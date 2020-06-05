 Skip to content
Arizona surpasses 1,000 Coronavirus deaths. And here we thought the heat would kill this thing off. Today's high in Phoenix is 105
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Literally nobody with half a brain thought that the high atmospheric temps would do anything positive, subby.

If anything, the pleasant weather when the pandemic reached the state meant people were free to engage in socially distant outdoor activities like walking in their neighborhoods.  As the temps have climbed, people have been driven indoors and thus are sharing things like recirculated air and are touching fixtures like door knobs after each other.  Combined with the lifting of the general stay at home order this has meant people gathering indoors, in proximity, just as badly as cold-weather states were when this kicked off in March.

I fully expect that without a renewed stay-at-home order and limits to business operations outside of essential functions, the infection rate will grow logarithmically.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been 113-115 all week. Sooo...yeah.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not quite 'you can cook a steak on the sidewalk' heat yet, but it's getting there.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

So 115 isn't 'really hot' to you?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No, it's fuvking hot. It's so hot, 15 transformers blew out around Phoenix on Wednesday evening. We didn't have power for 6 hours - it was 103 at 2am when the power came back on.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh no. 115 is really really hot. But today is 105 and it is going into the upper 90s for a few days. The furnace is warmed up but hasn't been switched to full heat, which will happen soon enough.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know, 115 is still 115!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
105?

Chilly.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds typical.

One thing I liked about Tucson.  Sure, it could easily get 100+ during the day, but 70s at night (lower if you're outside the concrete jungle) was pretty nice.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is Dumbass Country where all the Trumper Snowbirds on the West Coast flock to.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an Easter miracle!!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's not the heat, it's the humidity. Except in places like Brazil where it's the heat and the humidity.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Literally nobody with half a brain thought that the high atmospheric temps would do anything positive, subby.

If anything, the pleasant weather when the pandemic reached the state meant people were free to engage in socially distant outdoor activities like walking in their neighborhoods.  As the temps have climbed, people have been driven indoors and thus are sharing things like recirculated air and are touching fixtures like door knobs after each other.  Combined with the lifting of the general stay at home order this has meant people gathering indoors, in proximity, just as badly as cold-weather states were when this kicked off in March.

I fully expect that without a renewed stay-at-home order and limits to business operations outside of essential functions, the infection rate will grow logarithmically.


I was being sarcastic.  Jeezus turn off your serious filter for a damn minute.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
105? Hell, it's still winter.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thanks, Al Gore
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for the spin about those deaths being due to heatstroke related complications
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Florida is God's waiting room I'd like to nominate Arizona as Satan's front door.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Literally nobody with half a brain thought that the high atmospheric temps would do anything positive, subby.


There are not a lot of people in America with more than half a brain.
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Its funny and all, but that last image shows a lot of ignorance.  Phoenix was built on the confluence of three rivers whose drainage basin is larger than the state of New York.  It was a perfectly fine place for Native Americans to settle and farm.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
105?

Trump's mental age?

But definitely not his IQ.

It's a good thing there was no Arizona when General William Tecumseh Sherman was alive or Texas would be missing a zinger.

One of my favourite American cousins, by the way. Along with President General U S. Grant, a true Farker in spirits. The S in Harry S Truman's name is just an "s". It doesn't stand for anything. Mind you, there was alot that Truman didn't stand for, also.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1,000 out of ~110,000 nationwide is less than 1% of all the deaths in the US. That's not too bad.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's been happening in Mexico and Brazil in recent weeks is destroying any hope the warm temperatures would slow this thing down at all.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words:  Air Conditioning.

You stuff people in buildings and recirculate the air inside; that's a guaranteed way to spread viruses and germs.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well it is Dumbass Country where all the Trumper Snowbirds on the West Coast flock to.


You really need to seek counseling.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two Sawn always gets me. Then again, the Doctor says it is a hernia.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Triple digit IQ?  That has to be the most credit you've given that thing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They said there would be no Trump math.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Not quite 'you can cook a steak on the sidewalk' heat yet, but it's getting there.


Ah.  Nothing satisfies as flu-like symptoms in the aching heat of summer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highest temperature I have ever experienced personally is the Jack Pine Seed Opening Room at a local tree nursery when I was a student. It was about 125 degrees, but dryish. Like putting your face in the oven door after just opening it. So don't talk to me about heat. I'm Canadian. We have continental winters and summers with the weather and climate of the entire world thrown in just to confuse our attempts to dress in the morning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Read it again, dear Farker Brother. I said it was his mental age, not his IQ. Yes, I admiy, I coulf have been clearer about the "mental". It could be construed as "mental" rather than psychological or brain age.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe a good real estate agent?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican scientists know how viruses work.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

105. Ice cold on your AM radio dial.

Somewhere. I am guessing.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I live in Tucson and am looking forward to the high 90s predicted for next week. That's how I know I've lived here too long.

