It lands on our metals and rusts them away.  The dreadful creatures that thrive in water also make it a deadly adversary. Finally, one man can stop the water alone. He enters the watery domain with only his samurai skills and two scabbards.  He stands strong and brave in the riptide putting an end to the water madness.


*golf clap*
 
nyneave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rand, preparing for the last battle against the dark one.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Nazi Surfs Must Die!


Jesus that's a bad movie
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't choose the surf life, the surf life chose me
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's an old school technique for practicing balance while striking. If you have to wear a life jacket to do it, though, you've already failed.


Can't tell if serious or kidding.

/well done
//too lazy to google
///now I really want to
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MAGA man defending his country.  Ocean does not care.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mojongo: Zatoichi learns to swim.


Wrong IP.

Suiō-ryū has the advantage in water, you fool!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lolz...that is the funniest thing I've seen in awhile
What is this guy really doing? Become the water grasshopper so flows past you
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
King Cnut.

/No, autocorrect, no!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that thinks this looks enjoyable?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Water, man's ancient and ultimate foe.  We've been battling water for centuries.  Even though we came out of the water, water is a merciless enemy.  A huge wave of water killed off the mighty dinosaurs after a meteor crashed into the planet.  God sent oceans of water raining down from the heavens and saved only Noah and his small clan.  The water, without remorse, killed off many baby kittens on that dreadful day even though they were innocent of mans wickedness. Water has no feelings and kills without regret.  We've tried bombing it with our nuclear weapons.  We've tried poisoning it with our toxic brews.  We throw rocks at it.  We empty our bowels in it.  We put it through our bodies and yet it still survives. Beware, you can drowned in a small glass of it.  Alex Jones and a host of others tried to kill it with shot guns to no avail. We try to freeze it to death but it just melts.  We try to heat it up but it just turns to steam and back to it's natural state.  It's like Odo but many times more powerful.  It lands on our metals and rusts them away.  The dreadful creatures that thrive in water also make it a deadly adversary. Finally, one man can stop the water alone. He enters the watery domain with only his samurai skills and two scabbards.  He stands strong and brave in the riptide putting an end to the water madness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.