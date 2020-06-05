 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Some residents in Forks, WA suck even more than the vampires there   (komonews.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 4:00 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so sorry that the family had to go through this and hope the assholes get caught.

But this is just about the most Forks thing ever:

The family called 911 for help. And in the meantime, four Forks High School students who were in the area used their chainsaw to help clear the road for the family, Minks said.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forks really is remote.   You look at one of those maps that shows lights from space?

Forks is a tiny purple dot.

And they have woods where no one can hear you scream.

That said, what the hell was the family doing not staying at home per the Governor's order??
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Forks really is remote.   You look at one of those maps that shows lights from space?

Forks is a tiny purple dot.

And they have woods where no one can hear you scream.

That said, what the hell was the family doing not staying at home per the Governor's order??


Dispersed camping is allowed in Natl Forests now, maybe other places as well.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I am so sorry that the family had to go through this and hope the assholes get caught.

But this is just about the most Forks thing ever:

The family called 911 for help. And in the meantime, four Forks High School students who were in the area used their chainsaw to help clear the road for the family, Minks said.


My brother said when he and his wife lived there the teenagers were the only people who were nice to them.  : )
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
how many green lights is that getting today?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As they were leaving the store, the family was confronted by people in several vehicles who kept asking if they were from "Antifa" - the left-wing political activist group known for its sometimes destructive protest tactics.


I'm so farking sick of the delusional minds of conservatives thinking there is a shadowy organized group called Antifa.
It does not exists you farkwads.

I would hope every American would be against fascists, but it looks like that's just not the 'true American' way anymore.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hmmm, they heard chainsaws and felled trees blocked their exit.....AND there happened to be highschool students nearby with chainsaws?  How crowded is that place? Does everyone have chainsaws?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fork racists.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I should make a Deliverance reference in this thread
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but at this time they do not have any evidence of who may have confronted the family or if those people were armed.
Investigators say they hope there may be surveillance video from the store parking lot they can use to identify the people.

So they just need someone to...squeal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The longest week I ever spent anywhere was a night in Forks.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Hmmm, they heard chainsaws and felled trees blocked their exit.....AND there happened to be highschool students nearby with chainsaws?  How crowded is that place? Does everyone have chainsaws?


They're great for cutting toenails.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: Hmmm, they heard chainsaws and felled trees blocked their exit.....AND there happened to be highschool students nearby with chainsaws?  How crowded is that place? Does everyone have chainsaws?


Yes.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More info here:

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/an​t​ifa-protest-washington-family-gun

One guy received "intel" about hundreds of "antifas" coming and got the whole town riled up.  He says he's sorry now, but I'm not gonna hold my breath waiting for him to denounce his sources.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.