/three more years
//at least
///kill me now
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Literally nobody with half a brain thought that the high atmospheric temps would do anything positive, subby.

If anything, the pleasant weather when the pandemic reached the state meant people were free to engage in socially distant outdoor activities like walking in their neighborhoods.  As the temps have climbed, people have been driven indoors and thus are sharing things like recirculated air and are touching fixtures like door knobs after each other.  Combined with the lifting of the general stay at home order this has meant people gathering indoors, in proximity, just as badly as cold-weather states were when this kicked off in March.

I fully expect that without a renewed stay-at-home order and limits to business operations outside of essential functions, the infection rate will grow logarithmically.


I keep seeing people use this term "grow logarithmically."

That would be fantastic. Logarithms grow slower than any Nth polynomial root, just as exp(x) outpaces any power of x.

Perhaps one means "linearly" or "worse than linearly" or "exponentially?"

Meanwhile in the World 'Ronalympics, #2 Brazil led by psychopathic lunatic Jair "the Brazilian Trump" Bolsonaro continues to follow a terrifying and unwavering exponential growth curve, now regularly posting more cases per day than the US did at its peak... If this keeps up #1 USA may see its lead evaporate sooner than you think...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We had a day in Kansas a few years back that hit 114.  But that was with about 35-40% humidity because it had rained in the morning.  That SUCKED!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you are wondering what Mother Goose looked like when my nephew looked like the Boy, then you can picture the whole lot of them, Father Goose included, by imagining the Hills.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot to post this in the last thread:  Farkers, don't ever change.
 
TheSpartanGrant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: ... Along with President General U S. Grant, a true Farker in spirits. ...


I'm proud to be his descendant, thus the "Grant"

/middle name
//Spartan is for Halo
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm sure it is. But you still can't cook a steak on the sidewalk at that temp.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona: About 2.2% of the population of the U.S., But nearly 10% of the Covid19 deaths.  Good job!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this virus isn't killed at 98.6 degrees and 100% humidity inside a person's lungs, similar temperatures and lower humidity in an outdoor environment won't do anything.

There's the question of ultraviolet radiation, but if we already know the virus can be spread through outdoor gatherings in places with such high UV indexes as southern Florida, it's not really much of a question.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I haven't lived there in a while but I always thought hot started around 106-108. Good old life-sustaining heat. It's a dry miserable.

We used to do volunteer work with exchange students in the Valley area, including picking them up at the airport. They would arrive every August, having come from cooler climes and living in air conditioning for 24-36 hours of traveling. We'd tell them to take their coats off before we exited the terminal. They'd say, "No, I'm fine." We'd warn them it was going to be very hot outside. They'd look at us in the manner that teenagers always look at adults and say, "I'll be fine." And then when the doors opened and we stepped outside, the blast furnace that is Arizona summer would hit them in the face and they would gasp and literally stop breathing and hold their breath. Every. Single. Year.

I'm going to get back there eventually.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
brantgoose:

Read it again, dear Farker Brother. I said it was his mental age, not his IQ. Yes, I admiy, I coulf have been clearer about the "mental". It could be construed as "mental" rather than psychological or brain age.

There I go blending sentences together like a dummy.  I retract my initial statement.  105 sounds about right.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Arizona: About 2.2% of the population of the U.S., But nearly 10% of the Covid19 deaths.  Good job!


Off by 1 order of magnitude. Its less than 1%.
 
raygundan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, that was the giant flaw with the "it'll go away with the heat" argument right from the get-go.  While they were trotting that argument out in March, it was already in the 90s in Phoenix (some years, we break 100 in March)... which is about as hot as everybody else's "middle of summer" in the rest of the US.  But we had just as much of the virus fun as the rest of the country.
 
pacified
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe living in a desert wasn't a smart idea.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

If you want to be all serious business (if you don't, then skip my comment):

Yes, because Native Americans understood the world and nature. Phoenix is a city built by people using 20th century agronomics, which as anyone from India or the Amazon basin can tell you, is farking stupid. It doesn't exist because it works, it exists because when it fails, there are police who show up to drive off the Indigenous farmers who know what they are doing, and the corporate farmers declare bankruptcy and hand their property over to more inept corporate owners who start over, only fail a couple decades later. It's a cycle of arrogance. Really.
 
TempeSun [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Judging by the news and my social media, AZ folks gave up on the virus around Memorial Day weekend. Very few were still staying home or distancing. Lots of pool parties, bars and restaurants were packed. I will be curious to see the case numbers in a week or so after you add in all the protests.
 
