(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern it's another Fark Friday Watch Party. This week we have Chuck E Cheese University, Spaceport Arcade, and How To Succeed With Brunettes brought to you by the US Navy in 1967 - and more   (twitch.tv) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How To Succeed With Brunettes

I fully expect to "succeed" with the pretty girl at the corner store by next Friday after watching this meeting of the minds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No sailors ever had a problem with blondes or red heads.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What if the cute clerk at the local mini-mart is a natural brunette but dyes her hair blue.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
drivin that bus.....high on spokane......casey jones you better.....cut those trees..........
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually, that one was my suggestion.  Although silly, the film is a reasonable guide to etiquette.  I assume the Navy made it because they were tired of getting flak about sailors being assholes or some such.  Perhaps their recruits came from such diverse backgrounds that a lot of them were seriously clueless about how to behave around another human being, much less a woman.
 
