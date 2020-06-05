 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The Greeks threw down their shields and picked up inflatable gators, and a shark   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 5:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fight in the shade.....
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come back with your pool toy, or on it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greek anarchists f*cking ROCK.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I needed that laugh.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Greek anarchists f*cking ROCK.


And farking rocks bounce off Greek anarchists.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy shiat it's working.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Leftist Shark > Left Shark
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know. I think my favorite thing I've seen is a dude with a leaf blower that had "this machine destroys fascist" written on it as he blew tear gas away.
But this is pretty awesome.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chubbs from Happy Gilmore seen running like hell away from the scene.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This. Is. My Inflatable Gator!!!!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess nobody there has a pocket knife or a pen?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This has been northwestern Australia's defense strategy for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hosting.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, green stoner rock is excellent.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And who says societal breakdown can't be fun..?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's effective. Bouncy. Makes the cops look like a Monty Python skit while trying to deal with them. Completely nonlethal. Annoying as fark.

Only thing that would have been better is inflatable pigs and sheep.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: And who says societal breakdown can't be fun..?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: Also, green stoner rock is excellent.


goddamnit. Greek.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peki: That's effective. Bouncy. Makes the cops look like a Monty Python skit while trying to deal with them. Completely nonlethal. Annoying as fark.

Only thing that would have been better is inflatable pigs and sheep.


Someone notify the inflatable sex doll industry, they have work to do...
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sure. Why not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peki: That's effective. Bouncy. Makes the cops look like a Monty Python skit while trying to deal with them. Completely nonlethal. Annoying as fark.

Only thing that would have been better is inflatable pigs and sheep.


While I love it having seen enough episodes of Space Force I'd say their best response would be to arm the police with tactical hand held space suit breachers.

pommaker.comView Full Size
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy shiat it's working.


If you look closely, Mitch McConnell is the driving force in there.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: I don't know. I think my favorite thing I've seen is a dude with a leaf blower that had "this machine destroys fascist" written on it as he blew tear gas away.


Video? Pics? The google, it does nothing.

/ found pics/video of a guy with a leaf blower that says "I can't breathe" all the way down the tube.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's the greatest problem solving I've seen in a looong time, it's genius.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.