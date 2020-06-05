 Skip to content
(ABC 4 Charleston)   Female student decides to wear pants instead of dress to graduation at South Carolina high school. Let's see what happens next   (abcnews4.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to a red state.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides of this battle should realize that high school graduation doesn't mean shiat and both of your little statements are meaningless.
 
zbtop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why the fark does anyone care what kinda of leg coverings people wear at such events?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
brianorndorf.typepad.comView Full Size

40 years ago we knew how to protest
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chuckles Britishly
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't it illegal under federal sex discrimination laws to have sex-based dress codes, at least at public schools?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Lamar High School dress code for graduation has been in place for more than 20 years.

I guess they didn't cover the fallacy of appealing to tradition this semester.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Isn't it illegal under federal sex discrimination laws to have sex-based dress codes, at least at public schools?


No?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do what a guy in my class did when he was supposedly banned from walking at graduation: He slipped into the lineup and when the principal realized he was walking toward him, he abruptly grabbed the microphone out of his hands and announced his own name to the crowd. At that point, it's too late to do anything. What are they going to do? Announce to the crowd to "strike that comment from the record" like a judge attempting to tell a jury to forget what question was just asked (and not answered) by a defense attorney?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Lamar High School dress code for graduation has been in place for more than 20 years.

I guess they didn't cover the fallacy of appealing to tradition this semester.


I think you'd have to go back an additional 30 years to find a time when women wearing pants was controversial.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So we're doing graduations now?  I thought all that was cancelled and the TV special was it?  Sure glad we got that whole pandemic thing behind us now, I guess.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.
 
weilawei [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They just had to prove that they were as sexist as they are racist. Can't be outdone by the cops.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Isn't it illegal under federal sex discrimination laws to have sex-based dress codes, at least at public schools?


Hey now, the student in question is black. South Carolina is perfectly fine with being racist so don't lump them in with all of other sexist states.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.


Translation: I thought we were over this bullshiat.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Miss the event. Sue. Get yourself some tuition money.
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.


Just shows that no matter how stupid the rules, there's some jackass enforcing them and other jackasses blaming people for not following stupid rules.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Dork Gently: Isn't it illegal under federal sex discrimination laws to have sex-based dress codes, at least at public schools?

No?


The ACLU says: "Dress codes can't be explicitly discriminatory. That means that while dress codes may specify types of attire that are acceptable, these requirements should not differ based on students' sex or their race", citing Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause.

Wikipedia says courts have upheld sex- or gender-based dress codes, although it only cites one (slightly dated) article in support of that.  I think the ACLU is right under current law.
 
minorshan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: The Lamar High School dress code for graduation has been in place for more than 20 years.

I guess they didn't cover the fallacy of appealing to tradition this semester.

I think you'd have to go back an additional 30 years to find a time when women wearing pants was controversial.


More like over 100 years ago.
1910s:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Citation: A Salute to Women's Pants
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
fark South Carolina.
fark Christians.
fark Republicans.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had a few students in our HS graduation, both male in female (including yours truly), didn't even wear pants under our cap and gowns.  I wore a nice shirt and tie with my tight-whities and my gf at the time wore sensible cotton panties with a floral blouse.

The early 90's were a strange time.
 
minorshan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

minorshan: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: The Lamar High School dress code for graduation has been in place for more than 20 years.

I guess they didn't cover the fallacy of appealing to tradition this semester.

I think you'd have to go back an additional 30 years to find a time when women wearing pants was controversial.

More like over 100 years ago.
1910s:
[Fark user image image 425x609]
Citation: A Salute to Women's Pants


And 1920s:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

minorshan: Fireproof: Rapmaster2000: The Lamar High School dress code for graduation has been in place for more than 20 years.

I guess they didn't cover the fallacy of appealing to tradition this semester.

I think you'd have to go back an additional 30 years to find a time when women wearing pants was controversial.

More like over 100 years ago.
1910s:
[Fark user image image 425x609]
Citation: A Salute to Women's Pants


🎶 I'm bringing culottes baaaack 🎶

🎶 Those other women don't know how to aaaact 🎶
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When graduation ceremonies are held for our local high schools, it's in June and hot as hell.

Under those gowns, we have students wearing underwear, swimsuits, and...nothing.

"Pants" would have been Haute Couture.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Jeebus Saves: For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.

Just shows that no matter how stupid the rules, there's some jackass enforcing them and other jackasses blaming people for not following stupid rules.


