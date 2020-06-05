 Skip to content
(CNN)   Finally an article that explains what the hell is wrong with America   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Bleach, Hygiene, high-risk cleaning practices, Disinfectant, health problems, biggest problem area, Cleanliness, spread of Covid-19  
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's full of dumb people and lead by a group of closet nazis and thier psychotic leader.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt_sensible: it's full of dumb people and lead by a group of closet nazis and thier psychotic leader.


Username does not check out.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: capt_sensible: it's full of dumb people and lead by a group of closet nazis and thier psychotic leader.

Username does not check out.


oh, was that supposed to be a witty little burn? Obviously you're one who gargled with bleach.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People have put bleach their food. Others have gargled or inhaled it. And some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfectant products."

You're not hardcore unless you inject it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I just can't fathom why.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyrmion: "People have put bleach their food. Others have gargled or inhaled it. And some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfectant products."

You're not hardcore unless you inject it.


Hard core is freebasing it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think humans "evolve"? Ha!

We have to work hard not to backslide.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails


That's just the symptom. What's wrong with America is we allow right-wing oligarchs to broadcast full-on propaganda 24/7, and ~40% of the population is brainwashed enough to eat up anything they say. It's not complete control of the political system, but it's frighteningly close to it.
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Venn diagram of these people and people who voted for the orange anus is probably just one perfect circle.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was built on an ancient Indian burial ground and is haunted.

I mean, it would explain some things...
 
chieromancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't fix stupid.
This is why there are Darwin Awards.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails


trump is a symptom.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've said it before, I'll say it again: If I was a hostile foreign power looking to destroy the USA, I'd make sure a person like DJT was elected President.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chieromancer: You can't fix stupid.
This is why there are Darwin Awards.


If stupid drinks bleach, it should fix itself given enough time.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with America is not enough people are drinking bleach
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing is you know the ones gargling bleach were not conservatives.  They don't believe COVID is much more dangerous than the flu.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 500x485]
I've said it before, I'll say it again: If I was a hostile foreign power looking to destroy the USA, I'd make sure a person like DJT was elected President.


Khrushchev got it right by the year 2003.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Click bait headlines are destroying America?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails

That's just the symptom. What's wrong with America is we allow right-wing oligarchs to broadcast full-on propaganda 24/7, and ~40% of the population is brainwashed enough to eat up anything they say. It's not complete control of the political system, but it's frighteningly close to it.


Here's an idea for a fun game. Find a group of unsuspecting boomers and use a phone to play the Fox News Alert bell sound. Count how many of them perk up and start looking around in anger for the nearest Democrat, minority, or millennial who is destroying America. Pavlov would be proud.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades of misinformation and propaganda, coupled with systemic bad-faith attacks on public school funding?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails

That's just the symptom. What's wrong with America is we allow right-wing oligarchs to broadcast full-on propaganda 24/7, and ~40% of the population is brainwashed enough to eat up anything they say. It's not complete control of the political system, but it's frighteningly close to it.


It comes down to religion. People are indoctrinated into religion and are brought up learning to worship and not question those in positions of power

Religion is the greatest threat to Democracy, and a threat to the advancement of humanity in general

This combined with the Electoral College, which thanks to that majority of Americans migrating to live in just 9 States mean the current situation of Presidential Candidates losing the popular vote and winning the election is the new norm, and it is projected that in a few decades, the willfully ignorant, bible banging fly over states will control 70% of the Electoral College due to demographic changes

So there is quite literally no way to fix this, because the morons now control the Electorate, the morons worship power and those with power unquestioningly, and they are going to keep gaining power

By 2100 AD America will become Angry White Jesusland. There is no stoping this without a Civil War. No, I am not advocating Civil War or promoting violence, I am just stating the grim reality that we are in a feedback loop with no way to get out of it via the voting booth, thanks to the Electoral College being engrained in the Constitution
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: snowjack: OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails

That's just the symptom. What's wrong with America is we allow right-wing oligarchs to broadcast full-on propaganda 24/7, and ~40% of the population is brainwashed enough to eat up anything they say. It's not complete control of the political system, but it's frighteningly close to it.

