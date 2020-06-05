 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Now so the aliens can read it from space   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
Nice.
 
Well now. That is quite the statement.
 
BunkyBrewman: Well now. That is quite the statement.


And yet, it shouldn't have to be a statement at all.
 
Can Trump see it from WH windows?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo: BunkyBrewman: Well now. That is quite the statement.

And yet, it shouldn't have to be a statement at all.


The pen paint is mightier than the sword
 
"OK, we're here at this water planet. Hmmmm..."

"All right everybody, back in your seats, we'll find a different one. Hopefully one with fewer assholes"

*spaceship leaves*
 
Just waiting for some right-wing jackwagons to deface it, or add their own (un-sanctioned) artwork to nearby streets.

Also, seeing as this road leads to the WH, I'm sure can think of some funnier things to write than BLM... not more important, mind you, but funnier. Might I suggest "Mushroom" and then an arrow pointing towards the WH?
 
Cool!
 
Right outside the #babygate. I love it
 
I still doubt that THAT is striping paint. That shiat is expensive and can only be gotten from specific manufacturers. Not to mention the glass beads that would make it reflective at night.

/ not to mention that you need to prepare the surface you are stripping before you stripe it.

// I may have spent a summer on a striping crew in college
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I think they need to line it with the flashing LEDs that they use on stop signs. The outer gas giants can'r read it at the moment.
 
"A section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now ceremonially named Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday. "
 
Too bad Trump can't read. Maybe draw a picture on a different street
 
The5thElement: [Fark user image image 235x207]


By the time you read this I'm dead. But 2022 jumps the shark
 
mjjt: Can Trump see it from WH windows?

[Fark user image image 850x1313]


Not if he's hiding out in the basement, he can't.
 
iheartscotch: I still doubt that THAT is striping paint. That shiat is expensive and can only be gotten from specific manufacturers. Not to mention the glass beads that would make it reflective at night.

/ not to mention that you need to prepare the surface you are stripping before you stripe it.

// I may have spent a summer on a striping crew in college


You don't need striping paint. It doesn't need the beads, those are just so that cars can see the traffic controls at night, crosswalks, lane dividers, etc.

All you need is the kind of paint used in paring lots, it's just a high latex paint that lasts a long time. You just get it from a paint store. It has no legal requirements, since it isn't for traffic purposes.

We repainted a couple of parking lots when I worked construction. It was more expensive paint, but nothing that we had to order form anyone. Clogs the ever-loving fark out of sprayers, though. We had to clean the spray head every 20 minutes or so. :-)
 
My link is screwed, some central park or something but I get the idea.

Good on them for doing it quickly.

/get some burn cream for the orange guy
 
iheartscotch: I still doubt that THAT is striping paint. That shiat is expensive and can only be gotten from specific manufacturers. Not to mention the glass beads that would make it reflective at night.

/ not to mention that you need to prepare the surface you are stripping before you stripe it.

// I may have spent a summer on a striping crew in college


It's made out of the cheese from Big Macs so Trump will think it is poignant.
 
Nice photo.

Now do "RESIGN NOW" on Vermont Ave.
 
joaquin closet: My link is screwed, some central park or something but I get the idea.

Good on them for doing it quickly.

/get some burn cream for the orange guy


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That's the street leading to the White House, and you can read it from a satellite.
 
Snakles run the shiat, kill all snakes.
 
Tuolumne_Dove: "A section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now ceremonially named Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday. "


Parliament - Chocolate City
Youtube ZABMi9RQncs
Gamin' on ya
 
Planet labs is farking awesome.

Pretty good PR move by the DC mayor, too.
 
mjjt: Can Trump see it from WH windows?

[Fark user image 850x1313]


Yes but he can't read it
 
