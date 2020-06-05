 Skip to content
(The Verge) So how does Antifa bus service compare to Greyhound and Megabus?
    Dumbass, Bus, bloodthirsty antifa protestors, rural counties, Bus rapid transit, Terrorism, Mythical buses, specific local region, none of the rumors  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Soros pays for an open bar. It's not bad, benefits could be better though
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, I know Tipton, IN got hit with this yesterday - the antifa bus was coing from Indianapolis, apparently.  Somebody's son-in-law called a library worker to warn her.  The library freaked out, locked the doors and ran drills on what to do when the bloodthirsty antifa mob started breaking their windows.  It ended up being a dozen local kids with oaktag on a street corner.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People of the land...
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I know Tipton, IN got hit with this yesterday - the antifa bus was coing from Indianapolis, apparently.  Somebody's son-in-law called a library worker to warn her.  The library freaked out, locked the doors and ran drills on what to do when the bloodthirsty antifa mob started breaking their windows.  It ended up being a dozen local kids with oaktag on a street corner.


Why the fark would anti fascists attack a library?  That makes zero sense.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess Verita Nurse missed her bus...Her Twitter left too...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I know Tipton, IN got hit with this yesterday - the antifa bus was coing from Indianapolis, apparently.  Somebody's son-in-law called a library worker to warn her.  The library freaked out, locked the doors and ran drills on what to do when the bloodthirsty antifa mob started breaking their windows.  It ended up being a dozen local kids with oaktag on a street corner.

Why the fark would anti fascists attack a library?  That makes zero sense.


Because ANTIFAAAAAAAA!  EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!!!  They loot and burn and destroy EVERYTHING!!!!  My son-in-law said so!!

/the SIL with he MAGA hat and the truck rigged to roll coal
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been feeling sorry for idiots, but this takes me over to the side laughing their asses off.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've added "protestor" to my job board notifications but still haven't gotten any hits.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I know Tipton, IN got hit with this yesterday - the antifa bus was coing from Indianapolis, apparently.  Somebody's son-in-law called a library worker to warn her.  The library freaked out, locked the doors and ran drills on what to do when the bloodthirsty antifa mob started breaking their windows.  It ended up being a dozen local kids with oaktag on a street corner.

You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons!
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For one thing the guy behind the wheel is a lot weirder

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they hear about fortnite...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I tell you it's no Peter Pan!
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
antifa is simply Sturmabteilung v2. beating up political opponents iniin civilized society is apparently never passé.

they should get some nifty jackboots and armbands.

and--of course--the whole irony of all this is completely lost on them
 
shellcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to warn these people that Antifa infiltrators have started wearing camo.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure it's time to reboot the jenkem hysteria.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..... " and leave the rioting To US!!!"
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Why the fark would anti fascists attack a library? That makes zero sense.


Libraries contain books of every subject imaginal.  Many of them contain bad-think.  If you think antifa is in favor of freedom of thought, you haven't been paying attention.

However, it's unlikely antifa is organizing this kind of thing.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This attempt by the right to make Antifa a thing is one of the dumbest, most utterly pointless pieces of political strategy I've ever seen.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: This attempt by the right to make Antifa a thing is one of the dumbest, most utterly pointless pieces of political strategy I've ever seen.


It's still only June.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget that these pants-crapping cowards think liberals are the snowflakes. The same liberals who show up unarmed  in droves every night throughout the country to face off against roided up militarized cops who hate them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love how The Verge included a picture of the mythical antifa bus.

/photoshopped, I can tell by some of the pixels and having seen quite a few photoshops in my time
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Z-clipped: This attempt by the right to make Antifa a thing is one of the dumbest, most utterly pointless pieces of political strategy I've ever seen.


It's real to them dammit.jpeg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shellcat: We need to warn these people that Antifa infiltrators have started wearing camo.


Or that they're impersonating cops.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small town arent their bag.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what Zuck thinks about all of this. Employees surely can't take much more of this horse shiat, can they? Surely they see they're enabling all of this?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: shellcat: We need to warn these people that Antifa infiltrators have started wearing camo.

Or that they're impersonating cops.


it's okay, 2020 has been a helluva year so far for me, I think I will take a cross country road trip next month just for fun.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget about those Chinese Antifa busses that go to the casinos.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every day I get in the queue (too much, Antifa Bus)
To get on the bus that looks like a zoo (too much, Antifa Bus)
Full of freaks with dopey smiles (too much, Antifa Bus)
Orange County's a thousand miles (too much, Antifa Bus)
Thank you, Soros, for getting me here (too much, Antifa Bus)
You'll be a bad actor, have no fear (too much, Antifa Bus)
I'd sure like to cause some fuss (too much, Antifa Bus)
With gas from the tank of Antifa Bus (too much, Antifa Bus)
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So how many times does this have to happen before it is a boy who cried antifa thing?

It is more like the ghost army of WWII we had. They had rubber tanks, fake radio transmissions and tank recordings. They would get set up, do their thing then leave before the German patrol got there.

It really killed a lot of German resources because they knew what was going on but had to check each one in case it wasn't a diversion.

