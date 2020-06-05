 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Github)   For those trying to keep score; an interactive map over police attacks on the press - with date and time, location, type of attack, what newspaper or newscaster, and link to source   (dktaylor916.github.io) divider line
19
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1229 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprisingly, no incidents in the South.

This is not because the south is incredibly virtuous, but because decades of federal attention means the white cops in the south are marginally better and towing the line of "don't do egregious shiat that violates peoples rights, regardless of the color of their skin or political beliefs." In other areas of the south, predominantly the cities which are heavily (80% plus) black people, have predominantly black police forces and municipal governance.

Contrast to cities in the west and north, which are today both less black, more geographically ghetto-ized, less integrated, and more economically unequal in terms of race than cities in the Deep South. As a consequence, a lot of PDs (and people) in these regions haven't been forced to learn the lesson that black people are people too.

Part of this conversation needs to be the north and west taking a hard look at their own attitudes and beliefs towards race and stop thinking that just because "they don't live in the south with the rednecks" that racism doesn't happen in their cities. A LOT of people are still living in the 60s and still think the south is living in the times of Bull Connor.

Sorry baby. Bull Connor moved out years ago. Today he's living in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Chicago, LA, New York, Baltimore, and Pittsburg. He'll spit on the "ignorant hick rednecks" living in the south, and then kiss his wife, and drive into the city to do his day job: showing poor urban minorities the horns.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't I order food from that link?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor moderator... That's got to be a full-time job right now. But dear lord, it's needed.

//plus some
 
flart blooger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, forget all the scores....just tell the farkers where they need to start the next soccer riot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about 'citizen journalists'?
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eh, cool but there map has 100 cases, and Twitter has captured nearly 400

I applaud the effort but it's not even close to updated.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Very good resource, and big thanks to subby for subbying this submission.

I've absolutely no understanding of the way police are handling the press presence during all this. It is, for want of a better phrase, complete lunacy.

/sends internet elbowbumps to all press covering the protests - keep strong, keep reporting, and keep having each others backs in the field.

//I envy not your position
 
zgrizz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Majority Democrat run cities there. How come that isn't getting media attention?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Majority Democrat run cities there. How come that isn't getting media attention?


Because Republicans are too incompetent to run a major city.
 
Magnus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Elegy: Unsurprisingly, no incidents in the South.

This is not because the south is incredibly virtuous, but because decades of federal attention means the white cops in the south are marginally better and towing the line of "don't do egregious shiat that violates peoples rights, regardless of the color of their skin or political beliefs." In other areas of the south, predominantly the cities which are heavily (80% plus) black people, have predominantly black police forces and municipal governance.

Contrast to cities in the west and north, which are today both less black, more geographically ghetto-ized, less integrated, and more economically unequal in terms of race than cities in the Deep South. As a consequence, a lot of PDs (and people) in these regions haven't been forced to learn the lesson that black people are people too.

Part of this conversation needs to be the north and west taking a hard look at their own attitudes and beliefs towards race and stop thinking that just because "they don't live in the south with the rednecks" that racism doesn't happen in their cities. A LOT of people are still living in the 60s and still think the south is living in the times of Bull Connor.

Sorry baby. Bull Connor moved out years ago. Today he's living in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Chicago, LA, New York, Baltimore, and Pittsburg. He'll spit on the "ignorant hick rednecks" living in the south, and then kiss his wife, and drive into the city to do his day job: showing poor urban minorities the horns.


Of course, this FED oversight resulting in no assaults on the press has to ignore Atlanta's PD recent misdeeds resulting in firing of police as well as the entire state of Missouri.   Oooooor, your theory has holes in it.
 
zang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You mean someone was listening when the President called them "the enemy of the people"?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elegy: towing the line


Toeing.  As in, putting your toe on the line so that you conform to the rules:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Another example is Joseph getting knocked out in Far and Away:

far and away 23 minutes
Youtube Is8ypbsNHUk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
33 in Minneapolis? Clearly there is something very rotten in that city.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: zgrizz: Majority Democrat run cities there. How come that isn't getting media attention?

Because Republicans are too incompetent to run a major city.


And also because the entire problem is that police don't consent to be governed by the same laws as the rest of us, and conservative shiatheads love to twist "police reform" into "soft on crime".

Luckily, Middle America might finally be ready to open their eyes and stop buying your GOP bullshiat.  And as usual, progress will be paid for by liberals and your kind will be dragged kicking and screaming into a better future.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flart blooger: meh, forget all the scores....just tell the farkers where they need to start the next soccer riot.


Simpsons Soccer Riot.avi
Youtube NeXnZSwS3mM
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The university blocked the site.  What link did you provide schlubby?
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Eh, cool but there map has 100 cases, and Twitter has captured nearly 400

I applaud the effort but it's not even close to updated.


"...we will be continuing to track and locate these incidents for as long as they continue to happen, updating our map periodically. "
From https://www.bellingcat.com/news/ameri​c​as/2020/06/05/visualizing-police-viole​nce-against-journalists-at-protests-ac​ross-the-us/
 
olddancingmonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, not comprehensive.  Charlotte NC 06/02 600+/- protesters blocked in on a city street and assaulted by riot police stationed at both end cross streets. Also fired on from upper level of parking deck. (on fb Queen City Nerve has live feed.  Day 5, part 4, about 1 hour 40 minutes in).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just a matter of time before they need to update the legend to include deaths.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.