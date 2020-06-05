 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Call the Red Green towing company for our low, low prices. You won't be disappointed   (thedrive.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Trailer, Truck, Tow hitch, Sheriff Highway Patrol, Alberta Sheriff's official Facebook page, impounded vehicle, Vehicle, Canada  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's Rube Goldberg's Towing and Salvage, subby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Dodge might be OK for the average single family home, but rely on a Ford Ranger when it is time to move your 20 room mansion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's just delivering for his customers, The Trailer Park Boys.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not enough duct tape to be Red Green
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the women don't find you handsome, at least you can tow their car for them...

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Not enough duct tape to be Red Green


Four posts in before a duct tape comment?

Damn fark is slipping
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: If the women don't find you handsome, at least you can tow their car for them...

[static.tvtropes.org image 345x381]


Remember, we are all in this thing together. I am rooting for you.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Not enough duct tape to be Red Green


Yeah, I was expecting one of the tires to be strapped on with duct tape or maybe the whole trailer to be duct taped to the truck...
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Calgary, the one place on Earth that's more Texas than Texas.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen worse, even on commercial sires... especially on commercial sites actually.

"It'll hold!  We only have to move it 20 feet!" /jibber
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I see people towing RVs with clearly underrated vehicles way too often. It makes me cringe.
And yes, that rig needs more duct tape.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Seen worse, even on commercial sires... especially on commercial sites actually.

"It'll hold!  We only have to move it 20 feet!" /jibber


Just have to stop it within the 50 feet to that wall.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: SurfaceTension: If the women don't find you handsome, at least you can tow their car for them...

[static.tvtropes.org image 345x381]

Remember, we are all in this thing together. I am rooting for you.


Keep your stick on the ice.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actually, one fun one...  transporting a cargo across Lake of the Woods, not exactly a calm day.

Float boat was 6 feet wide, max load of ~1700lbs.

Cargo was 16 feet wide, 3000lbs, and tied down to the top of the hull, plus my 200lb arse.

What should have been a five minute trip took the best part of 3/4 of an hour, and you'd better believe I had the life jacket on, kill switch on my wrist, and hugged the shore as much as I could.

(Getting that farker bellied up to the dock to unload afterwards was a story unto itself...)
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have to admit to using some similar "Hillbilly Ingenuity" in my time... but this is the Ozarks so it's expected. I already knew from watching the "Trailer Park Boys" that kindred spirits existed in Canada, but the guys in TFA are over-achievers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Excessive government interference! We should allow the free market to regulate itself!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, for what it's worth, I don't know where thios happened. BUT if was out in the boondocks, it seems like the police could have given the guy a warning about it being totally unsafe but then, perhaps, just told him to drive slowly to his destination (provided it wasn't too far away) and give hime a little escort behind him to protect any other traffic.

It kind of reminds me of a time I screwed up decades ago while home on-leave from the Army:  I did some drinking at a bar and came home late. I was buzzed, to be sure, but not blotto. I got pulled over a few blocks from my folks house, after midnight, but in a quiet area. The cop knew I was buzzed...I even told him, honestly, what I was up to when asked. He knew I lived nearby and opted to tell me to drive slowly and he'd follow me home, which he did. I have no doubt that being in the Army at the time helped the situation though I dind't push it at all.

Did I learn a lesson? Hell, yes! I also learned that cops have a lot of leeway in what they can do.

But this was in the 80's. It seems things aren't the same anymore. Which is sad.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Not enough duct tape to be Red Green


He would have saved $20 on that ticket if he had used duct tape.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fantastic show, even my 5 yr old loves it.

Funny in a show, not so much on the road with you.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Adapt & Overcome.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Not enough duct tape to be Red Green

Four posts in before a duct tape comment?

Damn fark is slipping


Sorry, I just got here.

/Not nearly enough duct tape to be Red Green.  I could see Brent over at Corner Gas trying this though, and would love to see the a** kicking Wayne would give the driver if this rolled through Letterkenny.
 
booger42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a man, but I can change, if I have to, I guess
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.

/R.I.P.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My town last week.  Apparently this is where the U-haul decided to part ways with most of the transmission.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
Unavailable for comment.

/R.I.P.


It's the way of the road, KSD...way of the road.
 
bo_loo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just needed a strap...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.