And jackasses that knew the rules and biatch when they get caught trying to break them.  It would be different if she said something along the lines of the rules are bullshiat and I said fark it, but no.  She went with "I had no idea someone would try to enforce the rules because I'm special."
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: When graduation ceremonies are held for our local high schools, it's in June and hot as hell.

Under those gowns, we have students wearing underwear, swimsuits, and...nothing.

"Pants" would have been Haute Couture.


Most high schools around here do it inside.  If it's too big to do it in their home gym, they'll go to a college arena.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FFS, are we still dealing with such petty BS?

What if he/she wore white socks instead of black?  It's a celebration! Not a formal dance or funeral service.
 
puffy999
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wore a Timmy and the Lords of the Underworld shirt, openly, at my graduation. A nd I gave a speech.

NOBODY gave a shiat.
 
purpurosea
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ElPrimitivo: Jeebus Saves: For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.

Just shows that no matter how stupid the rules, there's some jackass enforcing them and other jackasses blaming people for not following stupid rules.

And jackasses that knew the rules and biatch when they get caught trying to break them.  It would be different if she said something along the lines of the rules are bullshiat and I said fark it, but no.  She went with "I had no idea someone would try to enforce the rules because I'm special."


If I were this girl I would also be surprised, because I would not expect a school to prevent me from walking over an archaic rule about women wearing pants.

Mugato: Both sides of this battle should realize that high school graduation doesn't mean shiat and both of your little statements are meaningless.


Is a girl wearing pants a statement again? What farking year is this?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every conservative wants to bring  Lakewood to them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the past, when a student raised concern with the administration about the dress code prior to graduation day, the issue was addressed."

Subtle, but I see what they did there
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What would they do if the captain of the football team/prom king/class president walked up with his robe open, wearing a kilt?  They'd let him walk because a kilt is "cultural heritage".  Namely, WHITE cultural heritage.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clark went on to say people should not be judged by their looks or what they wear, but by who they are and their personality

Welcome to the real world!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: Both sides of this battle should realize that high school graduation doesn't mean shiat and both of your little statements are meaningless.


That's what you got out of this article, a stupid non-sequitur? Yes high school doesn't mean shiat, but being told that you have to wear x clothing because of your gender is BS. This is a bigger deal than your little mind can comprehend.
 
beer bacon potato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only cultural difference between the Red States and Saudi Arabia is that the Saudis worship god in Arabic.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i am angry at them because i broke the rule i knew about....  ?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Graduation ceremonies are the biggest waste of time on earth.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Both sides of this battle should realize that high school graduation doesn't mean shiat and both of your little statements are meaningless.


I'm just quoting you so you can read you and realize how stupid you sound.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't SC one of those places where HOAs are a thing? She needs to lose that "nobody is going to enfore that ridiculous rule" attitude quick. There are too many people who have nothing better to do than make and enforce ridiculous rules.

And that is a ridiculous rule.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Graduation ceremonies are the biggest waste of time on earth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lawyer hired on a contingency basis, seeking big money for civil rights infraction in ...3, ...2, ...1, ...
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Do what a guy in my class did when he was supposedly banned from walking at graduation: He slipped into the lineup and when the principal realized he was walking toward him, he abruptly grabbed the microphone out of his hands and announced his own name to the crowd. At that point, it's too late to do anything. What are they going to do? Announce to the crowd to "strike that comment from the record" like a judge attempting to tell a jury to forget what question was just asked (and not answered) by a defense attorney?


A campus cop hated me for stupid reasons. He was standing at the side of the podium at my college graduation. I flipped him off in front of several hundred people. He didn't see it, but everyone else did. Glad it was before social media.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welcome to South Carolina. To allow for time zone differences please set your watches back 200 years
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: For Dynasia, she wasn't expecting the school to stop her.

Translation:  I'm special.  I didn't think the rules applied to me.


She probably thought grown ass adults wouldn't bother enforcing pointless idiotic rules.  She learned the lesson that yes, there are people like Jeebus Saves in the world, who will throw all intelligence to the wind in favor of Kafkaesque authoritarianism.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Isn't it illegal under federal sex discrimination laws to have sex-based dress codes, at least at public schools?


Women are allowed to wear capris at my job but men can't. Course we're all working from home and have been for over 2 months. I assume everyone is in their boxer shorts. I am.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zbtop: Why the fark does anyone care what kinda of leg coverings people wear at such events?


Uppity *shudder* Negroes. If you let them get away with this they'll be seducing our Precious White Women and standing in a White Man's shadow and demanding equal rights.
 
