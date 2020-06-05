 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Protip:If you show up at the ER with "a missing hand. Several fingers on the other hand also gone, and shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat"; neither the ER docs, nor the FBI are going to buy your story of a freak gardening accident   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Improvised explosive device, Shopping mall, Explosive material, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cole Carini of Richlands, Bomb, Acetone peroxide, mass shooter Elliott Rodger  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 5:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's missing one hand entirely and multiple fingers from the other? Well depending on which fingers those were, if he thought he was an incel BEFORE....
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girls don't like me. I think I'll become a mass murderer. How in the hell do they make that jump?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He blew up his only tools for voluntary sex and is going somewhere to likely provide involuntary sex to other men.

Life really is not working out well for him at all.

But at least he hasn't reproduced.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have called Dr. Nick.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Million to one shot Doc!
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: Reached by phone, Carini's mother, Karen, was at first surprised her son's case was "getting national attention," then said she hoped he would recover.

LOL.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A local sheriff's deputy arrived to interview Carini, who claimed his gruesome injuries were the result of a gardening accident.

But something didn't add up. Police, who knew Carini, 23, had previously been convicted on explosives charges, got a search warrant for his home and called in the FBI.

Only a complete moron would think you're getting away with that lie, but he's incel so I repeat myself.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reached by phone, Carini's mother, Karen, was at first surprised her son's case was "getting national attention," then said she hoped he would recover. Of his writings about bombing a mall, she said, "There's not even a mall where we live."

If only someone could figure out why he's such a sociopathic piece of sh*t.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So far the incels are infinitely more dangerous than 'antifa'.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He can still give himself a nubjob.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Grenading, gardening.  Guy could just have dyslexia.
 
Fisty McLargebutt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Biscuit Tin: Girls don't like me. I think I'll become a mass murderer. How in the hell do they make that jump?


Reddit.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I fell off my bike"
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Darwin's aim is just a little bit off today.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If he lived in Australia the gardening accident excuse would have been perfectly cromulent.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well he might have had a gopher problem in his garden, so I say it sounds legit.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.