So will this eventually stop being a thing or are they going to be looking in closets and under beds for years? I think now that it has started they will be doing that looking for years.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MBooda: Every day I get in the queue (too much, Antifa Bus)
To get on the bus that looks like a zoo (too much, Antifa Bus)
Full of freaks with dopey smiles (too much, Antifa Bus)
Orange County's a thousand miles (too much, Antifa Bus)
Thank you, Soros, for getting me here (too much, Antifa Bus)
You'll be a bad actor, have no fear (too much, Antifa Bus)
I'd sure like to cause some fuss (too much, Antifa Bus)
With gas from the tank of Antifa Bus (too much, Antifa Bus)


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Z-clipped: This attempt by the right to make Antifa a thing is one of the dumbest, most utterly pointless pieces of political strategy I've ever seen.

It's real to them dammit.jpeg


It's basically a gamble - will we believe in Mr. Snuffleupagus?
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look, to do this correctly, you have to get the white nationalists to believe the proud boys are antifa. And then get the proud boys to believe that the white nationalists are really antifa.

It solves two problems at once.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Never forget that these pants-crapping cowards think liberals are the snowflakes. The same liberals who show up unarmed  in droves every night throughout the country to face off against roided up militarized cops who hate them.


It's the same projection as always. Like doofus up thread who thinks a loose ideology comprised a variety of anti-fascism is the same as being a Nazi.

Which by the way political violence is not the same thing as fascism. By that idiotic definition every war ever fought was fascists fighting other fascists.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

arcgear: antifa is simply Sturmabteilung v2. beating up political opponents iniin civilized society is apparently never passé.

they should get some nifty jackboots and armbands.

and--of course--the whole irony of all this is completely lost on them


If only they, like, existed.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

saturn badger: So how many times does this have to happen before it is a boy who cried antifa thing?


It's the Lisa's Rock Problem. "Good people like us" get upset about an imaginary enemy. The imaginary enemy never arrives. Therefore, our goodness kept the imaginary enemy away!
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How is it that people who live in a town so small that "Dog bites local man" is the top story for miles, and they're this pants petting scared of literally everything.

God, these people would never survive in a city. They'd wet themselves and cry trying to get a subway home.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember this - If you are against anti-fascism the you are pro-fascism, ie, you are a Nazi and I hope you get everything you deserve.
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just send a few Green Tortoise Buses to their towns. The hippy stench will be so effective at clearing out the city, it will be deemed a war crime
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are we all just being trolled?
 
arcgear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: arcgear: antifa is simply Sturmabteilung v2. beating up political opponents iniin civilized society is apparently never passé.

they should get some nifty jackboots and armbands.

and--of course--the whole irony of all this is completely lost on them

If only they, like, existed.


pretty sure jackboots exist.  might have to check on the armbands, though
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I know Tipton, IN got hit with this yesterday - the antifa bus was coing from Indianapolis, apparently.  Somebody's son-in-law called a library worker to warn her.  The library freaked out, locked the doors and ran drills on what to do when the bloodthirsty antifa mob started breaking their windows.  It ended up being a dozen local kids with oaktag on a street corner.

Why the fark would anti fascists attack a library?  That makes zero sense.


Because it's an easy target, there will be no right-wingers there, then you can use it as a base of operations in pure safety because they'll never set foot inside.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

arcgear: PartTimeBuddha: arcgear: antifa is simply Sturmabteilung v2. beating up political opponents iniin civilized society is apparently never passé.

they should get some nifty jackboots and armbands.

and--of course--the whole irony of all this is completely lost on them

If only they, like, existed.

pretty sure jackboots exist.  might have to check on the armbands, though


Yeah, they carry badges.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: saturn badger: So how many times does this have to happen before it is a boy who cried antifa thing?

It's the Lisa's Rock Problem. "Good people like us" get upset about an imaginary enemy. The imaginary enemy never arrives. Therefore, our goodness kept the imaginary enemy away!


Wonder if I could sell them a rock that repels tigers....
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fusillade762:

Why the fark would anti fascists attack a library?  That makes zero sense.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​book-burning_incidents#Religious,_Anti​-Communist_and_Genealogy_books_(in_the​_Cultural_Revolution)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: PartTimeBuddha: saturn badger: So how many times does this have to happen before it is a boy who cried antifa thing?

It's the Lisa's Rock Problem. "Good people like us" get upset about an imaginary enemy. The imaginary enemy never arrives. Therefore, our goodness kept the imaginary enemy away!

Wonder if I could sell them a rock that repels tigers....


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: arcgear: PartTimeBuddha: arcgear: antifa is simply Sturmabteilung v2. beating up political opponents iniin civilized society is apparently never passé.

they should get some nifty jackboots and armbands.

and--of course--the whole irony of all this is completely lost on them

If only they, like, existed.

pretty sure jackboots exist.  might have to check on the armbands, though

Yeah, they carry badges.


stop resisting

my eloquent comments
 
maxheck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: This attempt by the right to make Antifa a thing is one of the dumbest, most utterly pointless pieces of political strategy I've ever seen.


It's been amusing watching the reaction from Freepers to the news that some self-described "boogaloo movement" idiots were busted with a cache of weapons planning to incite violence at a a protest.

"but... but... boogaloo isn't an organization!"

Same people then go on rants about the sinister Antifa milita and their plans.
 
arcgear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
this thread just went straight to hell

tiger repellent rocks, antifa bus songs, and stupid comments about soros

our work here is complete, my friends
 
