(The Smoking Gun)   Florida Woman shows Florida Man how it's done .... with a hamburger   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Given all we've seen in the last 10 days, it's amazing what will get you arrested and what will not.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not bad for 47
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did you say hamberder? Where's the hamberders?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: not bad for 47
[thesmokinggun.com image 325x406]


Black don't crack.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....in a mobile home owned by the boyfriend's mother. This is so Florida I have to assume the whole thing was observed by some alligators nearby.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Forida Woman Arrested For Hamburger Battery As State Begins Returning To Normal'

Apparently this defines normal in Florida
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lethality of the burder really depends on the condiments. Some coleslaw? ,,, possible eye injury.
/someone get Ice-T on the scene
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...As State Begins Returning To Normal.

Alright, which farker wrote this?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewd or suggestive behavior being demonstrated with a hamburger, lewd behavior with a hamburger in public on another individual, but not domestic violence with a hamburger.  Keep exceeding my kink imagination Florida!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...as state  begins returning to normal"


I see what you did there, TSG
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it at Burger Hut, CARL???
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We see these stories from time to time and I'll never understand why someone would waste a perfectly good hamburger, or any food like that. Can't you pick up a lamp or something instead?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We see these stories from time to time and I'll never understand why someone would waste a perfectly good hamburger, or any food like that. Can't you pick up a lamp or something instead?


You sound at least as fat as me.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
<Republican Speak>

Get your facts straight.  They're Hamberders now.  We don't call them that commie liberal name anymore.

</rs>
 
Zykstar [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, it is normal for Florida to have people perform hamburger battery I guess? I suppose it's a regular event over there that had stopped because of the coronavirus shutdown? So with this event, the state is returning to normal. Rejoice!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Florida Woman Arrested For Hamburger Battery As State Begins Returning To Normal

Yes, I suppose that is normal for Florida...
 
