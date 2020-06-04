 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Man who aimed bow and arrow at Salt Lake City protesters charged with three felonies, still strong contender for "Worst Legolas cosplay 2020" award   (sltrib.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!  Watch the video of his interview linked in TFA (I'll put the link below to save you all a few clicks).  He confesses to so much shiat that he wasn't asked about and some of it doesn't even involve this incident.  This guy's lawyer probably took a swan dive of the tallest building he/she could find after hearing this shiat.  The dude is a hot mess.

https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-n​e​ws/exclusive-interview-bow-and-arrow-m​an-from-slc-protests
(A bit of NSFW language, if anybody is still working, but nothing too bad...mostly just 'shiat' a few times.)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that the only reason that he didn't have a gun is the list of crimes as long as your arm?
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dude is just bat shiat crazy.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show some respect. When Esper is canned this will be your new Secretary of Defense.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moral of the story is to always dress appropriately.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Spandex yoga pants. It works 100% of the time.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Poor dude is just bat shiat crazy.


Like millions of people in this country.
Just calling people "crazy" isn't an excuse.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are dozens of games you might as well call "elf simulator" but this guy decided to shoot at real human beings in public. Right wingers: the people with no morals.
 
Tannhauser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Ha!  Watch the video of his interview linked in TFA (I'll put the link below to save you all a few clicks).  He confesses to so much shiat that he wasn't asked about and some of it doesn't even involve this incident.  This guy's lawyer probably took a swan dive of the tallest building he/she could find after hearing this shiat.  The dude is a hot mess.

https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-ne​ws/exclusive-interview-bow-and-arrow-m​an-from-slc-protests
(A bit of NSFW language, if anybody is still working, but nothing too bad...mostly just 'shiat' a few times.)


Wow. What a dumb ass. Dudes got more issues than National Geographic.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think I found the problem...

McCormick, whose Facebook page says he is originally from Barstow, Calif.,
 
alizeran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like Log-o-less, amirite?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude looks like Ron Perlman.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I think I found the problem...

McCormick, whose Facebook page says he is originally from Barstow, Calif.,


Wouldn't a Louisville Slugger have been more appropriate?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA

Now the 57-year-old Taylorsville man, who has spent nearly two decades of his life behind bars in California and once was convicted of battery against a public safety officer, faces three felony counts for, widely shared video has shown, aiming his weapon at protesters.


Well, rehabilitation worked, I guess.

/for a certain value of 'rehabilitation'.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: FTFA

Now the 57-year-old Taylorsville man, who has spent nearly two decades of his life behind bars in California and once was convicted of battery against a public safety officer, faces three felony counts for, widely shared video has shown, aiming his weapon at protesters.


Well, rehabilitation worked, I guess.

/for a certain value of 'rehabilitation'.


Well, he rehabilitated himself this much. Should have seen him before the 18.5 years in prison.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: FTFA

Now the 57-year-old Taylorsville man, who has spent nearly two decades of his life behind bars in California and once was convicted of battery against a public safety officer, faces three felony counts for, widely shared video has shown, aiming his weapon at protesters.


Well, rehabilitation worked, I guess.

/for a certain value of 'rehabilitation'.


Well hey he said he was going there to stand up for the cops so I guess that is a sort of progress.
 
nursetim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Dude looks like Ron Perlman.


Paul Teutul Sr.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You never go full Legolas.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Ha!  Watch the video of his interview linked in TFA (I'll put the link below to save you all a few clicks).  He confesses to so much shiat that he wasn't asked about and some of it doesn't even involve this incident.  This guy's lawyer probably took a swan dive of the tallest building he/she could find after hearing this shiat.  The dude is a hot mess.

https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-ne​ws/exclusive-interview-bow-and-arrow-m​an-from-slc-protests
(A bit of NSFW language, if anybody is still working, but nothing too bad...mostly just 'shiat' a few times.)


Lawyer? You lnoow damn well this is the type of dude that will try to represent himself.
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fatness Everdeen continues to be the best nickname I've seen for this loser.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Three Strikes law no longer applies?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: [Fark user image image 550x350]


I wondered what became of Paul Sr.

/looking kinda orange
//and "chopped"
///slashies!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nursetim: Harry Wagstaff: Dude looks like Ron Perlman.

Paul Teutul Sr.


D'oh!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know if it's still available, but his Facebook page was a lot of fun earlier this week.
 
philodough
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Ha!  Watch the video of his interview linked in TFA (I'll put the link below to save you all a few clicks).  He confesses to so much shiat that he wasn't asked about and some of it doesn't even involve this incident.  This guy's lawyer probably took a swan dive of the tallest building he/she could find after hearing this shiat.  The dude is a hot mess.

https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-ne​ws/exclusive-interview-bow-and-arrow-m​an-from-slc-protests
(A bit of NSFW language, if anybody is still working, but nothing too bad...mostly just 'shiat' a few times.)


Wow, hot mess is right.

Also, he sounds pretty intoxicated, or maybe he was put on pain meds after the beat down.
 