It comes down to religion. People are indoctrinated into religion and are brought up learning to worship and not question those in positions of power

Religion is the greatest threat to Democracy, and a threat to the advancement of humanity in general

This combined with the Electoral College, which thanks to that majority of Americans migrating to live in just 9 States mean the current situation of Presidential Candidates losing the popular vote and winning the election is the new norm, and it is projected that in a few decades, the willfully ignorant, bible banging fly over states will control 70% of the Electoral College due to demographic changes

So there is quite literally no way to fix this, because the morons now control the Electorate, the morons worship power and those with power unquestioningly, and they are going to keep gaining power

By 2100 AD America will become Angry White Jesusland. There is no stoping this without a Civil War. No, I am not advocating Civil War or promoting violence, I am just stating the grim reality that we are in a feedback loop with no way to get out of it via the voting booth, thanks to the Electoral College being engrained in the Constitution


Tribalism is the problem.

When you have a continent like the Americas wide open, generally the only folks willing to come here were essentially slavers, murderers and general psychopaths, as well as religious loonies, folks desperate for a new life, and the slaves they bring along with them.

Now how could a country founded on that be so farking insane?  Totally just religion.  I think this zoonotic virus exposes how lucky white people got after Christopher Columbus.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: Random Anonymous Blackmail: capt_sensible: it's full of dumb people and lead by a group of closet nazis and thier psychotic leader.

Username does not check out.

oh, was that supposed to be a witty little burn? Obviously you're one who gargled with bleach.


What does you putting everyone in America in the same category say about you?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A third of America is below-average intelligence.
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like we need to stop telling that third of Americans that gargling, drinking, and injecting bleach is bad.

Or maybe we need to keep saying that it's bad, but be sure to phrase it as "Liberal, evolutionist doctors in LA and NYC, as well as George Soros, Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, and the mainstream media, want to remind you not to gargle or drink bleach, and definitely don't inject it. They claim that injecting bleach is the worst thing you can do to prevent COVID-19."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
for those that say "Trump said to drink bleach" did not listen to what  he said.
they just repeat what the dumb "reporters" told them.
 
Usernate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 500x485]
I've said it before, I'll say it again: If I was a hostile foreign power looking to destroy the USA, I'd make sure a person like DJT was elected President.


It would be nice to think America is blameless, but the reality is that closeted groups of white supremacists have conspired to push their members into police departments, the military, and politics for decades. Also our education system is too weak to produce strong critical thinkers, so a vast swath of the population is unable to defend against propaganda. Russia wants to be our greatest enemy but unfortunately it is ourselves.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snowjack: OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails

That's just the symptom. What's wrong with America is we allow right-wing oligarchs to broadcast full-on propaganda 24/7, and ~40% of the population is brainwashed enough to eat up anything they say. It's not complete control of the political system, but it's frighteningly close to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1. Americans

/43.91% joking
 
vamtngal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is anyone actually surprised? Their crotchfruit eat Tide pods ffs.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: for those that say "Trump said to drink bleach" did not listen to what  he said.
they just repeat what the dumb "reporters" told them.


Your sarcasm detector needs calibrated.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Funny thing is you know the ones gargling bleach were not conservatives.  They don't believe COVID is much more dangerous than the flu.


So, how did it taste?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just don't keep chlorinated cleaners under a sink with stainless steel hoses.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Random Anonymous Blackmail: capt_sensible: it's full of dumb people and lead by a group of closet nazis and thier psychotic leader.

Username does not check out.

oh, was that supposed to be a witty little burn? Obviously you're one who gargled with bleach.


Oh you really got me there... Evolve you simpleton.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think the Tag pretty much sums it up.
 
groupthink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the past, we have disqualified people from the the right to vote based on race and gender. Why not stupidity?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Risque cleaning behavior?
*sheepishly raises hand*
Guilty.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm a radical commie pinko lib socialist antifa and I would sure hate it if people drank bleach. That would sure pwn me and put me in my place! Please, for the love of Marx and Lenin and Castro, no, don't do it!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldRod: If the answer is anything other than "Trump is president", they article fails


Nah, Trump doesn't explain idiocy. We are a nation of largley uneducated people who take great pride in that, thinking what they've learned on the job trumps any book learning anywhere.
 
