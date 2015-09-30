 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   "Where are all the good cops?" Well Timmy, you should read about Adrian Schoolcraft, a good cop who reported corruption in the NYPD and was rewarded with harassment and abuse from the brass and coworkers before being illegally institutionalized   (nytimes.com) divider line
21
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See also: Frank Serpico
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: See also: Frank Serpico


Indeed... Glad I refreshed before posting...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
good cops work LEO jobs in the non-shiathole countries.
 
creckert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: nmrsnr: See also: Frank Serpico

Indeed... Glad I refreshed before posting...


*shakes one tiny fist and a Trump sized one for you too
 
flart blooger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
never go full serpico
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
will receive $600,000 as part of a settlement reached with the city

That's waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too low.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey pig
Yeah you
Hey pig piggy pig pig pig
All of my fears came true
Black and blue and broken bones you left me here I'm all alone
My little piggy needed something new
 
xalres
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This American Life did an episode that featured this story. They play excerpts from the tapes he made when his fellow officers showed up to intimidate him. It was chilling.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/414/​r​ight-to-remain-silent
 
pounddawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: See also: Frank Serpico


Shakes tiny fist.

/yes Serpico.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guess who's getting a kick:

localtvwqad.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The problem is that the atmosphere does not yet exist, in which an honest police officer can act ... without fear of ridicule or reprisal from fellow officers. Police corruption cannot exist unless it is at least tolerated ... at higher levels in the department."

-- Frank Serpico, 1971

Nineteen seventy-f*cking-one, and ain't nothing different today except the camera phones.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, there has always been something really, really wrong with policing in this country.

President Sniveling Asshole didn't invent what's wrong with policing, he's just made it OK to be proud of it, per his worshipers.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thats a better origin story for the Joker that what we just got in last year's movie.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: See also: Frank Serpico


Well done!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_S​e​rpico
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yet a majority of white Americans (71%) fully and unequivocally support the police. Therefore white Americans support police corruption, civil rights violations and all the third world baggage that come with it.
/ but the police keep the plebs and undesirables outta the white neighborhood, amIright?
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If cops can't trust other cops, how can the public be expected to trust cops? An honest cop tries to stand up for truth, justice, and honor, and his "buddies" in blue try to fark him over. Whether it Serpico in the 70's or Schoolcraft in the 2010's. Same shiat, different day.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if "Serpico" could be made as a movie today. I can absolutely see every studio passing on it, saying they don't want to upset people with its "anti-cop" message.

And to remind people who haven't seen it what happened, his fellow officers let Frank Serpico get shot in the face and then refused to call for help, obviously hoping he'd die before an ambulance arrived. A resident in the building called the ambulance.

The behavior of various police forces in this country is not a surprise to me.

And to remind further, I'm a middle aged white woman. I probably have less to fear from cops than most people in this country. Unless one of them decides to murder or assault me, then I'm just as worthless as anybody else.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Yet a majority of white Americans (71%) fully and unequivocally support the police. Therefore white Americans support police corruption, civil rights violations and all the third world baggage that come with it.
/ but the police keep the plebs and undesirables outta the white neighborhood, amIright?
/ but the police keep the plebs and undesirables outta the white neighborhood, amIright?


The affluent will turn a blind eye to anything -- anything -- that protects property values and stock prices. Brown people they don't know getting killed? That's way, way down the priority list. There's equity to build, dude.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oh look

https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto​r​y/2014/10/the-police-are-still-out-of-​control-112160
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I wonder if "Serpico" could be made as a movie today. I can absolutely see every studio passing on it, saying they don't want to upset people with its "anti-cop" message.

And to remind people who haven't seen it what happened, his fellow officers let Frank Serpico get shot in the face and then refused to call for help, obviously hoping he'd die before an ambulance arrived. A resident in the building called the ambulance.

The behavior of various police forces in this country is not a surprise to me.

And to remind further, I'm a middle aged white woman. I probably have less to fear from cops than most people in this country. Unless one of them decides to murder or assault me, then I'm just as worthless as anybody else.


There are independent movies.  People are working on a Larry Davis movie, That story makes Serpico look like Andy Griffith.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay, Mr. Mayor!  Feast your ears on that Spin Doctors mix!
 
