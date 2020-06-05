 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Congratulations to Lara Logan. She cracked the case. It was Ass Dan the whole time   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because if anyone's dedicated to traditional command structures, it's anarchists.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I also love the idea that anarchist and communist is a contradiction in terms.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anyone gone more apeshiat crazy to the right than Lara Logan recently?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some real Pulitzer material there....She really broke that wide open...


The Pulitizer award for, "Most Idiotic Expose' "..
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Because if anyone's dedicated to traditional command structures, it's anarchists.


Life of Brian - The People's Front of Judea
Youtube WboggjN_G-4
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If non anarchists are a box, then anarchists think outside of it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait wait...

I thought it was the Antichrist?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am an anti Christ
I am an anarchist
I know what I want
And I know how to get it
I wanna destroy the passerby
And I
Wanna be
Anarchy
 
Mantissa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she serious?  I don't see any slashies
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, Anti-fa is joining forces with the Furries, Juggalos, and K-Pop Stans to fight Police Brutality.

Not a sentence I was expecting to type and understand WTF it meant.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farking traditional command structures, how do they work?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey is "Dick spit 2 loads" gonna be there?  What about "Acid knapsack"?


img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bootleg: Apparently, Anti-fa is joining forces with the Furries, Juggalos, and K-Pop Stans to fight Police Brutality.

Not a sentence I was expecting to type and understand WTF it meant.


Bro you on that spice?

you eatin bathsalts?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

